Moody's affirms ratings of UniCredit Bank AG and UniCredit Bank Austria AG, changes outlooks to negative

Frankfurt am Main, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the
A2 long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of UniCredit
Bank AG (UCB) and the Baa1 long-term senior unsecured debt and
A3 long-term deposit ratings of UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UBA).
For both banks, the rating agency changed the outlook on their long-term
debt and deposit ratings to negative from stable. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed UCB's and UBA's baa2 Baseline Credit
Assessments (BCA) and Adjusted BCAs.
The rating action was prompted by the rating action on 15 Italian banks
which included UCB's and UBA's parent bank UniCredit S.p.A.
(UniCredit, deposits Baa1/senior unsecured Baa1 stable, BCA
baa3). For further details, please refer to the following
press release Moody's takes action on 15 Italian banks (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420258),
published on 26 March 2020.
For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF THE BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENTS
Moody's affirmation of UCB's and UBA's BCAs reflects
the resilience of the banks' intrinsic financial strength,
even in a more deteriorating operating environment from the coronavirus
outbreak in Europe. Despite the rapid and widening spread of the
coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and
asset price declines, which are creating a severe and extensive
credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets and mostly
weigh on the banks' solvency, Moody's currently views
both UCB and UBA sufficiently prepared to withstand these pressures on
a standalone basis. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
With more than 17% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios, both
banks have built a strong buffers to cope with a deterioration of their
presently sound asset quality in a recession scenario. While the
rating agency expects the respective non-performing loan ratios
to rise in the looming recession, government-implemented
measures to support the corporate and retail sector provide additional
smoothing of the negative economic implications of the present lock-down
situation in both Germany and Austria. Both banks are also to withstand
some market dislocations in capital-market funding through sufficient
liquid assets. A relative weakness within their financial strength
is the profitability, which is expected to be further stressed by
increasing loan losses and in the case of UCB, UniCredit's
global investment banking center, by weak capital markets performance.
While Moody's assesses both banks' financial profile to be
superior to that of their parent UniCredit, the rating agency limits
their BCAs at one notch above the parent because of common branding,
intragroup exposures and interlinkages resulting from UCB's role
as the group's global investment banking center.
-- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS
The affirmation of the banks' ratings reflects the affirmation of
their BCAs, unchanged results from Moody's Advanced Loss Given
Failure (LGF) analysis and unchanged results from the rating agency's
assumption for government support.
For UCB, the rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis results
in two notches of rating uplift for deposits and senior unsecured debt
and its moderate government support assumption results in one notch rating
uplift.
For UBA, Moody's Advanced LGF analysis results two notches
of rating uplift for deposits and one notch of rating uplift for senior
unsecured debt and its low government support assumption results in no
further rating uplift.
-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE
The outlook change to negative from stable for both UCB's and UBA's
long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects that
each bank's standalone BCA could be downgraded if UniCredit's
BCA is downgraded because of a deterioration in the operating environment
caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Because of UCB's and
UBA's high interconnectedness within UniCredit group activities,
Moody's does not expect to allow the banks' BCAs to exceed
the BCA of UniCredit by more than one notch.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
As indicated by the negative outlooks, upward pressure on the ratings
is currently unlikely.
An upgrade of UCB's and UBA's ratings could be driven by an
upgrade of their Adjusted BCAs, which would require an upgrade of
the BCA of UniCredit, and in the case of UCB also an upgrade of
the bank's own BCA. Their ratings could also be upgraded
because of a higher rating uplift resulting from Moody's Advanced
LGF analysis.
Moody's Advanced LGF analysis could result in additional notches of rating
uplift for UCB and UBA if the banks issue more junior loss-absorbing
securities than the rating agency currently expects.
UCB's and UBA's BCAs could be downgraded (1) if the banks' financial
fundamentals deteriorated materially; (2) as a result of a downgrade
of UniCredit's BCA; or (3) if the financial and non-financial
interlinkages between UCB/UBA and its parent were to further deepen,
for example if regulation allowed greater intra-group exposures.
The banks' ratings could also be downgraded should UCB or UBA issue
materially less loss-absorbing liabilities than Moody's currently
expects.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
baa2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)A2
....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa3
....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa3
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
affirmed (P)Baa3
....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG, London Branch
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
..Outlook Actions:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG, New York Branch
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed A2 outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Long-tern Issuer Rating,
affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG, Paris Branch
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Issuer: UniCredit U.S. Finance Inc.
....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed
P-1
..No Outlook assigned
Issuer: Unicredit Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)A2
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
affirmed (P)Baa3
....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Issuer: Unicredit Bank AG, Singapore Branch
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)A2
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
affirmed (P)Baa3
....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Issuer: Unicredit Bank AG, Tokyo Branch
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed A1
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A1(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)A2
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
affirmed (P)Baa3
....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1
....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Issuer: UniCredit Bank Austria AG
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
affirmed A2
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed A3, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-2
....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program,
affirmed P-2
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed A2(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
baa2
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)Baa1
....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa1
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
affirmed (P)Baa3
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Issuer: Creditanstalt AG
....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa1
..No Outlook assigned
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The below contact information is provided for information purposes only.
Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com,
for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the
lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the ratings.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bernhard Held
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454