Moody's affirms ratings of Tatra banka and stabilizes the outlook

Coronavirus-related shock drives change in outlook

Frankfurt am Main, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings of Tatra banka, a.s. ("Tatra") to stable from positive. Concurrently, the bank's A3/Prime-2 deposit ratings and its Baa1 long-term issuer ratings were affirmed as well as its baa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA.

Today's rating actions and change in outlook to stable from positive reflect the deteriorating operating environment from the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia which constrains the upside potential on Tatra's standalone credit profile and therefore its ratings.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

- AFFIRMATION OF BCA AND RATINGS

Moody's affirmation of Tatra's BCA reflects the resilience of the bank's intrinsic financial strength against the background of a deteriorating operating environment following the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Notwithstanding the fact that Slovakia has been affected by the coronavirus to a lower degree than other European countries, Moody's expects that the spread of the coronavirus and unprecedented stringent measures taken by the government of Slovakia (A2 stable) to stem the spread of coronavirus has been disruptive to economic activity. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

More specifically, the affirmation of the BCA takes into account (1) the ongoing improvement of Tatra's financial performance underpinned by improving profitability, (2) the low level of nonperforming loans, (3) comfortable capital levels of 15,1% Common Equity Tier 1 and 17.8% total capital ratio at YE 2019, and (4) strengthening liquidity and reliance on stable customer deposits.

The affirmation of Tatra's ratings reflects the affirmation of the baa3 BCA and adjusted BCA including high affiliate support assumptions from its parent Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI, deposits A3 stable, BCA baa3), as well as unchanged results from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, leading to two notches of uplift for the deposit ratings and one notch of uplift for the issuer rating and one notch further uplift from assumptions of moderate likelihood of support from Slovakia (A2 stable).

- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE

The change of outlook on the bank's deposit and issuer ratings to stable from positive reflects the relative resilience of Tatra's creditworthiness to the aforementioned external shocks. By stabilizing the outlook on the ratings of Tatra, the rating agency also aims to reflect the challenges that the bank will face to maintain the improving trend on its financial profile, particularly in terms of its financial performance owed to a stalled business cycle, particularly in terms of asset quality and profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stabilization of Tatra's outlook limits the potential of higher ratings.

A downgrade of the bank's ratings would likely be driven by a lowering of its BCA, exceeding the potential for an offset by the current high affiliate support assumptions from RBI. A downgrade of the BCA could also be driven by a deterioration in the Slovak operating environment beyond Moody's current expectations, leading to a significant worsening of the bank's asset quality and profitability and a concurrent material capital erosion reflecting a reduced loss-absorption capacity. Changes in the bank's liability structure, reducing the loss absorption buffers for creditors could reduce the rating uplift under Moody's Advanced LGF, leading to a downgrade of the deposit and issuer ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Tatra banka, a.s.

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed P-1

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1, Outlook Changed To Stable From Positive

.... Short-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, Affirmed A3, Outlook Changed To Stable From Positive

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

