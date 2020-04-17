Moody's affirms ratings of Savage Enterprises at B1 for the CFR and senior secured; Outlook changed to Negative

Approximately $690 million of rated debt instruments

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Savage Enterprises, LLC ("Savage"), including the B1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B1 senior secured rating and B1-PD probability of default rating, and changed the outlook to negative from positive. Savage is the principal operating subsidiary of the Savage Companies.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of weakening conditions in the end-markets and more broadly in the macro environment, which will be heightened by the coronavirus crisis, and a transitioning business model yet to demonstrate its resilience in such an uncertain environment.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. As Savage is exposed to the transportation sector, commodity and energy markets (including refining and oilfield services), it is exposed to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action on Savage reflects these considerations, the lingering uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and the deterioration in credit quality these factors are likely to trigger.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the B1 CFR, reflect Savage's exposure to competitive and cyclical markets facing headwinds from trade pressures, the broad economic downturn in 2020, and markets likely to be weak into 2021. As well, Moody's views Savage as a company in transition. The ratings consider the company's progress integrating the grain business, a transformational acquisition in late 2018 that was outside Savage's legacy of material handling and logistics and represents about two-thirds of revenue. The agribusiness exposes Savage to volume risk from fluctuations in grain demand as its activities include the storage and sale of grain, and to cross-border risk with a majority of its shipments destined for Mexico. The company minimizes commodity pricing risk through hedging activities.

The recent sale of the marine business further reflects the changing nature of the company. It follows other business divestitures over the past year and will reduce the Savage's revenue scale and EBITDA, lowering near term free cash flow prospects. Savage is also exposed to the pressured energy end markets as sector expenditures are cut back, particularly the shale and oil field customers, although a sizeable portion of Savage's energy and chemical business is under fixed fee contract.

Savage does have relatively large scale and a long history as a partner in the supply and distribution chains of its blue chip customer base. The company also has demonstrated a good track record of term debt reduction and is not expected to operate with excessive financial leverage, as Moody's anticipates debt-to-EBITDA to remain below 5x (all metrics after Moody's standard adjustments). Moody's expects the company to have adequate liquidity over the next year, including some positive free cash flow and adequate availability under its $400 million ABL revolver, although cash is relatively modest. The availability of $165 million is suppressed by a borrowing base of about $265 million that will vary with the level of eligible assets, including grain inventories, and the seasonal nature of its business.

Savage is family-owned and controlled. Moody's views the company's strategy as evolving, given its limited history of operating with the agribusiness, its foray into construction/infrastructure projects and the potential for further business divestitures, likely to reduce exposure to oilfield sector volatility. Additional investments are also probable.

The B1 senior secured rating is the same as the CFR, in that the substantial portion of Savage's liabilities are secured.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with weakening operating performance such that Moody's expects deteriorating liquidity, including a material decline in the free cash flow profile or increased reliance on revolver borrowings. Downward ratings momentum could also develop if the company is unable to sustain debt-to-EBITDA around Moody's expectations of below 5x, or does not continue with the plan to reduce debt and leverage over the longer term. A more aggressive financial policy or continued investments into non-traditional business areas could also drive downward ratings pressure.

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded until the demand environment broadly improves along with business conditions. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with demonstrated reduction in cyclicality and sustainably stronger credit metrics, including operating margins consistent with higher rated peers, expectations of debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained below 3.5x and free cash flow-to-debt in excess of 10%. This would be accompanied by higher cash balances or greater external funding availability. Savage would also need to profitably grow revenue and successfully manage the transition to primarily agribusiness while reducing debt leverage.

Moody's took the following actions on Savage Enterprises, LLC:

Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B1

Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B1-PD

Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed at B1 (LGD4 from LGD3)

Outlook changed to Negative from Positive

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Savage Companies is a transport and logistics company providing a range of services, including materials handling, waste disposal and transportation, to industrial and rail customers. Savage is acquiring the grain and milling businesses of Bartlett and Company, LP, an agribusiness focused on the acquisition, storage, transportation, processing and merchandising of grain, and a leading exporter of grain to Mexico from the United States. Revenues approximated $2.53 billion for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Yvonne Njogu

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert Jankowitz

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

