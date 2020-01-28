Moody's affirms ratings of Southwest Gas and Southwest Gas Holdings, revises outlooks to negative

|
|
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email
Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
Accept our to continue to Moodys.com:
I AGREE
PLEASE READ
AND SCROLL DOWN!
By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document],
you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be
the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and
that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all
Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the
“Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s
Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.
Terms of One-Time Website Use
1. Unless
you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary,
you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or
public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish
or distribute any portion of it in any form.
2. You
acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of
the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and
(ii) are not statements of current
or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular
securities. Moody’s credit ratings and
publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless
and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and
publications when making an investment decision. No
warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness,
merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit
rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.
3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors,
officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim
liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses
or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the
Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person
or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud
or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of
Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the
Information.
4. You agree to read [and
be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the
limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.
5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of
the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise,
shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to
the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in
the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.
28 Jan 2020
Approximately $1.7 billion of debt securities affected
New York, January 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of Southwest Gas Corporation (Southwest Gas), including
its A3 senior unsecured rating, and its parent Southwest Gas Holdings,
Inc. (Southwest Holdings), including its Baa1 Issuer Rating,
and revised the outlooks for both issuers to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The negative outlooks at both Southwest Gas and Southwest Holdings
are driven by our expectation that steadily rising debt at Southwest Gas
to fund high capital expenditures could result in a sustained period of
weak credit metrics" stated Nana Hamilton, AVP-Analyst.
Over the 2019-2021 period, Southwest Gas expects to spend
over $2.1 billion (or $700 million annually) on capital
investments. This compares to 2018 capital spending of approximately
$683 million and a pre-2018 five-year average around
$500 million. Capital expenditures are primarily to improve
system flexibility and reliability, including replacement of early
vintage plastic and steel pipes, as well as to support growth within
the utility's service territory.
We expect Southwest Gas will use a combination of internally generated
cash flows, debt at the utility level and equity proceeds from the
parent to fund this capital investment program. However,
the company's financing plan is more heavily weighted towards debt
and we see debt at the utility increasing steadily while cash flow grows
more slowly, as it recovers from a largely tax-reform associated
decline. This will result in low debt coverage metrics, including
a ratio of operating cash flow pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC)
to debt in the mid-teens.
The rating affirmations reflect credit quality that is underpinned by
the utility's low risk natural gas distribution (LDC) operations
in the generally credit supportive regulatory environments of Arizona,
California and Nevada. The utility currently has rate cases pending
in its Arizona and California jurisdictions, the outcomes of which
will be important to near-term cash flow growth.
The negative outlook at parent Southwest Holdings is triggered by the
negative outlook at Southwest Gas, it's primary subsidiary.
Southwest Gas contributed approximately 75% of consolidated Southwest
Holdings net income in 2018. Southwest Holding's other subsidiary,
Centuri Construction Group (Centuri, not rated), is a full-service
underground piping contractor serving primarily utility customers in 26
major markets in the U.S and three major markets in Canada.
Although Centuri has produced consistently increasing earnings over the
last seven years, we continue to view it as having a riskier operating
profile than the regulated gas utility. Centuri increases the potential
for earnings and cash flow volatility at Southwest Holdings because its
operations are cyclical and subject to significant impacts from changes
in weather and local economic conditions. These risks are mitigated
to some extent by a highly contracted profile with contracts averaging
five years in tenor.
With Centuri's cash flows, Southwest Holdings produces stronger
credit metrics than Southwest Gas, with a 2017-2018 CFO pre-WC
to debt ratio averaging around 21% relative to approximately 19%
at Southwest Gas. Going forward we expect Southwest Holdings to
generate a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt in the high-teens.
The one-notch lower rating at Southwest Holdings, despite
its stronger credit metrics, reflects the structural subordination
to utility level debt of any debt that may be incurred at Southwest Holdings
as well as the higher risk Centuri operations.
Environmental considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for
Southwest Holdings and Southwest Gas include the utility's pure-play
gas distribution operations and low carbon transition risk within the
regulated utility sector. Social risks are primarily related to
demographic trends, safety, customer and regulatory relations.
Southwest Gas' vintage pipe replacements and other investments to ensure
the safety and integrity of its infrastructure systems require a sustained
period of capital spending. Southwest Holdings' Centuri construction
business benefits from its utility customers' increasing investments in
infrastructure to help manage their environmental and social risks.
From a governance perspective, financial and risk management policies
that result in a strong financial position are important for managing
environmental and social risks.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Given the negative outlook, Southwest Gas' and Southwest Holdings'
ratings are not likely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.
The outlooks could be returned to stable if the utility has credit supportive
outcomes of its pending rate cases in Arizona and California, and
if operating cash flow improves or growth in leverage at the utility slows
such that the ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt is sustained above 17%
and 19% for Southwest Gas and Southwest Holdings, respectively.
Longer-term, a rating upgrade could be considered with a
significant improvement in Southwest Gas' regulatory environments
that meaningfully reduces regulatory lag and if key credit metrics improve
materially, including a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained
above 20% and 22% at Southwest Gas and Southwest Holdings
respectively. Southwest Holding's rating could be upgraded
with an upgrade of Southwest Gas.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
A rating downgrade could be considered for Southwest Gas and Southwest
Holdings if there is a decline in the supportiveness of Southwest Gas'
regulatory environments, including credit negative outcomes of its
pending rate cases in Arizona and California or if key credit metrics
deteriorate, including a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained
below 17% and 19% for Southwest Gas and Southwest Holdings
respectively. Furthermore, if growth of Southwest Holdings'
unregulated businesses outpaces utility growth thus increasing contagion
risk for the utility or if there is a significant increase in parent debt,
a rating downgrade could be possible. Southwest Holdings'
rating could be downgraded with a downgrade of Southwest Gas. A
significant increase in debt at Southwest Holdings could also result in
wider notching between the parent and utility ratings.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Southwest Gas Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Southwest Gas Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Southwest Holdings is
a diversified utility holding company conducting business through regulated
natural gas utility operations and unregulated utility infrastructure
services. Its principal subsidiary, Southwest Gas Corporation,
is a natural gas local distribution company (LDC), serving over
two million customers in central and southern Arizona, southern
Nevada, including the Las Vegas metropolitan area, northern
Nevada, and Lake Tahoe and areas in San Bernardino County in California.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Nana Hamilton
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.