Moody's affirms ratings of six Peruvian banks; outlook changes to negative

New York, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all the ratings and assessments assigned to Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), Banco de Crédito del Perú, Panama Branch (BCP Panama); Banco BBVA Perú S.A. (BBVA Peru); Banco Internacional del Perú S.A.A. (Interbank); Banco Internacional del Perú (Panama Branch) (Interbank Panama); Banco de la Nación (Banco Nación); and Fondo Mivivienda S.A. (FMV). Also, Moody's changed the outlook to negative, from stable, on these five banks and their branches.

At the same time, Moody's affirmed Scotiabank Perú S.A.A.'s (Scotiabank) ratings and assessments. The outlook for Scotiabank's deposit ratings remains stable outlook.

The rating action follows the outlook change to negative, from stable, on the Government of Peru's Baa1 ratings and reflects Moody's view that social and political risks have intensified, threatening, over the next few years, a deterioration in institutional cohesion, governability, policy effectiveness and economic strength through successive governments. For further information, please refer to Moody's press release published on 31 January 2023: "Moody's changes outlook on Peru's Baa1 rating to negative; affirms ratings" https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/398247.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the bottom of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook on the supported deposit/issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of BCP, BBVA Peru, Interbank, Banco Nación and FMV is aligned to the change in the outlook of Peru's sovereign rating to negative which reflects Moody's view that social and political risks have intensified threatening, over the next few years, a deterioration in institutional cohesion, governability, policy effectiveness and economic strength through successive governments. While the social unrest following the removal of the former President threatens to weaken the strength of Peru's institutions and governance, Moody's expects that Peru will maintain robust economic institutions that have provided a supportive business environment for the country's banking system.

The Baa1 ratings of five Peruvian banks, and their branches, are positioned at the sovereign rating level and benefit from notching uplift from Moody's assessment of government support, and the outlook change to negative reflects the weakening credit profile of the sovereign and its weakened capacity to provide support in case of need as indicated by the outlook change to negative from stable on the rating of the Government of Peru.

In addition, the risk of erosion in investment and business sentiments also increase pressures on these banks' future asset quality and profitability as the operating conditions in Peru weaken. These uncertainties could impact volumes of banking transactions and higher credit costs, particularly to cover potential credit losses related to sectors most affected by road closures and the state of emergency, such as tourism, transportation and mining, particularly in the south of the country where protests are concentrated. The ten most affected departments represented about 7% of the system's loans and deposits in November 2022, while industries most exposed accounted for about 18% of the system's loans.

AFFIRMATION OF BCAS

The affirmation of the BCAs of BCP, BBVA Peru, Interbank, Scotiabank, Banco Nación and FMV incorporates these banks' well-established businesses in Peru, which are supported by ample business diversification in terms of industries and geographic exposures, high levels of loan loss reservees, strong earnings generation and good capital positions.

BCP

The affirmation of BCP's Baa1 deposit and senior unsecured ratings and baa2 BCA reflects a diversified loan portfolio, disciplined risk management and deep access to core deposits that result in relatively low-cost funding. Earnings generation capacity has been historically solid, supported by the bank's strong market position and well-diversified earnings sources, which provides the bank ample internal generation of capital. In addition, BCP benefits from strong pricing power in various segments in Peru, as the largest bank in the country in terms of loans and deposits. The deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BCP incorporate one notch of uplift from its baa2 Adjusted BCA because of Moody's assumption of a high probability of support from the government that reflects its importance in the Peruvian banking system and the significant systemic consequences of an unsupported failure.

BBVA Peru

The affirmation of BBVA Peru's Baa1 deposit ratings and baa2 BCA reflects the bank's diversified loan book and conservative risk guidelines, good earnings generation, adequate margins that benefit from a stable retail and low-cost deposit position. However, BBVA Peru's capitalization level remains moderate, resulting from its stronger expansion into unsecured consumer lending in recent years, which increased the bank's exposure to riskier assets. The deposit ratings of BBVA Peru incorporate one notch of uplift from its baa2 Adjusted BCA because of Moody's assumption of a high probability of support from the government reflected by its systemic importance in the Peruvian banking system. Moody's assessment of a moderate likelihood of affiliate support from its parent bank Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA Spain A2/A3, baa2), which, however, does not result in any uplift because BBVA Spain's intrinsic credit strength is in line with that of its Peruvian subsidiary.

Interbank

The affirmation of Interbank's Baa1 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings and the baa2 BCA acknowledges the bank's adequate asset risk metrics, long-track record of strong profitability that benefits from high net interest margins in retail banking, and diversified funding base. Conversely, Interbank's BCA is constrained by its relatively moderate capital position, which remains below that of local and global peers. The deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of Interbank incorporate one notch of uplift from its baa2 Adjusted BCA because of Moody's assumption of a moderate probability of support from the government because of its importance in the Peruvian banking system and the systemic consequences of an unsupported failure.

Banco Nación

The affirmation of Banco Nación's Baa1 deposit ratings and baa2 BCA incorporates the bank's low level of delinquencies, low-cost core deposit base, high holding of liquid assets mainly composed by government securities, strong profitability levels and strong capital position providing the bank with ample loss absorption capacity. The deposit ratings of Banco Nación incorporate one notch of uplift from its baa2 Adjusted BCA because of Moody's assumption of Banco Nación as government-backed given its ownership by the Peruvian Ministry of Economy and Finance; role as the financial agent for the Peruvian government, regional and local administrations, and government-owned enterprises; and relative importance to the banking system.

FMV

The affirmation of FMV's Baa1 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings and ba2 BCA considers its very high capitalization, and full earning retention policy. Nevertheless, FMV's BCA is takes into account the entity's limited business diversification and high borrower concentration risk, market funding reliance and low profitability resulted from its social role and policy mandate fostering social housing and financial inclusion in the country. The issuer rating as well as senior unsecured debt ratings assigned to FMV incorporate four notches of uplift from its ba2 Adjusted BCA because of Moody's assumption of FMV as government-backed institution.

Scotiabank

The affirmation of Scotiabank's Baa1 deposit ratings and baa2 BCA reflects its steady core retail deposit base that supports a solid and recurring earnings generation and strong capital replenishment capacity. On the other hand, the standalone assessment also considers its higher-than-peers exposure to riskier loan portfolios, including to SMEs and credit cards. The deposit ratings of Scotiabank incorporate one notch of uplift from its baa2 BCA, in Moody's view, as a result of a high likelihood of affiliate support to be received from its parent bank Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS, Aa2 stable, a3), if needed. The affiliate support analysis results in an Adjusted BCA of baa1 for Scotiabank. In addition, Moody's also considers moderate government support for Scotiabank because of its sizable deposit market share, which, however, does not result in in any ratings uplift. Scotiabank's Adjusted BCA is in line with the Peruvian government's rating.

The outlook on Scotiabank's ratings is stable because it reflects the stable outlook on its parent bank BNS.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings of BCP, BCP Panama, BBVA Peru, Interbank, Interbank Panama, Banco Nación and FMV is more limited given the negative outlook on their ratings.

A downgrade of the Baa1 Peruvian government ratings would result in downward pressure on the ratings of BCP, BCP Panama, BBVA Peru, Interbank, Interbank Panama, Banco Nación and FMV, in line with the negative outlook.

BCP

BCP's baa2 BCA could be upgraded if there were a recovery in profitability that would allow for a higher capitalization and lower asset quality strain. However, an upgrade of the BCA would not result in an upgrade of supported ratings because they are already at the level of the government. BCP's BCA and supported ratings could be downgraded if there is significant deterioration in asset quality, weakening capitalization and declining profitability.

BBVA Peru

Upward pressure on BBVA Peru's BCA would arise from a higher capitalization and sustained improvement in profitability without an increase in delinquencies and credit costs. Further deterioration in BBVA Peru's asset quality resulting from its expansion into unsecured consumer lending and a delayed recovery in profitability, which would also create uncertainty around the recovery in its capital levels, would lead to downward pressure on the bank's BCA. Given moderate affiliate support from BBVA Spain and high government support, BBVA Peru's supported ratings would not be affected by a downgrade of its BCA.

Interbank

Interbank's baa2 BCA could be upgraded as a result from a significant and sustained reduction in asset risk metrics, higher relative capitalization levels and profitability in excess of historical averages. However, an upgrade of the BCA would not result in an upgrade of supported ratings because they are already at the level of the government. Interbank's BCA and supported ratings could face downward pressure if the bank's asset risk metrics weaken materially and unexpectedly, with a constrain to profitability and capital.

Banco Nación

Less volatile profitability, a more granular deposit base, and a stabilization of capital metrics would have a positive impact on the Banco Nación's BCA. However, Banco Nación's supported deposit ratings would not be affected by a BCA increase because they are already in line with the government's Baa1 rating. A significant deterioration in Banco Nación's capitalization or an increase in asset risks, or a sudden withdrawal of a substantial portion of its funding could exert downward pressure on its BCA. Given our assessment of Banco Nación as government-backed, a downgrade of the BCA would not result in a downgrade of the bank's supported ratings.

FMV

While more robust profitability could have a positive impact on FMV's ba2 BCA, this would not affect its issuer ratings. A significant further deterioration in the bank's profitability, or a sudden weakening of its asset risk profile could lead to downward pressure on its BCA, although this would not likely affect the FMV's ratings because of government support.

Scotiabank

Upward pressure on Scotiabank's deposit ratings is more limited because they already benefit from a one-notch uplift related to its ownership by BNS. Scotiabank's BCA could be upgraded if it posts a significant recovery in its asset risk and profitability, while maintaining high capital. Scotiabank's BCA and supported ratings though could face downward pressure if the bank experiences material deterioration of its asset quality or if its capitalization weakens significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Banco BBVA Peru S.A.

..Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Banco de Credito del Peru

..Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Banco de Credito del Peru, Panama Branch

..Affirmations:

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Banco de la Nacion

..Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Banco Internacional del Perú S.A.A.

..Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Banco Internacional del Peru (Panama Branch)

..Affirmations:

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Fondo MIVIVIENDA S.A.

..Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed ba2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 NEG from STA

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

Issuer: Scotiabank Perú S.A.A.

..Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A3

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... LT Bank Deposit (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 STA

.... LT Bank Deposit (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 STA

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Felipe Carvallo

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ceres Lisboa

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

