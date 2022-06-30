Moody's affirms ratings of three Indonesian state-owned banks; outlook stable

Singapore, June 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit ratings of Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (P.T.) (BMRI), Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (P.T.) (BRI) and Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (P.T.) (BNI), as well as the Baa2 long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings of BMRI and BRI.

Moody's has also affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs) and Adjusted BCAs of BMRI and BNI at baa3, and those of BRI at baa2.

The rating outlooks of the three banks remain stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that their asset quality will be supported by the economic recovery in Indonesia.

The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmations reflect Moody's expectation that the asset quality of the three banks will remain stable over the next 12-18 months. Their restructured loans are decreasing as more borrowers recover financially and make repayments. At the same time, they have also set aside ample loan-loss reserves to absorb potential credit losses.

Restructured loans that are classified as performing constituted 13.7%, 17.7%, and 18.0% of BMRI, BRI and BNI's stand-alone gross loans, respectively, as of 31 March 2022, down from 17.8%, 24.2% and 21.3% a year ago. The nonperforming loan coverage ratios of BRI, BNI and BMRI were 276.0%, 250.4% and 246.8%, respectively, as of the same date.

The profitability of the three banks will recover to pre-pandemic levels over the next 12-18 months, driven by higher business growths and lower credit costs. The return on average assets of BRI, BMRI and BNI have increased to 2.9%, 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022 from 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.1% in the same period a year ago.

The banks will also remain well-capitalized because of their strong profitability and prudent capital management. Their funding and liquidity will remain robust, supported by extensive distribution networks, entrenched franchises and access to government-related deposits as state-owned banks.

Moody's incorporates a very high probability of extraordinary support from the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) into the banks' deposit ratings. The support assumption takes into consideration the government's control and majority ownership, as well as the banks' policy role and systemic importance to the domestic financial system. As a result, the long-term deposit ratings are one notch higher than the BCA for BMRI and BNI. In the case of BRI, the deposit ratings do not benefit from any uplift because the bank's baa2 BCA is already at the same level as Indonesia's Baa2 sovereign rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the stable outlook on Indonesia's sovereign rating, Moody's is unlikely to upgrade the banks' long-term deposit ratings.

However, Moody's could downgrade the banks' ratings if their asset quality deteriorates, as indicated by a material increase in nonperforming loans and credit costs. A significant decrease in their capitalization will also be negative for the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (P.T.) is headquartered in Jakarta and reported consolidated assets of IDR1,734 trillion ($120.8 billion) as of 31 March 2022.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (P.T.) is headquartered in Jakarta and reported consolidated assets of IDR1,650 trillion ($114.9 billion) as of 31 March 2022.

Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (P.T.) is headquartered in Jakarta and reported consolidated assets of IDR932 trillion ($64.9 billion) as of 31 March 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (P.T.)

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... Short-Term Bank Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook remains stable

....Long-Term Bank Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (P.T.)

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa1(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... Short-Term Bank Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook remains stable

....Long-Term Bank Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (P.T.)

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa2(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2

.... Short-Term Bank Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba3 (hyb)

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Ba2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2 (hyb)

....Long-Term Bank Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

