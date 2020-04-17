Moody's affirms ratings of three Japanese regional banks; changes outlook to negative

Tokyo, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today changed the outlooks on The Daishi Bank, Ltd., The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd., and The San-in Godo Bank, Ltd. to negative from stable. Moody's has also affirmed these banks' ratings.

A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The Japanese banking sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock, with a likely deterioration in asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Today's action reflects the impact on the three Japanese regional banks of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Although Japan's containment measures have not been as stringent as other advanced economies with higher rates of infection, the imposition of a state of emergency will further weigh on domestic demand. This will exacerbate Japan's vulnerability to the global slowdown through its integration in cross-border supply chains, as well as through the overall demand for its goods and services exports.

The government has announced various forms of financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) directly affected by the coronavirus outbreak, including new loans, maturity extensions and additional guarantees. The government has also announced a supplementary budget to support SMEs and households, including cash payments and a moratorium on tax payments and social insurance premiums.

These measures aim to support the broader economy and reduce credit risks at financial institutions by stimulating aggregate demand and employment through loan guarantees and direct funding to borrowers. These efforts can lower the risk of asset impairments, ensure the smooth functioning of markets, and mitigate financial institutions' own liquidity concerns. Programs designed to facilitate financial institutions to continue lending and forestall asset seizures, along with other aggressive efforts to extract payments from delinquent and at-risk borrowers, can help sustain consumer confidence, spending and avoid a collapse of asset prices induced by widespread foreclosures. How successfully these measures work to temper any eventual increase in higher non-performing loans will depend on the severity and duration of the outbreak.

The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's view that among Japan's rated regional banks, the crisis is likely to have an enduring impact on the credit strength of these three banks relative to others. These three are the most vulnerable banks to demand and supply shocks due to the sensitivity of their respective local economies to the economic downturn. In particular, the banks' three home markets are heavily exposed to some of the sectors most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, such as retail, accommodation, hospitality and services. Economic growth in these banks' home prefectures will struggle to return to pre-crisis levels, as a result, asset quality will likely remain pressured and these banks will struggle to restore profitability to pre-crisis levels, which was already weak. Consequently, internal capital generation will be slow.

Daishi Bank's A3 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift from the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa2. The uplift reflects Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable), in times of need, given the bank's importance to the economy of Niigata Prefecture.

Hyakujushi Bank's Baa1 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift from the bank's BCA of baa3. The uplift reflects Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support from the Government of Japan in times of need, given the bank's importance to the local economy in Kagawa Prefecture.

San-in Godo Bank's A3 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift from its standalone BCA of baa2. The uplift reflects Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of government support for San-in Godo Bank in times of stress, given the bank's importance to the economy in Shimane and Tottori Prefectures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook on the affected banks' ratings, their BCAs and deposit ratings are unlikely to be upgraded. However, the outlook could change to stable if macroeconomic conditions in Japan improve and the affected banks maintain sound credit metrics in line with their BCAs and ratings.

A downgrade would likely be driven by a lower BCA. The banks' BCAs could be lowered if there is a material deterioration in the banks' operating environment, weakening their asset quality, profitability and capitalization.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

The Daishi Bank, Ltd.

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at baa2

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at baa2

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at A3, outlook changed to negative from stable

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at P-2

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at A2(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

- Outlook: changed to negative from stable

The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd.

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at baa3

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at baa3

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at Baa1, outlook changed to negative from stable

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at A3(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at P-2(cr)

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at P-2

- Outlook: changed to negative from stable

The San-in Godo Bank, Ltd.

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at baa2

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at baa2

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at A3, outlook changed to negative from stable

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic): affirmed at P-2

- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at A2(cr)

- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed at P-1(cr)

- Outlook: changed to negative from stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1147869. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Daishi Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Niigata City, Niigata Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan. At the end of September 2019, the bank reported consolidated assets totaling JPY6.0 trillion.

The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Takamatsu City, Kagawa Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan. At the end of December 2019, the bank reported consolidated assets totaling JPY5.0 trillion.

The San-in Godo Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Matsue City, Shimane Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan. At the end of December 2019, the bank reported consolidated assets totaling JPY6.0 trillion.

