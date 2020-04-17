Moody's affirms ratings of Savage Enterprises at B1 for the CFR and senior secured; Outlook changed to Negative

Approximately $690 million of rated debt instruments
New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of Savage Enterprises, LLC ("Savage"),
including the B1 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B1
senior secured rating and B1-PD probability of default rating,
and changed the outlook to negative from positive. Savage is the
principal operating subsidiary of the Savage Companies.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of weakening conditions
in the end-markets and more broadly in the macro environment,
which will be heightened by the coronavirus crisis, and a transitioning
business model yet to demonstrate its resilience in such an uncertain
environment.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, low oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. As Savage is exposed to the transportation
sector, commodity and energy markets (including refining and oilfield
services), it is exposed to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action on Savage
reflects these considerations, the lingering uncertainty of the
coronavirus pandemic and the deterioration in credit quality these factors
are likely to trigger.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings, including the B1 CFR, reflect Savage's
exposure to competitive and cyclical markets facing headwinds from trade
pressures, the broad economic downturn in 2020, and markets
likely to be weak into 2021. As well, Moody's views
Savage as a company in transition. The ratings consider the company's
progress integrating the grain business, a transformational acquisition
in late 2018 that was outside Savage's legacy of material handling
and logistics and represents about two-thirds of revenue.
The agribusiness exposes Savage to volume risk from fluctuations in grain
demand as its activities include the storage and sale of grain,
and to cross-border risk with a majority of its shipments destined
for Mexico. The company minimizes commodity pricing risk through
hedging activities.
The recent sale of the marine business further reflects the changing nature
of the company. It follows other business divestitures over the
past year and will reduce the Savage's revenue scale and EBITDA,
lowering near term free cash flow prospects. Savage is also exposed
to the pressured energy end markets as sector expenditures are cut back,
particularly the shale and oil field customers, although a sizeable
portion of Savage's energy and chemical business is under fixed
fee contract.
Savage does have relatively large scale and a long history as a partner
in the supply and distribution chains of its blue chip customer base.
The company also has demonstrated a good track record of term debt reduction
and is not expected to operate with excessive financial leverage,
as Moody's anticipates debt-to-EBITDA to remain below
5x (all metrics after Moody's standard adjustments). Moody's
expects the company to have adequate liquidity over the next year,
including some positive free cash flow and adequate availability under
its $400 million ABL revolver, although cash is relatively
modest. The availability of $165 million is suppressed by
a borrowing base of about $265 million that will vary with the
level of eligible assets, including grain inventories, and
the seasonal nature of its business.
Savage is family-owned and controlled. Moody's views
the company's strategy as evolving, given its limited history
of operating with the agribusiness, its foray into construction/infrastructure
projects and the potential for further business divestitures, likely
to reduce exposure to oilfield sector volatility. Additional investments
are also probable.
The B1 senior secured rating is the same as the CFR, in that the
substantial portion of Savage's liabilities are secured.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded with weakening operating performance such
that Moody's expects deteriorating liquidity, including a
material decline in the free cash flow profile or increased reliance on
revolver borrowings. Downward ratings momentum could also develop
if the company is unable to sustain debt-to-EBITDA around
Moody's expectations of below 5x, or does not continue with
the plan to reduce debt and leverage over the longer term. A more
aggressive financial policy or continued investments into non-traditional
business areas could also drive downward ratings pressure.
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded until the demand environment broadly
improves along with business conditions. Over time, the ratings
could be upgraded with demonstrated reduction in cyclicality and sustainably
stronger credit metrics, including operating margins consistent
with higher rated peers, expectations of debt-to-EBITDA
to be sustained below 3.5x and free cash flow-to-debt
in excess of 10%. This would be accompanied by higher cash
balances or greater external funding availability. Savage would
also need to profitably grow revenue and successfully manage the transition
to primarily agribusiness while reducing debt leverage.
Moody's took the following actions on Savage Enterprises,
LLC:
Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B1
Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B1-PD
Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed at B1 (LGD4
from LGD3)
Outlook changed to Negative from Positive
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Savage Companies is a transport and logistics company providing a range
of services, including materials handling, waste disposal
and transportation, to industrial and rail customers. Savage
is acquiring the grain and milling businesses of Bartlett and Company,
LP, an agribusiness focused on the acquisition, storage,
transportation, processing and merchandising of grain, and
a leading exporter of grain to Mexico from the United States. Revenues
approximated $2.53 billion for the last twelve months ended
September 30, 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that
disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
