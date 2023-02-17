info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms ratings of Northern Powergrid; stable outlook

17 Feb 2023

London, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the ratings of the five rated subsidiaries of Northern Powergrid Holdings Company, the parent company for the Northern Powergrid (NPg) group of companies. The ratings affirmed are those of Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) plc (NPg Yorkshire, A3 stable), Northern Powergrid (Northeast) plc (NPg Northeast, A3 stable), Northern Electric plc (A3 stable), Northern Electric Finance Plc (A3 stable) and Yorkshire Power Finance Limited (Baa1 stable). The outlook on all issuers remains stable.

This rating action follows the publication on 30 November 2022 by Ofgem, the energy regulator in Great Britain, of its regulatory determination for the forthcoming electricity distribution price control, RIIO-ED2, which runs from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2028.[1]

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ratings of the NPg group of companies reflects Moody's expectation that the group will utilise its significant financial flexibility at the current rating level to continue to expand its non-network portfolio, particularly its generation activities (hydrocarbons and renewables), in line with its strategy of building an increasingly diversified business.

Current financial flexibility is the result of (1) high inflation, which has supported degearing of the NPg group's electricity distribution businesses NPg Yorkshire and NPg Northeast (their regulatory asset value, RAV, is indexed to inflation) that account for the majority of the group's earnings; and (2) higher gas prices, which boosted earnings from the first phase of the group's main hydrocarbon project, Saturn Banks that became operational in 2022.

The additional leverage in the group's growing non-networks businesses  means Moody's expects the consolidated NPg group to maintain net debt to RAV in the 60s in percentage terms, a level commensurate with an A3 rating, over RIIO-ED2. Moody's estimates it was around 58% at December 2022, well below maximum guidance of not materially and persistently above 70%.

Moody's expects NPg's regulated distribution businesses to maintain a strong financial profile, with net debt to RAV and adjusted interest coverage metrics commensurate with a higher rating level. However, Moody's considers that regulatory restrictions and ring-fencing provisions that apply in NPg Northeast's and NPg Yorkshire's license do not provide sufficient insulation to de-link the credit quality of these businesses from that of the consolidated group at current rating levels.

The NPg group

The growth of the NPg group's unregulated investment in recent years reflects (1) the lack of ongoing dividend requirement from its owner (Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company [BHE], A3 stable), which provides greater optionality for free cash flows; and (2) BHE's preference for building an increasingly diversified business. These investments will, in turn and over time, boost future operating cash flows, although earnings are of a lower quality than the group's regulated electricity distribution businesses.

In 2022, NPg materially increased its unregulated investments to around GBP250-300 million (Moody's estimates), compared to around GBP100-150 million per annum over 2017-21. The step-up in expenditure reflected (1) 2022 being the peak investment year for the first phase of the Saturn Banks project, in which NPg (through its subsidiary, CalEnergy Resources Limited) owns a 50% stake and where two of the three gas fields are now operational; (2) the acquisition of two operational solar farms in New South Wales, Australia, from Canadian Solar Inc.; as well as (3) continued investments in smart metering.

Moody's expects unregulated investments will remain at a higher level, though varying from year-to-year depending on the nature of acquisitions and committed investment projects, and be concentrated in the generation portfolio. This reflects the pipeline of investment opportunities provided by Saturn Banks, where a second phase (to bring a further three gas fields into production) is under consideration, and its strategic partnership with Canadian Solar Inc., which may lead to future acquisitions. It also reflects limited further growth opportunities in smart metering as the UK smart meter roll out is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

NPg Northeast and NPg Yorkshire

Under the regulatory framework, the RAV of all energy networks in Great Britain is indexed to inflation, which in turn means that networks typically deleverage at times of high inflation. Inflation is close to a 40-year high and Moody's expects that it will remain elevated, albeit declining, in 2023. NPg is the greatest beneficiary of high inflation within the sector because (1) the RAV of its two electricity distribution networks NPg Northeast and NPg Yorkshire is indexed to the structurally higher measure of inflation (retail prices index, or RPI, which was 13.2% in January 2022, rather than consumer prices index, adjusted for housing costs, or CPIH) until March 2023 (the end of the current regulatory period); and (2) unlike peers, and contrary to regulatory assumptions, NPg has no inflation-linked debt in its capital structure. The rating agency forecasts NPg's RAV to grow by around 28% between March 2021 and March 2023 from GBP3.42 billion to GBP4.44 billion, with almost all of this growth due to inflation (in real terms the RAV will grow by 3.5 %). Accordingly, Moody's expects that NPg Northeast and NPg Yorkshire will start RIIO-ED2 with net debt / RAV in the 40s in percentage terms, well below regulatory assumptions (60% in RIIO-ED2).

Modest gearing augments the benefit to interest coverage metrics from (1) the businesses locking-in, over 2019-22, low interest costs on around half of their debt outstanding, as of December 2022, with maturities extending to 2062; (2) NPg Northeast having no debt maturities until December 2027; (3) a sizeable increase in cash allowed returns in RIIO-ED2 (averaging close to 4% compared to 3.04% in regulatory year 2022-23); and (4) the receipt of material earnt incentive revenue in the current price control in the first two years of RIIO-ED2 . Consequently, Moody's expects the distribution businesses to exhibit average adjusted interest coverage metrics over RIIO-ED2 of above 2x, well above minimum guidance for the A3 rating of 1.6x. This is based on performance in line with regulatory assumptions and no significant re-gearing through higher distributions. The latter will depend on potential investment opportunities at the wider group, as Moody's understands that where new investment opportunities are limited or require lower amounts of funding, additional distributions could be made to BHE.

Northern Electric plc, Northern Electric Finance Plc and Yorkshire Power Finance Limited

The A3 senior unsecured rating of Northern Electric Finance Plc reflects the guarantee of its issuance by NPg Northeast and its ratings are, therefore, aligned with the operating company's credit quality.

Northern Electric plc is an intermediate holding company within the group, owning the NPg Northeast distribution network business and unregulated metering activities. Its long-term issuer rating is aligned with the group's consolidated credit quality at A3, reflecting Moody's understanding that there is no intention to raise debt at this entity.

Senior unsecured debt at Yorkshire Power Finance Limited is guaranteed by Yorkshire Power Group Limited, the intermediate holding company for NPg Yorkshire. Moody's estimates that the GBP185.5 million notes due in 2028 account for around 15% of the consolidated debt at Yorkshire Power Group, which also owns the NPg Yorkshire distribution network business, at December 2022. The Baa1 rating is notched down from the A3 rating of NPg Yorkshire for structural subordination.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook for all five NPg entities reflects Moody's expectation that management will maintain a financial profile in line with guidance for the current ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of NPg's regulated distribution networks, NPg Northeast's financing subsidiary (Northern Electric Finance Plc), Northern Electric plc and Yorkshire Power Finance Limited is not currently anticipated, reflecting that ratings are driven by the credit quality of the consolidated NPg group. This takes into account Moody's expectation that the current financial flexibility will be used to accommodate additional investments or allow for material distributions to BHE.

Downward rating pressure would arise if either: (1) net debt / RAV rose above 68% at the distribution networks or materially and persistently above 70% for the NPg group; or (2) adjusted interest coverage appeared likely to fall below 1.6x at the distribution networks on an sustained basis.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Northern Electric Finance Plc

Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Issuer: Northern Electric plc

Affirmations:

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Issuer: Northern Powergrid (Northeast) plc

Affirmations:

...LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Issuer: Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) plc

Affirmations:

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Issuer: Yorkshire Power Finance Limited

Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) plc and Northern Powergrid (Northeast) plc are regulated electricity distribution networks in Great Britain which had a combined regulated asset value of GBP4.3 billion at 31 December 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.ofgem.gov.uk/sites/default/files/2022-11/RIIO-ED2%20Final%20Determinations%20Overview%20document.pdf

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stefanie Voelz
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Paul Marty
Senior Vice President/Manager
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

