Moody's affirms ratings of Value Casa de Bolsa, outlook stable

Mexico, December 02, 2020 -- Moody's de Mexico ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1/Not Prime long- and short-term local currency issuer ratings of Value, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa (Value), as well as its Baa2.mx and MX-3 long and short-term Mexican national scale issuer ratings, respectively. The outlook on the ratings is stable.

Moody's has also withdrawn the outlook on Value's existing global scale long-term issuer rating for its own business reasons. Please refer to the Moody's de México Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.mx.

The following ratings of Value, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa were affirmed:

Long-term global local currency issuer rating of B1

Short-term global local currency issuer rating of Not Prime

Long-term Mexican national scale issuer rating of Baa2.mx

Short-term Mexican national scale issuer rating of MX-3

..Outlook, stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmation of the rating of Value at B1 captures the broker dealer's high-risk appetite, given the nature of its investment portfolio concentrated in Mexican project finance securitizations, which tend to be less liquid than its holdings of highly-liquid Mexican government securities. However, the firm's relatively illiquid investment portfolio has had adequate credit performance to date. At the same time, Value's long track record as a niche investment franchise, its low leverage and strong capitalization ratios protect the firm against extreme market swings, and offsets its volatile profitability. Value's ratings also incorporate Moody's views that decision-making processes tend to be concentrated with a handful of key executives, exposing the firm to governance risks.

Value's performance to date reflects the unrealized losses triggered by the coronavirus-related volatility in its investment portfolio, which led to mark-to market losses in the first quarter, followed by recovering valuations in the second and third quarters of 2020. Most of Value's investments are composed of infrastructure bonds related to toll road projects and highways concessions in Mexico; whose performance suffered at the outset of the pandemic as mobility declined. As of September 2020, Value's return on average assets (ROAA) was a negative 3.1%, resulting in a spike in its pre-tax earnings volatility ratio to a very high 305% in the same period. Historically, Value's pre-tax earnings volatility, at around 100% in the past four years, has been high relative to that of other global market makers. The concentration in Level 3 assets is also higher than global peers. At the same time, Value has managed to control its operating expenses since 2017, which have declined relative to bottom line results, but the recent balance sheet contraction and operating losses resulted in still modest operating efficiency.

Value's reduced risk exposure and ample market liquidity supported its liquidity inflows to outflows ratio, which increased to a strong 135% in September 2020, from an average of around 100% over the past three years. However, as market conditions improve over time, Value's risk appetite and leverage will likely increase, reversing the boost to funding and liquidity seen in 2020. Value's market funding has declined as a share of total liabilities for the past 3 years, and its own capital now finances more than 50% of its operations.

Moody's also notes that its ratings for Value incorporate a qualitative adjustment to reflect the assessment that the firm's decision-making process is concentrated in a handful of key executives, raising concerns about potential key-man risks. Moreover, the brokerage house's ownership structure could also expose the firm to potential corporate governance risks.

Value's Baa2.mx Mexican national scale issuer rating is the highest of the two alternatives corresponding to the B1 global issuer rating and reflects the firm's low leverage and strong capitalization, and its well-established niche business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could face upward pressure if the firm manages to stabilize its earnings at positive levels, while maintaining solid liquidity and funding buffers as risk appetite increases. Increased business diversification without outsized risks would be credit positive. Value's ratings could be downgraded if profitability declines materially hurting its capital, and if leverage increases significantly, amid a reduction in liquidity and funding buffers.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Value, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa's rating is between 1 January 2016 and 30 September 2020 (source: Audited Financial statements 2016-2019. Quarterly financials 2016-2020).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, parties not involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 30/3/2017.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

