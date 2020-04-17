Moody's affirms ratings of three Japanese regional banks; changes outlook to negative

Tokyo, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today changed the outlooks on The
Daishi Bank, Ltd., The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd.,
and The San-in Godo Bank, Ltd. to negative from stable.
Moody's has also affirmed these banks' ratings.
A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end
of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, volatile oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The Japanese banking sector
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock, with a likely
deterioration in asset quality, profitability and capital adequacy.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on the three Japanese regional
banks of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Although Japan's containment measures have not been as stringent
as other advanced economies with higher rates of infection, the
imposition of a state of emergency will further weigh on domestic demand.
This will exacerbate Japan's vulnerability to the global slowdown
through its integration in cross-border supply chains, as
well as through the overall demand for its goods and services exports.
The government has announced various forms of financial support for small
and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) directly affected by the coronavirus
outbreak, including new loans, maturity extensions and additional
guarantees. The government has also announced a supplementary budget
to support SMEs and households, including cash payments and a moratorium
on tax payments and social insurance premiums.
These measures aim to support the broader economy and reduce credit risks
at financial institutions by stimulating aggregate demand and employment
through loan guarantees and direct funding to borrowers. These
efforts can lower the risk of asset impairments, ensure the smooth
functioning of markets, and mitigate financial institutions'
own liquidity concerns. Programs designed to facilitate financial
institutions to continue lending and forestall asset seizures, along
with other aggressive efforts to extract payments from delinquent and
at-risk borrowers, can help sustain consumer confidence,
spending and avoid a collapse of asset prices induced by widespread foreclosures.
How successfully these measures work to temper any eventual increase in
higher non-performing loans will depend on the severity and duration
of the outbreak.
The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's view that among Japan's
rated regional banks, the crisis is likely to have an enduring impact
on the credit strength of these three banks relative to others.
These three are the most vulnerable banks to demand and supply shocks
due to the sensitivity of their respective local economies to the economic
downturn. In particular, the banks' three home markets
are heavily exposed to some of the sectors most affected by the coronavirus
outbreak, such as retail, accommodation, hospitality
and services. Economic growth in these banks' home prefectures
will struggle to return to pre-crisis levels, as a result,
asset quality will likely remain pressured and these banks will struggle
to restore profitability to pre-crisis levels, which was
already weak. Consequently, internal capital generation will
be slow.
Daishi Bank's A3 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch
uplift from the bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa2.
The uplift reflects Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support
from the Government of Japan (A1 stable), in times of need,
given the bank's importance to the economy of Niigata Prefecture.
Hyakujushi Bank's Baa1 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a
two-notch uplift from the bank's BCA of baa3. The uplift
reflects Moody's assumption of a very high likelihood of support from
the Government of Japan in times of need, given the bank's importance
to the local economy in Kagawa Prefecture.
San-in Godo Bank's A3 long-term deposit ratings incorporate
a two-notch uplift from its standalone BCA of baa2. The
uplift reflects Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of government
support for San-in Godo Bank in times of stress, given the
bank's importance to the economy in Shimane and Tottori Prefectures.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook on the affected banks' ratings, their
BCAs and deposit ratings are unlikely to be upgraded. However,
the outlook could change to stable if macroeconomic conditions in Japan
improve and the affected banks maintain sound credit metrics in line with
their BCAs and ratings.
A downgrade would likely be driven by a lower BCA. The banks'
BCAs could be lowered if there is a material deterioration in the banks'
operating environment, weakening their asset quality, profitability
and capitalization.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
The Daishi Bank, Ltd.
- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at baa2
- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at baa2
- Long-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic):
affirmed at A3, outlook changed to negative from stable
- Short-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic):
affirmed at P-2
- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed
at A2(cr)
- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed
at P-1(cr)
- Outlook: changed to negative from stable
The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd.
- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at baa3
- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at baa3
- Long-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic):
affirmed at Baa1, outlook changed to negative from stable
- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed
at A3(cr)
- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed
at P-2(cr)
- Short-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic):
affirmed at P-2
- Outlook: changed to negative from stable
The San-in Godo Bank, Ltd.
- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed at baa2
- Adjusted BCA: affirmed at baa2
- Long-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic):
affirmed at A3, outlook changed to negative from stable
- Short-term bank deposit ratings (foreign/domestic):
affirmed at P-2
- Long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed
at A2(cr)
- Short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed
at P-1(cr)
- Outlook: changed to negative from stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
(Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1147869.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Daishi Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Niigata City,
Niigata Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan. At the end
of September 2019, the bank reported consolidated assets totaling
JPY6.0 trillion.
The Hyakujushi Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Takamatsu
City, Kagawa Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan.
At the end of December 2019, the bank reported consolidated assets
totaling JPY5.0 trillion.
The San-in Godo Bank, Ltd., headquartered in
Matsue City, Shimane Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan.
At the end of December 2019, the bank reported consolidated assets
totaling JPY6.0 trillion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tomoya Suzuki
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
