Moody's affirms ratings of UniCredit Bank AG and UniCredit Bank Austria AG, changes outlooks to negative

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Creditanstalt AG UniCredit Bank AG Unicredit Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch UniCredit Bank AG, London Branch UniCredit Bank AG, New York Branch UniCredit Bank AG, Paris Branch Unicredit Bank AG, Singapore Branch Unicredit Bank AG, Tokyo Branch UniCredit Bank Austria AG UniCredit U.S. Finance Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: UniCredit Bank Austria AG: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: UniCredit Bank AG: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: UniCredit Bank AG: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: UniCredit Bank Austria AG: Update following rating upgrade Credit Opinion: UniCredit Bank AG: Update to credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's affirms ratings of UniCredit Bank AG and UniCredit Bank Austria AG, changes outlooks to negative 01 Apr 2020 Frankfurt am Main, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the A2 long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of UniCredit Bank AG (UCB) and the Baa1 long-term senior unsecured debt and A3 long-term deposit ratings of UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UBA). For both banks, the rating agency changed the outlook on their long-term debt and deposit ratings to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed UCB's and UBA's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) and Adjusted BCAs. The rating action was prompted by the rating action on 15 Italian banks which included UCB's and UBA's parent bank UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, deposits Baa1/senior unsecured Baa1 stable, BCA baa3). For further details, please refer to the following press release Moody's takes action on 15 Italian banks (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420258), published on 26 March 2020. For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE -- AFFIRMATION OF THE BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENTS Moody's affirmation of UCB's and UBA's BCAs reflects the resilience of the banks' intrinsic financial strength, even in a more deteriorating operating environment from the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Despite the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and asset price declines, which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets and mostly weigh on the banks' solvency, Moody's currently views both UCB and UBA sufficiently prepared to withstand these pressures on a standalone basis. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. With more than 17% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios, both banks have built a strong buffers to cope with a deterioration of their presently sound asset quality in a recession scenario. While the rating agency expects the respective non-performing loan ratios to rise in the looming recession, government-implemented measures to support the corporate and retail sector provide additional smoothing of the negative economic implications of the present lock-down situation in both Germany and Austria. Both banks are also to withstand some market dislocations in capital-market funding through sufficient liquid assets. A relative weakness within their financial strength is the profitability, which is expected to be further stressed by increasing loan losses and in the case of UCB, UniCredit's global investment banking center, by weak capital markets performance. While Moody's assesses both banks' financial profile to be superior to that of their parent UniCredit, the rating agency limits their BCAs at one notch above the parent because of common branding, intragroup exposures and interlinkages resulting from UCB's role as the group's global investment banking center. -- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS The affirmation of the banks' ratings reflects the affirmation of their BCAs, unchanged results from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis and unchanged results from the rating agency's assumption for government support. For UCB, the rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis results in two notches of rating uplift for deposits and senior unsecured debt and its moderate government support assumption results in one notch rating uplift. For UBA, Moody's Advanced LGF analysis results two notches of rating uplift for deposits and one notch of rating uplift for senior unsecured debt and its low government support assumption results in no further rating uplift. -- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE The outlook change to negative from stable for both UCB's and UBA's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects that each bank's standalone BCA could be downgraded if UniCredit's BCA is downgraded because of a deterioration in the operating environment caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Because of UCB's and UBA's high interconnectedness within UniCredit group activities, Moody's does not expect to allow the banks' BCAs to exceed the BCA of UniCredit by more than one notch. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: As indicated by the negative outlooks, upward pressure on the ratings is currently unlikely. An upgrade of UCB's and UBA's ratings could be driven by an upgrade of their Adjusted BCAs, which would require an upgrade of the BCA of UniCredit, and in the case of UCB also an upgrade of the bank's own BCA. Their ratings could also be upgraded because of a higher rating uplift resulting from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis. Moody's Advanced LGF analysis could result in additional notches of rating uplift for UCB and UBA if the banks issue more junior loss-absorbing securities than the rating agency currently expects. UCB's and UBA's BCAs could be downgraded (1) if the banks' financial fundamentals deteriorated materially; (2) as a result of a downgrade of UniCredit's BCA; or (3) if the financial and non-financial interlinkages between UCB/UBA and its parent were to further deepen, for example if regulation allowed greater intra-group exposures. The banks' ratings could also be downgraded should UCB or UBA issue materially less loss-absorbing liabilities than Moody's currently expects. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG ..Affirmations: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable ....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1 ....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr) ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr) ....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable ....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2 ....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2 ....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa3 ....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3 ....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa3 ....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3 ....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1 ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG, London Branch ..Affirmations: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable ....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr) ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr) ....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable ..Outlook Actions: ....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG, New York Branch ..Affirmations: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A2 outlook changed to Negative from Stable ....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr) ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr) ....Long-tern Issuer Rating, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG, Paris Branch ..Affirmations: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable ....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr) ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr) ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Issuer: UniCredit U.S. Finance Inc. ....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1 ..No Outlook assigned Issuer: Unicredit Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch ..Affirmations: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr) ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr) ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2 ....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3 ....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1 ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Issuer: Unicredit Bank AG, Singapore Branch ..Affirmations: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr) ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr) ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2 ....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3 ....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1 ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Issuer: Unicredit Bank AG, Tokyo Branch ..Affirmations: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed A1 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A1(cr) ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr) ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2 ....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3 ....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1 ....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1 ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Issuer: UniCredit Bank Austria AG ..Affirmations: ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed A2 ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed P-1 ....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A3, outlook changed to Negative from Stable ....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2 ....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program, affirmed P-2 ....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A2(cr) ....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-1(cr) ....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2 ....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable ....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa1 ....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa1 ....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa3 ....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2 ..Outlook Action: ....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable Issuer: Creditanstalt AG ....Backed Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa1 ..No Outlook assigned PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Bernhard Held

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Alexander Hendricks, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​