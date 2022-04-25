Moody's affirms ratings of two Bahraini banks and changes outlook to stable

Rating actions follow the affirmation of Bahrain's B2 sovereign rating and outlook change to stable from negative

Limassol, April 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the long-term deposit ratings of two banks it rates in Bahrain, as well as the senior unsecured and subordinated debt ratings where applicable. Moody's has also affirmed the banks' Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA), Adjusted BCAs, Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRAs) and Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs). The affected institutions are National Bank of Bahrain BSC (NBB) and BBK B.S.C. (BBK).

The outlook on the banks' long-term ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

The action follows Moody's decision to affirm the Bahraini government's B2 issuer rating and change the outlook to stable from negative, on 22 April 2022. Please see "Moody's changes Bahrain's outlook to stable, affirms B2 ratings" https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_463008.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL465241 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AFFIRMATION OF NBB AND BBK'S LONG TERM RATINGS AND CHANGE IN OUTLOOK TO STABLE

Moody's affirmation and change in outlook to stable from negative on the long-term deposit ratings of NBB and BBK is driven by the affirmation of the Bahraini government's B2 issuer rating and the change in outlook to stable. Since the banks' BCAs are already at the government rating level, reflecting their standalone strengths, their long-term ratings do not benefit from government support uplift as the Bahraini sovereign cannot extend financial support beyond its own capacity, despite our view of the strong willingness of the government to provide support for banks in case of need.

Also, the banks' BCAs reflect the interconnectedness between their balance sheets and sovereign credit risk, owing to the banks' high direct exposures to government securities. According to Moody's estimates, the banks' direct exposures to government credit risk stood at around 2.9 times reported CET1 capital for NBB and 1.6 times for BBK as of December 2021. The high direct exposure to government credit risk together with the primarily domestic focus of their operations render the banks susceptible to event risk at the sovereign level and constrains their standalone credit profiles to the level of the government's bond rating.

NBB's b2 BCA is constrained at the sovereign rating level and reflects the bank's (1) resilient deposit funding and healthy liquidity, which benefit from its leading retail franchise in Bahrain; and (2) healthy loss-absorption capacity, supported by its adequate capital, moderated by the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Bahrain Islamic Bank B.S.C.; and 3) sound profitability (net income to tangible assets at 1.2% in 2021), although recently weakened. These strengths are moderated by (1) the bank's high deposit and credit concentrations, and (2) asset-quality risks (problem loans to gross loans at 5.6% in 2021) as some borrowers remain vulnerable.

BBK's b2 BCA captures its (1) strong domestic franchise, which supports its sound profitability (2) solid liquidity buffers and resilient funding; and (3) adequate capital (tangible common equity to risk weighted assets at 16.4% in 2021). These strengths are moderated by the bank's high deposit and credit concentrations in addition to pressures on asset-quality as some borrowers remain vulnerable.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assigned on the long-term deposit ratings of NBB and BBK mirrors the stable outlook assigned on the Bahrain government.

The stable outlook on the banks' ratings also captures the strong interlinkages between the banks' standalone creditworthiness and the credit profile of the sovereign given their large direct government exposures making them subject to event risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The banks' Baseline Credit Assessments and long-term ratings are currently at the sovereign level so there is no upward rating pressure. An upgrade of the government's ratings could result in an upgrade on the banks' Baseline Credit Assessments and/or long-term ratings.

Conversely, downward pressure on the banks' Baseline Credit Assessments and long-term ratings would develop following (1) a downgrade of the government rating reflecting the correlation of the banks' standalone credit profiles to the one of the sovereign together with economic and market conditions in Bahrain; (2) a deterioration in the operating environment which may result in a lower Macro Profile for Bahrain; and/or (3) a weakening in the banks' solvency or liquidity profiles.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Badis Shubailat, +971 (423) 795-05.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL465241 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christos Theofilou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Henry MacNevin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol, CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

