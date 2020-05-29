Moody's affirms ratings of Shanghai International Port; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, May 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 issuer rating and the a2
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Shanghai International Port (Group)
Co., Ltd (SIPG).
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the A1 backed senior unsecured
rating of Shanghai Port Group (BVI) Development Co Ltd, and the
A2 backed senior unsecured rating of Shanghai Port Group (BVI) Holding
Co., Ltd. These entities are both wholly-owned
subsidiaries of SIPG.
The outlook on all ratings remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The rating affirmations reflect our view that SIPG's credit metrics
will be able to withstand a weakening in container throughput stemming
from coronavirus disruptions," says Ralph Ng, a Moody's Assistant
Vice President and Analyst.
SIPG's A1 issuer rating incorporates the company's BCA of
a2 and a one-notch uplift reflecting Moody's expectation
of high likelihood of support from and high level of dependence on the
Shanghai municipal government and ultimately the Government of China (A1
stable), in times of need.
This support assessment reflects SIPG's (1) dominant role in China's
port sector and links to the public policy goals of the Shanghai municipal
government, and (2) ownership and control by the Shanghai municipal
government.
The stable outlook on SIPG's ratings reflects (1) the stable outlook on
the China sovereign rating; (2) Moody's consideration that
SIPG's BCA is appropriately positioned at the current level; and
(3) its strong liquidity and access to funding.
The rapid and widening spread globally of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating Chinese and global economic outlooks, falling oil
prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive
credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The
combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The Chinese port sector is affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment.
Moody's expects SIPG's container throughput to decline by
about 10% in 2020 due to supply chain disruptions and the weakening
global economy brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, before recovering
moderately by about 8% in 2021.
Based on these revised assumptions, SIPG's leverage,
as measured by funds from operations (FFO)/debt, will drop to between
19.4%-22% over 2020-2022 from about
21%-22% in the same period. The revised financial
metrics are broadly consistent with its a2 BCA, although the headroom
has been narrowed.
SIPG's credit profile continues to be underpinned by the company's unique
position as the dominant operator of the Port of Shanghai -- the
largest container port in China and globally.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Rating upgrade is unlikely because SIPG's rating is already on par with
the sovereign rating, and it is unlikely that the company will be
rated higher than the sovereign, which is the support provider.
Moody's could raise SIPG's BCA if the company's business or financial
profile improves. Credit metrics indicative of upward pressure
on the company's BCA include adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/debt
surpassing 30% or adjusted FFO interest coverage surpassing 9x
on a sustained basis.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) the likelihood of government support
for SIPG decreases and (2) SIPG's standalone credit profile weakens
meaningfully.
Moody's could lower SIPG's BCA, without any material changes
in the support assessment, if the company (1) records a material
deterioration in the profitability of its port operations, (2) engages
in further significant debt-funded acquisitions, (3) invests
in massive non-core commercial businesses that reduce its strategic
importance, or (4) faces adverse policy and regulatory changes in
China, which could have a material negative impact on its business.
Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on SIPG's BCA include adjusted
FFO/debt below 20% or adjusted FFO interest coverage below 6x,
both on a sustained basis.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Port Companies
published in Sepetember 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040210,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd (SIPG) is the
dominant company in the Port of Shanghai, which is in turn the largest
container port globally by throughput volume. SIPG handled about
43 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2019.
As of 31 December 2019, SIPG was 43.73% directly and
indirectly owned by the Shanghai State-Owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission (SASAC). China Merchants Port Holdings
Company Limited (Baa1 stable) was the second-largest shareholder,
with a total stake of 26.77% as of the same date.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Ralph Ng
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Project & Infrastructure Finance
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Terry Fanous
MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin
Project & Infrastructure Finance
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077