Moody's affirms ratings of Vseobecna Uverova Banka a.s., changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, April 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Slovakia's Vseobecna uverova banka, a.s.'s
("VUB") A2 / Prime-1 deposit ratings and changed the outlook on
the deposit ratings to negative from stable. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed VUB's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA)
and Adjusted BCA.
The rating action was prompted by the rating action on 15 Italian banks
which included VUB's parent bank Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
(ISP, deposits Baa1 stable/senior unsecured Baa1 negative,
BCA baa3). For further details, please refer to the following
press release Moody's takes action on 15 Italian banks (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_420258), published on 26 March 2020.
For a full list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
- AFFIRMATION OF STANDALONE CREDIT ASSESSMENT
Moody's affirmation of VUB's BCA reflects the resilience of
the bank's intrinsic financial strength, even in a more deteriorating
operating environment from the coronavirus outbreak in Europe.
Despite the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook and asset price declines,
which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets and mostly weigh on a bank's solvency,
Moody's currently views VUB sufficiently prepared to withstand these
pressures on a standalone basis. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
With a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 15.26% as of
year-end 2019 vis-à-vis a regulatory required
minimum of 13%, the bank has built a solid buffer to withstand
a deterioration of their presently moderate asset quality in a recession
scenario. While the rating agency expects rising non-performing
loans with the recession evolving, the measures implemented by the
National Bank of Slovakia and support initiatives from the government
which are expected to be announced soon to assist the corporate and retail
sector, will provide a smoothing of the negative economic implications
of the present lock-down situation in Slovakia. Because
of VUB's limited reliance on confidence-sensitive market
funding and adequate liquid assets we expect the bank will be able to
cope with some market dislocations in capital-market funding.
The bank's profitability, although on a downward trend,
remains sound, but is expected to be further constrained by increasing
loan losses.
While Moody's assesses VUB's financial profile to be superior
to that of its parent ISP, the rating agency limits the bank's
BCA at one notch above the parent because of the strong operational interlinkages
and VUB's degree of integration within the ISP group.
- AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS
The affirmation of VUB's ratings reflects the affirmation of its
BCA and unchanged results from both Moody's Advanced Loss Given
Failure (LGF) analysis and from the rating agency's assumption for
government support.
- RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ON LONG-TERM RATINGS
The outlook change to negative from stable on VUB's long-term
deposit ratings reflects that the bank's stand-alone BCA
could be downgraded if ISP's BCA is downgraded because of a deterioration
of the operating environment. Because of the high interconnectedness
within the ISP group activities, Moody's does not expect to
allow VUB's BCA to exceed the BCA of ISP by more than one notch.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
As indicated by the negative outlook, upward pressure on the ratings
is currently unlikely.
An upgrade of VUB's ratings could result from (1) an improvement
in VUB's BCA in combination with an upgrade of the BCA of its parent
ISP and unchanged financial and operational group interlinkages.
Better results from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis
should VUB issue junior loss-absorbing securities to ISP may offset
the currently applicable one notch government support uplift, which
would become obsolete at the applicable A2 rating level for Slovakia.
As indicated by the negative outlook, a downgrade of VUB's
ratings could be triggered by (1) a downgrade of the bank's if its
own financial profile, particularly its profitability, asset
quality or capital weaken beyond Moody's current expectations,
and (2) by a downgrade of ISP's BCA, or (3) if the financial
and non-financial interlinkages between VUB and its parent were
to further deepen.
The banks' ratings could also be downgraded should VUB's volume
of deposits in the liability structure of the bank decline, which
could imply a possible higher loss given failure in a resolution.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Vseobecna uverova banka, a.s.
Affirmations:
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa2
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A2(cr)
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed A2
.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating,
Affirmed P-1
.... Long-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed A2, Outlook Changed to Negative from Stable
.... Short-term Bank Deposit Ratings,
Affirmed P-1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Katja Reise
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Carola Schuler
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454