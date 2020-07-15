Moody's affirms seven and downgrades five classes of WFRBS 2012-C10

Approximately $986 million of structured securities affected

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C10 ("WFRBS 2012-C10"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2012-C10 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 A3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. D, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. E, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to C (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Caa3 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 25, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 A2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on one IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The ratings on four P&I class were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance driven primarily by exposure to regional malls representing 19% of the outstanding pooled balance that have experienced a decline in performance. The loans include Dayton Mall, Rogue Valley Mall, Animas Valley Mall and Towne Mall.

The rating on one IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in the United States' economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 21% to $1.03 billion from $1.31 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 70 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 11% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57% of the pool. One loan, constituting 11% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Thirteen loans, constituting 6.3% of the pool, have full-defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2020 remittance report, loans representing 94% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 6% were over 60 days delinquent.

Fourteen loans, constituting 30% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for five poorly performing loans, constituting 15% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $67 million (a 42% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is Dayton Mall (7.6% of the pool), which is discussed in further detail below. The second largest troubled loan is the Rogue Valley Mall loan ($50.6 million -- 4.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 453,935 square feet (SF) component of an approximately 640,000 SF two-story regional mall located in Medford, Oregon. The mall has two non-collateral anchors, Macy's and Kohl's, and two collateral anchors, JCPenney and Macy's Home Store. The mall is the dominant mall in the trade area and the only enclosed regional mall within a 100-mile radius. Performance has been stable in securitization, however performance declined in 2019 due to a decline in expense reimbursements and percentage rent. The loan is past due the April 2020 payment date and Moody's considers this loan as a troubled loan.

The other troubled loans are secured by an industrial property located in Philadelphia, PA, an office property located in Florham Park, NJ and a lodging property located in Jericho, NY.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 98% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 94%, compared to 95% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 1.27X, respectively, compared to 1.62X and 1.24X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Concord Mills Loan ($110.0 million -- 10.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu participation of a $235 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1.28 million square foot (SF) super-regional mall located in Concord, North Carolina. Major tenants include Bass Pro Shops Outdoor, Burlington Coat Factory and AMC Corporation. The mall was 96% leased as of September 2019 compared to 97% in June 2018. Inline occupancy for the same period was 89% compared to 92%. Property performance has improved since securitization, however the 2019 NOI has declined slightly since 2018. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a3 (sca.pd) and 1.31X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 24% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Republic Plaza Loan ($115 million -- 11.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $257.9 million loan. The loan is secured by a 56-story Class-A trophy office tower and a separate 12-story parking garage located in downtown Denver, Colorado. Major tenants include Encana Oil & Gas, DCP Midstream, LP and Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP. The tower was 82% leased as of March 2020, compared to 96% at year-end 2019 and 95% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 111% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 112% and 0.87X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Dayton Mall Loan ($78 million -- 7.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 778,500 SF, two-story regional mall located in Dayton, Ohio. The mall's current anchor tenants include Macy's (non-collateral), JC Penney (collateral) and Dick's Sporting Goods (collateral). Sears, a prior non-collateral anchor, closed at this location during 2018. The mall has had other major tenants shutter due to bankruptcy including a 203,000 SF Elder Beerman (non-collateral) in early 2018 and a 30,000 SF HHgregg (collateral) in 2017. The former HHgregg space has since been replaced by Ross Dress for Less which opened in October 2019. The total mall was 92% leased as of March 2020, compared to 88% in September 2019 and 92% at securitization. Excluding the vacant anchor spaces (Sears and Elder Beerman), total occupancy is approximately 66%. As of September 2019, inline occupancy was 71% compared to 79% in June 2018. Property performance has steadily declined since securitization and year-end 2019 NOI is 41% lower than securitization. Due to the decline in NOI and DSCR, Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

The third largest loan is the STAG REIT Portfolio Loan ($49.8 million -- 4.8% of the pool), which was originally secured by 28 industrial buildings totaling 3.6 million SF and located throughout eight states. Four of the properties have since defeased and one has been released and currently only 23 properties remain totaling 3.3 million SF. The portfolio was 92% leased as of December 2019, compared to 96% in December 2018 and 98% at securitization. Excluding the defeased properties, Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 68% and 1.63X, respectively, compared to 70% and 1.58X at the last review.

There are two additional loans that are secured by malls in tertiary markets which have experienced declines in operating performance since securitization. The Animas Valley Mall Loan ($44.6 million -- 4.3% of the pool), is secured by an approximately 477,000 SF regional mall located in Farmington, New Mexico. It is the only regional enclosed mall in the trade area (30 miles radius) and the only regional mall serving the Farmington MSA and the Four Corners market of NM, CO, AZ and UT. The mall was 90% leased as of December 2019 and the inline occupancy was 62% as of March 2020. However, as of February 2020, Sears (14% of net rentable area (NRA)) has closed at this location. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 1.0X, respectively, compared to 122% and 0.99X at the last review.

The other mall with a decline in performance is the Towne Mall Loan ($20 million -- 2.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 354,000 SF regional shopping mall located along the primary commercial district in Elizabethtown, Kentucky approximately three miles south of the CBD. Sears (20% of NRA) closed in October 2019 and was temporarily replaced by a Spirit Halloween store. The loan is on the watchlist due to low DSCR, as a result of declining occupancy since 2015. The total mall was 87% leased as of March 2020, unchanged from June 2018 and compared to 94% at year-end 2015. The property would be 69% leased without the Spirit Halloween tenant. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 128% and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 122% and 0.99X at the last review.

