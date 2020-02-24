Moody's affirms seven and downgrades four CMBS classes of UBSC 2011-C1

Approximately $389.7 million of structured securities affected
New York, February 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on four
classes in UBS-Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2011-C1,
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-C1
as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar
22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 22,
2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Mar 22,
2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. D, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Mar 22,
2019 Affirmed A3 (sf)
Cl. E, Downgraded to Ba3 (sf); previously on Mar 22,
2019 Affirmed Ba1 (sf)
Cl. F, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Mar 22,
2019 Affirmed B1 (sf)
Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Mar 22,
2019 Affirmed Caa1 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously
on Mar 22, 2019 Affirmed B1 (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
Affirm six P&I classes because the transaction's key metrics,
including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's
stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's
Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.
Downgrade three P&I classes due to a decline in performance in the
largest loan in the pool, Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Affirm one interest only (IO) class based on the credit quality of its
referenced classes.
Downgrade one IO class based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.2%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.8% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 5.0% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 3.6% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large
Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS" published in July 2017, and "Moody's Approach
to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities"
published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only
(indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 39% to $410
million from $674 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 25 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to 15% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding
defeasance) constituting 50% of the pool. Ten loans,
constituting 43% of the pool, have defeased and are secured
by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of eight,
compared to 12 at Moody's last review.
Seven loans, constituting 36% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $81,661 (for a loss severity of 1.2%).
No loans, are currently in special servicing.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly
performing loans, constituting 18% of the pool, due
to vacancy concerns. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss
of $27.5 million (a 38% expected loss based on a
72% probability default) from these troubled loans. Please
see below for additional details on the largest troubled loan, the
Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 100% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 90%, compared to 97%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most
recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value
reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.5%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.43X and 1.36X,
respectively, compared to 1.33X and 1.23X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 25.3% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Poughkeepsie Galleria Loan ($63.1
million -- 15.4% of the pool), which represents
a pari-passu portion of $140.2 million senior mortgage.
The loan is also encumbered by $21 million of mezzanine debt.
The loan is secured by a 691,000 square foot (SF) portion of a 1.2
million SF regional mall located about 70 miles north of New York City
in Poughkeepsie, New York. Mall anchors include J.C.
Penney, Regal Cinemas, and Dick's Sporting Goods as part of
the collateral. Non-collateral anchors include Macy's,
Best Buy, Target and Sears. In early February 2020 Sears
announced their plans to vacate the property. As of the September
2019 rent roll the collateral portion was 79% leased, compared
to 89% in December 2018. For the trailing-twelve-month
period ending September 2019 average in-line tenant sales (<10,000
SF), excluding food and jewelry, were $337 PSF compared
to $339 PSF in the trailing-twelve-month period ending
November 2018 and $354 PSF in the trailing-twelve-month
period ending November 2017. The property's net operating income
(NOI) has continued to decline, and as of September, 2019
the annualized NOI figure was approximately $11.5 million
compared to $13.1 million in calendar year 2018.
Moody's has deemed this to be a troubled loan.
The second largest loan is the Marriott Buffalo Niagara Loan ($22.1
million -- 5.4% of the pool), which is secured
by a 356 room full-service hotel located in Amherst, NY.
The property is located immediately north of the SUNY Buffalo campus and
approximately six miles northeast of central city Buffalo. The
property was built in 1981 and renovated in 2008. Hotel amenities
include 11,500 SF of flexible meeting space, one restaurant,
fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, business center and
gift shop. Per the Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 96.8%
and 1.26X, respectively, compared to 91.2%
and 1.3X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Doubletree Chattanooga Loan ($18.5
million -- 4.5% of the pool), which is secured
by a 13-story 186 room full-service hotel in Chattanooga,
TN. The property was built in 1974 and subsequently renovated in
2008, as part of a conversion from a Clarion to a Doubletree.
The property is located in the Chattanooga central business district.
The property is located less than one mile to both the Chattanooga Convention
Center and the University at Chattanooga. The property contains
8,675 SF of meeting space inclusive of a 4,379 SF ballroom,
2 restaurants, fitness center, outdoor swimming pool,
and gift shop. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 82.1%
and 1.41X, respectively, compared to 73% and
1.59X at the last review.
