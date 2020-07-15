Moody's affirms seven and downgrades five classes of WFRBS 2012-C10

Approximately $986 million of structured securities affected
New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on five
classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C10 ("WFRBS 2012-C10"),
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2012-C10
as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 25,
2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. D, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Apr 17,
2020 Caa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously
on Apr 17, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on one IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed
based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.
The ratings on four P&I class were downgraded due to a decline in
pool performance driven primarily by exposure to regional malls representing
19% of the outstanding pooled balance that have experienced a decline
in performance. The loans include Dayton Mall, Rogue Valley
Mall, Animas Valley Mall and Towne Mall.
The rating on one IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded
due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.
The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17,
2020.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in the United
States' economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery
in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends
on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding
public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a
result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Stress on commercial real estate properties
will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly
related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot
traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.9%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.4% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 7.8% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.9% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the June 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate
certificate balance has decreased by 21% to $1.03
billion from $1.31 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 70 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 11% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57% of the pool.
One loan, constituting 11% of the pool, has an investment-grade
structured credit assessment. Thirteen loans, constituting
6.3% of the pool, have full-defeased and are
secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20,
the same as at Moody's last review.
As of the June 2020 remittance report, loans representing 94%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments
and 6% were over 60 days delinquent.
Fourteen loans, constituting 30% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently
in special servicing.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for five poorly
performing loans, constituting 15% of the pool, and
has estimated an aggregate loss of $67 million (a 42% expected
loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled
loan is Dayton Mall (7.6% of the pool), which is discussed
in further detail below. The second largest troubled loan is the
Rogue Valley Mall loan ($50.6 million -- 4.9%
of the pool), which is secured by a 453,935 square feet (SF)
component of an approximately 640,000 SF two-story regional
mall located in Medford, Oregon. The mall has two non-collateral
anchors, Macy's and Kohl's, and two collateral
anchors, JCPenney and Macy's Home Store. The mall is
the dominant mall in the trade area and the only enclosed regional mall
within a 100-mile radius. Performance has been stable in
securitization, however performance declined in 2019 due to a decline
in expense reimbursements and percentage rent. The loan is past
due the April 2020 payment date and Moody's considers this loan
as a troubled loan.
The other troubled loans are secured by an industrial property located
in Philadelphia, PA, an office property located in Florham
Park, NJ and a lodging property located in Jericho, NY.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 98%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 94%, compared
to 95% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10.1%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 1.27X,
respectively, compared to 1.62X and 1.24X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Concord Mills Loan
($110.0 million -- 10.7% of
the pool), which represents a pari-passu participation of
a $235 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1.28
million square foot (SF) super-regional mall located in Concord,
North Carolina. Major tenants include Bass Pro Shops Outdoor,
Burlington Coat Factory and AMC Corporation. The mall was 96%
leased as of September 2019 compared to 97% in June 2018.
Inline occupancy for the same period was 89% compared to 92%.
Property performance has improved since securitization, however
the 2019 NOI has declined slightly since 2018. Moody's structured
credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a3 (sca.pd) and 1.31X,
respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 24% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Republic Plaza Loan ($115 million --
11.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu
portion of a $257.9 million loan. The loan is secured
by a 56-story Class-A trophy office tower and a separate
12-story parking garage located in downtown Denver, Colorado.
Major tenants include Encana Oil & Gas, DCP Midstream,
LP and Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP. The tower was 82% leased
as of March 2020, compared to 96% at year-end 2019
and 95% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 111% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to
112% and 0.87X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Dayton Mall Loan ($78 million --
7.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 778,500
SF, two-story regional mall located in Dayton, Ohio.
The mall's current anchor tenants include Macy's (non-collateral),
JC Penney (collateral) and Dick's Sporting Goods (collateral).
Sears, a prior non-collateral anchor, closed at this
location during 2018. The mall has had other major tenants shutter
due to bankruptcy including a 203,000 SF Elder Beerman (non-collateral)
in early 2018 and a 30,000 SF HHgregg (collateral) in 2017.
The former HHgregg space has since been replaced by Ross Dress for Less
which opened in October 2019. The total mall was 92% leased
as of March 2020, compared to 88% in September 2019 and 92%
at securitization. Excluding the vacant anchor spaces (Sears and
Elder Beerman), total occupancy is approximately 66%.
As of September 2019, inline occupancy was 71% compared to
79% in June 2018. Property performance has steadily declined
since securitization and year-end 2019 NOI is 41% lower
than securitization. Due to the decline in NOI and DSCR,
Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.
The third largest loan is the STAG REIT Portfolio Loan ($49.8
million -- 4.8% of the pool), which
was originally secured by 28 industrial buildings totaling 3.6
million SF and located throughout eight states. Four of the properties
have since defeased and one has been released and currently only 23 properties
remain totaling 3.3 million SF. The portfolio was 92%
leased as of December 2019, compared to 96% in December 2018
and 98% at securitization. Excluding the defeased properties,
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 68% and 1.63X, respectively,
compared to 70% and 1.58X at the last review.
There are two additional loans that are secured by malls in tertiary markets
which have experienced declines in operating performance since securitization.
The Animas Valley Mall Loan ($44.6 million --
4.3% of the pool), is secured by an approximately
477,000 SF regional mall located in Farmington, New Mexico.
It is the only regional enclosed mall in the trade area (30 miles radius)
and the only regional mall serving the Farmington MSA and the Four Corners
market of NM, CO, AZ and UT. The mall was 90%
leased as of December 2019 and the inline occupancy was 62% as
of March 2020. However, as of February 2020, Sears
(14% of net rentable area (NRA)) has closed at this location.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 1.0X, respectively,
compared to 122% and 0.99X at the last review.
The other mall with a decline in performance is the Towne Mall Loan ($20
million -- 2.0% of the pool), which
is secured by a 354,000 SF regional shopping mall located along
the primary commercial district in Elizabethtown, Kentucky approximately
three miles south of the CBD. Sears (20% of NRA) closed
in October 2019 and was temporarily replaced by a Spirit Halloween store.
The loan is on the watchlist due to low DSCR, as a result of declining
occupancy since 2015. The total mall was 87% leased as of
March 2020, unchanged from June 2018 and compared to 94%
at year-end 2015. The property would be 69% leased
without the Spirit Halloween tenant. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 128% and 0.99X, respectively, compared to
122% and 0.99X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
