Moody's affirms ratings of UOB Thailand after announced acquisition of Citi assets, changes outlook to negative

Singapore, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the A3 foreign currency deposit rating and all other ratings and assessments of United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd (UOBT) following the announced acquisition of assets from Citigroup Inc.'s (Citi, A3 stable). The outlook was changed to negative from stable because the acquisition will result in a significant decrease in UOBT's core capital ratio.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook is driven by the material decrease of UOBT's core capital ratio after the acquisition is completed in 2022. The bank's tangible common equity (TCE) to adjusted risk weighted assets ratio (TCE ratio) will decline materially to below 10%, from a strong level of 14.2% as of 30 June 2021 because of goodwill and additional assets, before rebounding to around 11% over the course of three years.

The acquisition will strengthen UOBT's profitability, because the bank will acquire higher-yielding loans such as credit cards from Citi. Moody's expects that the bank's return on assets (ROA) will improve to around 1% in 2023, from 0.8% (annualized) in the first half of 2021. The acquisition will not significantly change UOBT's asset quality, funding and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, UOBT's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, Moody's could revise the outlook back to stable if the bank's TCE and ROA ratios improve to more than 11% and 1%, respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

UOBT's baa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) will be downgraded if improvements in the core capital ratio and/or profitability that are expected by Moody's fail to materialize. If the BCA is downgraded by one notch, UOBT's deposit rating might be downgraded by one notch unless Moody's assumes a higher probability of affiliate support from United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB, Aa1 stable) on account of UOBT's higher strategic importance to the parent. UOBT's A3 rating currently benefits from three notches of uplift because of affiliate support from UOB.

United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd, headquartered in Bangkok, reported total assets of THB725 billion as of 31 December 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Short-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-term Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3, Outlook changed To Negative From Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eugene Tarzimanov

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

