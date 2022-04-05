Moody's affirms seven and downgrades five classes of WFRBS 2012-C10

Approximately $916.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on five classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C10 ("WFRBS 2012-C10"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2012-C10 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 15, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-FL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 15, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-FX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 15, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 15, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 15, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to A1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Jul 15, 2020 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. F, Affirmed C (sf); previously on Jul 15, 2020 Downgraded to C (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 15, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Baa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on four P&I classes were downgraded due to the pool's significant exposure to four lower quality regional mall properties (19% of the pool) that have upcoming maturity dates prior to the end of 2022 and may face increased refinance risk due to their current and historical performance. Furthermore, all other remaining loans mature by the end of December 2022 and the largest loan, Republic Plaza (11.5% of the pool), is secured by an office property that has experienced recent decline in net operating income (NOI). Additionally, the pool features several hotel properties that have not yet fully rebounded in 2021, which also may face a higher risk of maturity default. Due to the exposure to these loans, these classes are at an increased risk of interest shortfalls and the potential for higher expected losses if the loans are unable to pay off at their scheduled maturity dates.

The rating on one P&I class was affirmed because the ratings are consistent with Moody's expected loss.

The rating on one IO class (Class X-A) was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on the other IO class (Class X-B) was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped United States' economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of CMBS. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 11.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 10.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 8.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 8.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 15, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 26% to $960 million from $1.3 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 69 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 11.5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53.0% of the pool. One loan, constituting 11.5% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Thirty-three loans, constituting 25.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 13, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

Thirteen loans, constituting 15.9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, in relation to coronavirus impact on the property]. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, contributing to an aggregate realized loss of less than $100,000. One loan, the Dayton Mall Loan ($75.9 million – 7.9% of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The loan is secured by a 778,500 square foot (SF), component of a 1.45 million SF, two-story regional mall located in Dayton, Ohio. The property is sponsored by Washington Prime Group (WPG). The mall's current anchor tenants include Macy's (non-collateral), JC Penney (collateral) and Dick's Sporting Goods (collateral). Sears, a prior non-collateral anchor, closed at this location during 2018. The mall has had other major tenants shutter due to bankruptcy including a 203,000 SF Elder Beerman (non-collateral) in early 2018 and a 30,000 SF HHgregg (collateral) in 2017. The former HHgregg space has since been replaced by Ross Dress for Less which opened in October 2019. The total mall was 70% occupied as of September 2021, with the collateral 74% occupied in September 2021. Property performance has steadily declined since securitization. Year-end 2019 and 2020 NOI were 41% and 45% lower than securitization, respectively. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2021 due to the sponsor filing for bankruptcy. WPG has deemed the property as a non-core asset and requested the lender to consider taking title to the property via a Deed in Lieu or appoint a receiver to the property. A receiver was appointed in December 2021 and is working to stabilize occupancy at the property, as well as collect past due rents.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 9.2% of the pool. The largest troubled loan is the Rogue Valley Mall loan ($48.8 million – 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 453,935 SF component of an approximately 640,000 SF two-story regional mall located in Medford, Oregon. The mall has two non-collateral anchors, Macy's and Kohl's, and two collateral anchors, JCPenney and Macy's Home Store. The mall is the dominant mall in the trade area and the only enclosed regional mall within a 100-mile radius. Performance has declined since securitization, with 2019 NOI down 26% compared to underwriting. The collateral was 91% leased as of September 2021, compared to 94% in December 2019, and 96% in 2018. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 for payment default. The loan was returned to the master servicer as a corrected mortgage effective October 2021.

The second largest troubled loan is Towne Mall loan ($19.2 million -- 2.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 354,000 SF regional shopping mall located along the primary commercial district in Elizabethtown, Kentucky approximately three miles south of the CBD. The mall is sponsored by Macerich. At securitization, the mall was anchored by Sears, JCPenney and Belk, all of which leased 20% of the NRA. Sears closed this location in October 2019. The property was 69% leased as of December 2021, compared to 65% in December 2020. 2021 NOI DSCR was 0.58X. However, the loan remains current.

The other two troubled loans are secured by a mix of industrial and office properties. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $84.75 million (a 51.6% expected loss) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 90% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 86% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 94%, compared to 93% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 14.2% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 and 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.5%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.50X and 1.30X, respectively, compared to 1.67X and 1.30X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Concord Mills Loan ($110.0 million – 11.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu participation of a $235 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1.28 million SF super-regional mall located in Concord, North Carolina. Major tenants include Bass Pro Shops Outdoor, Burlington Coat Factory and AMC Corporation. The mall was 92% leased as of September 2021 compared to 91% in December 2020 and 97% in December 2019. Property performance has improved since securitization, with 2020 NOI up 13% from underwriting levels, despite the increase in vacancy. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a3 (sca.pd) and 1.31X, respectively, unchanged from the prior review.

The top three conduit loans represent 20.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Republic Plaza Loan ($110.7 million – 11.5% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $257.9 million loan. The loan is secured by a 56-story Class-A trophy office tower and a separate 12-story parking garage located in downtown Denver, Colorado. Major tenants include Encana Oil & Gas, DCP Midstream LP and Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP. DCP Midstream LP, which leases approximately 13% of the net rentable area (NRA), plans to vacate at their lease expiration in May 2023. The property was 80% leased as of September 2021, compared to 82% in December 2020 and 96% in December 2019. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 111% and 0.88X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the STAG REIT Portfolio ($46.3 million – 4.8% of the pool), which is secured by 3.3 million SF in 23 industrial buildings located across eight states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana, Kansas, New York, Alabama, Virginia, and South Carolina. Although several of the market locations are tertiary, the properties benefit from being situated near or along major thoroughfares. Twenty of the properties are single-tenant, while the other three are multi-tenant with the largest tenant leasing at least 48% of the space. The portfolio was 98% leased as of June 2021. Additionally, five properties, with an outstanding balance of $5.56 million, have already defeased from this portfolio since securitization. Excluding the defeased properties, Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 63% and 1.76X, respectively, compared to 65% and 1.69X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Animas Valley Mall Loan ($42.6 million – 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 477,000 SF regional mall located in Farmington, New Mexico. It is the only regional enclosed mall in the trade area (30 miles radius) and the only regional mall serving the Farmington MSA and the Four Corners market of New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Utah. The mall was owned by GGP until Rouse Properties was spun off from the company in 2012, and acquired by Brookfield in 2016. Major tenants at the mall include Dillard's, JCPenney, Ross Dress for Less, and Animas Cinema 10. The property lost its Sears anchor (14% of the NRA) in February 2020. Inline occupancy was 72% as of September 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 139% and 1.05X, respectively, compared to 143% and 1.02X at the last review.

