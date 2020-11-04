Moody's affirms seven CMBS Classes of CSAIL 2018-CX12

Approximately $531 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in CSAIL 2018-CX12 Commercial Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, Series 2018-CX12:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Aug 22, 2018 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced class.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.1% of the current pooled balance. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.0% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.0% to $665.6 million from $672.6 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 41 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 63.7% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 23.4% of the pool, have an investment-grade structured credit assessment.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20, unchanged from securitization.

As of the October 2020 remittance report, loans representing 96.1% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 1.3% were 60 to 89 days delinquent, and 2.6% were 90 + days delinquent or in foreclosure.

In total there are 18 loans, constituting 37.6% of the pool, that currently are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and there have been no realized losses to the trust. Four loans, constituting 9.5% of the pool, are currently in special servicing, all of which transferred to special servicing since June 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the SIXTY Hotel Beverly Hills ($40.0 million -- 6.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 118-unit luxury full-service hotel located in Los Angeles, CA. The hotel was originally constructed in 1963, and extensively renovated in 2016 and is well-located within the heart of Beverly Hills approximately 0.3 miles east of Rodeo Drive. The property reported a year-to-date September 2019 NOI DSCR of 2.63X, however, the property's occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR) have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The property did not generate enough cash flow during the second quarter of 2020 to cover operating expenses. As a result, the loan transferred to special servicing in September 2020 for payment default. As of the August remittance statement the loan was paid through its June 2020 payment. The special servicer is currently negotiating resolution strategies with the Borrower. Due to the historical performance and asset quality, the loan was included as part of the conduit statistics with a Moody's LTV of 120% and the loan is interest only for its entire term.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Galveston Hotel Portfolio, ($14.0 million -- 2.1% of the pool) which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a dual-branded hotel totaling 173 rooms and located in Galveston, Texas. The brands include a Courtyard by Marriott and TownePlace Suites which were constructed in 2013. Through year-end 2019 the property had already experienced a significant decline in performance from securitization due to both lower RevPAR and higher operating expenses. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic the asset's performance continued to decline in 2020. Through the first quarter of 2020 the property did not generate enough revenue to cover its operating expenses. Furthermore, one of the market's major demand driver is the leisure cruise industry which has also experienced a significant decline in demand. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 and is last paid through its March 2020 payment date.

The remaining two specially serviced loans each represent less than 1.0% of the pool and are secured by two hotel properties. Both properties had outperformed expectation at securitization through year-end 2019 but have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 1.3% of the pool, which is secured by a neighborhood retail center located in Pompano Beach, FL. The loan is anchored by a Planet Fitness (42% of the NRA) and includes other local service-oriented tenants. The borrower was initially provided payment relief and was able to use reserve account balances to pay debt service for April, May and June, however, the loan is now delinquent and as of the October remittance the loan was last paid though its July 2020 payment date.

Moody's has included the SIXTY Hotel Beverly Hills loan in the conduit statistics with a Moody's LTV of 120% and has estimated an aggregate $9.4 million loss (30.0% on average) for the remaining specially serviced and troubled loans.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 99% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 96% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 120%, compared to 119% at Moody's securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced (other than the SIXTY Hotel Beverly Hills) and troubled loans. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.2%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.43X and 0.92X, respectively, compared to 1.45X and 0.94X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment asset is the 20 Times Square Loan ($64 million - 9.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu interest in a $265 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $485.0 million of B-note and $150.0 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 16,066 SF parcel of land located along Seventh Avenue and West 47th Street in Times Square, New York, NY. The non-collateral improvements above the property are encumbered with a 99-year ground lease with an initial ground rent of $29.25 million per annum, subject to a 2.0% annual increases in years 1- 5 and 2.75% annual increase thereafter. The non-collateral property consists of 74,820 SF of retail space, 18,000 SF of digital signage on 7th avenue and the 452-room hotel. While hotel and retail properties in Times Square have been significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the loan benefits from its ground lease priority and in the event of default of the ground lease, ownership of the improvements would revert to the borrower (ground lessor) and serve as collateral for the loan. Moody's structured credit assessment is aaa (sca.pd).

The second structured credit assessment loan is the Aventura Mall loan ($50 million -- 7.5% of the pool) which represents a pari passu portion of a $1.4 billion senior mortgage. The total debt also includes a $343.3 million of junior notes. The property is the largest mall in the state of Florida and contains five anchors (Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Macy's Men's and Home, J. C. Penney and Nordstrom). The collateral for the loan totals 1.2 million SF and includes the J. C. Penney anchor space and the pad sites ground leased to the other four. The property benefits from a large mix of luxury and mass market tenants that appeal to a wide variety of shoppers. The loan is interest only for its entire term and had 2.05X NOI DSCR as of year-end 2019. As of the June 2020 rent roll, the property was 96.3% leased. The loan has remained current through the October 2020 remittance statement. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa3 (sca.pd) and 1.10X, respectively, compared to a3 (sca.pd) and 0.99X at securitization.

The third structured credit assessment loan is the Queens Place loan ($42 million -- 6.3% of the pool), which is secured by a fee simple condominium interest in a 223,068 SF component of a 448,068 SF power center located in Elmhurst, NY. The property benefits from its strong historical occupancy and its location at the intersection between Queens Boulevard and Exit 19 of the Long Island Expressway (1-495). The collateral for the loan consists of the first through third floors of the primary five-story structure (219,654 SF), a freestanding single-tenant retail building (3,414 SF), and a six-story parking garage. As of the June 2020 rent roll, the property was 93.4% leased which was in line with occupancy at securitization. The property's major tenants include Macy's Furniture Gallery (30% of collateral NRA); Best Buy (25% of NRA) and DSW Shoe Warehouse Inc (16% of NRA). Through year-end 2019 the property's performance decline marginally since securitization as a result of lower rental revenues. The total debt also includes a $58.0 million of B-note and $10.0 million of mezzanine debt. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR on the senior debt are baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.50X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 21.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Hilton Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa ($60.7 million -- 9.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $128.1 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's leasehold interest in a 416 guestroom, full-service hotel located in Clearwater Beach, FL. Through year-end 2019 the property had outperformed expectations from securitization and had an actual NOI DSCR of 2.15X. However, the property performance has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the NOI DSCR declined to 1.33X for the trailing twelve-month period ending June 2020. The property benefits from its oceanfront location, direct beach access and ocean views on Clearwater beach. The loan has amortized approximately 3.1% since securitization and remains current as of the October 2020 remittance date. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 1.06X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the Riverfront Plaza ($44.6 million -- 6.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $141.7 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with $25 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by two, 21-story office towers totaling 949,875 SF and located in the central business district ("CBD") of Richmond, VA. Collateral for the loan also includes a five-story parking garage containing 2,172 parking spaces. The two largest tenants include Hunton & Williams LLP (27.6% of the NRA, lease expiration in June 2025) and BB&T Bank (14.9% of the NRA, lease expiration in August 2025). As of March 2020, the property was 87% leased, compared to 86% in June 2019 and 83% at securitization. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized approximately 2.6% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 128% and 0.82X, respectively, compared to 132% and 0.80X at securitization.

The third largest loan is the Lakewood Plaza Loan ($38.2 million -- 5.7% of the pool), The Lakewood Plaza loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a grocery-anchored retail center located in Lakewood, NJ. The grocery anchor, Gourmet Glatt (37% of the NRA), operates on a sub-lease from ShopRite that was extended through February 2025. Property performance has been stable since securitization and the property was 100% leased as of June 2020 compared to 94% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132.0% and 0.78X, respectively, essentially the same as at securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

