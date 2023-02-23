Moody's affirms ratings of National Grid Electricity Distribution; stable outlook

London, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating, Baa1 senior unsecured ratings and (P)Baa1 senior unsecured medium-term notes program ratings of the four electricity distribution networks owned by the National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) group. Those companies are National Grid Electricity Distribution (East Midlands) plc (EMID), National Grid Electricity Distribution (West Midlands) plc (WMID), National Grid Electricity Distribution (South Wales) plc (SWALES) and National Grid Electricity Distribution (South West) plc (SWEST), collectively the "NGED OpCos".

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings of National Grid Electricity Distribution plc (NGED plc), the intermediate holding company of these issuers.

The outlook on all issuers remains stable.

This rating action follows the publication on 30 November 2022 by Ofgem, the energy regulator in Great Britain, of its final regulatory determination for the forthcoming electricity distribution price control, RIIO-ED2, which commences 1 April 2023 and runs until 31 March 2028.[1]

RATINGS RATIONALE

THE NGED OPCOS

Affirmation of the ratings of the NGED OpCos reflects Moody's expectation that they will maintain an average adjusted interest coverage ratio (AICR) over RIIO-ED2 above minimum guidance for the current rating of at least 1.4x, under the rating agency's assumption that the businesses are progressively regeared towards regulatory assumptions over the period. Operational cash flows will be supported by (1) the material step-up in allowed returns from April 2023 on a cash basis, compared to the final year of the current price control (RIIO-ED1); and (2) the receipt of earned incentive revenue from RIIO-ED1 in the first two years of RIIO-ED2.

The NGED OpCos' allowed return, on a cash basis, will increase from 2.49% (real, pre-tax) in the final year of RIIO-ED1 (FY2023) to nearly 4% (3.97% for all networks bar EMID, which will receive 3.94%) in the first year of RIIO-ED2 (FY2024) and remain close to 4% throughout the control, on Moody's forecasts. The increase is driven by a much higher regulatory cost of debt allowance – 3.04% / 3.10% in FY2024 as compared to 0.39% for NGED's networks in FY2023 (both real, pre-tax) – which we expect to be sustained throughout the period.

Ofgem granted material concessions on regulatory controllable cost (totex) allowances between its draft and final determination, which increased NGED OpCos' baseline regulatory cost allowances by over Â£400 million (7.2%). However, the group's baseline cost allowances remain below its business plan submission, particularly at SWEST.

Moody's estimates that the net debt of the NGED OpCos at the start of RIIO-ED2 will be around 50% of regulatory asset value (RAV), well below regulatory assumption for RIIO-ED2 of 60%. This modest gearing level reflects significant recent deleveraging, supported by high inflation in 2021 and 2022 which increased the RAV. However, Moody's expects that the NGED OpCos' leverage will rise toward 60% over the RIIO-ED2 period, in line with the policy of their ultimate parent, National Grid plc (Baa2 stable), to gear its regulated businesses broadly in line with regulatory assumptions.

Under this gearing assumption, and assuming operational performance in line with regulatory assumptions, Moody's expects the NGED OpCos, taken together, to have AICRs comfortably above 1.4x throughout the RIIO-ED2 period. Metrics may fall below this level at WMID, because the network has long-dated debt instruments, accounting for around half of its outstanding debt, with annual cash interest costs above 5%, and significantly lower index-linked debt than peers and regulatory assumptions. Conversely, Moody's expects SWALES and SWEST to have stronger AICRs. However, given the operational integration of the NGED OpCos, Moody's does not believe these differences currently warrant a difference in rating.

The Baa1 ratings also reflect as positives (1) the companies' monopoly positions as licensed providers of electricity distribution services in their respective service territories; and (2) the well-established and transparent regulatory regime in Great Britain, which underpin the companies' very low business risk profiles.

NGED PLC

The affirmation of NGED plc's Baa2 ratings reflects the Baa1 credit quality of the NGED OpCos, additional debt at NGED plc, and structural subordination relative to the NGED OpCos. The ratings are also influenced by the rating of National Grid plc, given its close integration into the broader National Grid group. NGED plc meets its borrowing requirements through drawings under an intercompany loan facility with National Grid plc that has no maximum size. As of March 2022, NGED plc had drawings of GBP 0.5 billion (around a third of outstanding holding company debt) under this facility. Moody's expects drawings to increase as NGED plc refinances its remaining legacy external debt that matures between November 2023 and December 2028.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for all five NGED entities reflects Moody's expectation that management will maintain a financial profile in line with guidance for the current ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the NGED OpCos' ratings would require (1) the companies to exhibit an AICR sustainably above 1.6x and net debt to RAV below 68% during RIIO-ED2; and (2) the credit quality of the consolidated National Grid group to strengthen, so that it became commensurate with an A3 rating.

Downward rating pressure would arise if the NGED OpCos failed to maintain key credit metrics aligned with minimum guidance for the Baa1 rating, which includes an AICR, excluding timing differences, of at least 1.4x and net debt / RAV not above 75%. A weakening of the credit quality of the consolidated National Grid group (so that it became commensurate with a Baa2 rating) would not necessarily lead to a downgrade of the NGED OpCos' ratings.

NGED plc's ratings could be upgraded if the ratings of both National Grid plc and the NGED OpCos were upgraded. The ratings could be downgraded if the ratings of National Grid plc or the NGED OpCos were downgraded.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NGED owns four of the 14 regulated electricity distribution networks in Great Britain and is the largest electricity distribution network group by regulated asset value, GBP10.5 billion at December 2022. NGED is ultimately owned by National Grid plc (Baa2 stable), a utility holding company which also owns regulated assets in the US and regulated transmission assets in the UK.

