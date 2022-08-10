Moody's affirms ratings of UniCredit Bank Austria AG, changes outlooks to negative

Frankfurt am Main, August 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term senior unsecured debt and the A3 long-term deposit ratings of UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UBA). The rating agency changed the outlook on these ratings to negative from stable.

The rating action was prompted by the rating action on 14 Italian banks which included UBA's parent bank UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, deposits Baa1 negative/senior unsecured Baa1 negative, BCA baa3). For further details, please refer to the following press release "Moody's changes outlooks to negative and affirms the ratings of 14 Italian financial institutions" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_468357), published on 9 August 2022.

For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

The affirmation of the bank's ratings reflects its baa2 BCA and Adjusted BCA, and the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis to the bank's liabilities, which results in two notches of rating uplift for deposits and one notch of rating uplift for senior unsecured debt. Moody's does not incorporate rating uplift from government support for UBA due to the wider scope of Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) application in Austria and evidenced willingness of its government to apply burden-sharing to creditors.

UBA's standalone financial strength is commensurate with a baa1 BCA but Moody's caps UBA's BCA one notch above that of its parent UniCredit, in recognition of the two banks' interconnectedness through material asset exposures and common branding and reflecting that for subsidiary banks, where the rating agency considers that authorities would coordinate the resolution of a group in a unified manner, for example as indicated via a single point of entry resolution plan and a regulatory requirement for internal loss-absorbing capacity, the BCA of the subsidiary would typically not exceed that of the parent by more than one notch.

-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

The outlook change to negative from stable for UBA's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects that the bank's standalone BCA could be downgraded if UniCredit's BCA were to be downgraded because of a deterioration in the operating environment in Italy and incorporates the limitation of UBA's BCA at one notch above that of its parent because of existing interlinkages and the rating agency's joint resolution assumption.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of UBA's ratings, albeit not likely as reflected in the negative outlook, could be driven by an upgrade of the BCA and Adjusted BCA, which would require an upgrade of the BCA of UniCredit. The ratings could also be upgraded because of a higher rating uplift resulting from Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

Moody's Advanced LGF analysis could result in additional notches of rating uplift for UBA if the bank issues more junior loss-absorbing securities than the rating agency currently expects.

UBA's BCA could be downgraded because of a downgrade of UniCredit's BCA or if the bank's financial fundamentals were to deteriorate significantly; or if the financial and non-financial interlinkages between UBA and its parent were to increase, for example if regulation allowed greater intra-group exposures.

The bank's ratings could also be downgraded, should UBA issue materially less loss-absorbing liabilities than Moody's currently expects.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: UniCredit Bank Austria AG

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed A3, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Short-term Deposit Note/CD Program, affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)Baa1

....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

