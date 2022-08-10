Moody's affirms ratings of UniCredit Bank AG, changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, August 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the A2 long-term senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of UniCredit Bank AG (UCB) and changed the outlook on these ratings to negative from stable.

The rating action was prompted by the rating action on 14 Italian banks which included UCB's parent bank UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, deposits Baa1 negative/senior unsecured Baa1 negative, BCA baa3). For further details, please refer to the following press release "Moody's changes outlooks to negative and affirms the ratings of 14 Italian financial institutions" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_468357), published on 9 August 2022.

For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

The affirmation of UCB's ratings reflects its baa2 BCA and Adjusted BCA, and the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to the bank's liabilities, which results in two notches of rating uplift for UCB's deposits and senior unsecured debt. The rating agency's moderate government support assumption results in one notch of additional rating uplift. UCB's standalone financial strength indicates potential for a higher creditworthiness but Moody's caps UCB's BCA one notch above that of its parent UniCredit S.p.A., in recognition of the two banks' interconnectedness which includes UCB's role as the group's global investment banking center. This view also reflects that for subsidiary banks, where the rating agency considers that authorities would coordinate the resolution of a group in a unified manner, for example as indicated via a single point of entry resolution plan and a regulatory requirement for internal loss-absorbing capacity, the BCA of the subsidiary would typically not exceed that of the parent by more than one notch.

-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

The outlook change to negative from stable for UCB's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects that the bank's standalone BCA could be downgraded if UniCredit's BCA is downgraded because of a deterioration in the operating environment in Italy and incorporates the limitation of UCB's BCA at one notch above that of its parent because of existing interlinkages and the rating agency's joint resolution assumption.

In addition, the negative outlook on UCB's long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings reflects a weakening of its liability structure with declining bail-in-volumes outstanding in relation to its total balance sheet indicating a risk of higher loss severity for these liabilities under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis, if this trend continues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of UCB's long-term ratings could be driven by an upgrade of its Adjusted BCA, which would require an upgrade of the BCA of UniCredit, and also an upgrade of the bank's own BCA. UCB's long-term ratings could also be upgraded because of a higher rating uplift resulting from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Moody's Advanced LGF analysis could result in additional notches of rating uplift for UCB if the bank issues more junior and senior loss-absorbing securities than the rating agency currently expects.

UCB's BCA could be downgraded if the bank's financial fundamentals were to deteriorate significantly, as a result of a downgrade of UniCredit's BCA, or if the financial and non-financial interlinkages between UCB and its parent were to increase, for example if regulation allowed greater intra-group exposures.

UCB's ratings could also be downgraded, should the bank's volume of loss-absorbing liabilities shrink or in case it expands its balance sheet more than Moody's currently expects.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: Unicredit Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch

..Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG, London Branch

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits Rating, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG, New York Branch

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: UniCredit Bank AG, Paris Branch

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A2, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: Unicredit Bank AG, Singapore Branch

..Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: Unicredit Bank AG, Tokyo Branch

..Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A2

....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

Issuer: UniCredit U.S. Finance Inc.

..Affirmation:

....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1

..No Outlook assigned

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

