Moody's affirms seven and downgrades four classes of COMM 2012-CCRE5

Approximately $332 million of structured securities affected

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on four classes in COMM 2012-CCRE5 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-CCRE5 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa2 (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Ba2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. G, Affirmed Caa3 (sf); previously on Apr 23, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. PEZ, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jul 1, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on three P&I classes, Cl. A-4, Cl. A-M, and Cl. B, were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), are within acceptable ranges. These classes will also benefit from principal paydowns as the loans approach their maturity dates.

The ratings on four P&I classes were downgraded due to potential losses and interest shortfall risks from the potential refinance challenges for poorly performing loans with upcoming maturity dates. The largest loan in the pool, Eastview Mall and Commons (25% of the pool), is secured by a regional mall with declining performance in recent years and has already passed its original maturity date of September 2022. Additionally, the third largest loan, Widener Building (13% of the pool), which is secured by an office property has faced recent decline in net operating income (NOI) as a result of the second largest tenant vacating the property. All the remaining loans mature by December 2022 and if certain loans are unable to pay off at their maturity date, the outstanding classes may face increased interest shortfall risk.

The rating on the P&I class, Cl. G, was affirmed due to timing of the losses and the ratings being consistent with our expected losses.

The ratings on two interest only (IO) classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The ratings on one exchangeable class, Cl. PEZ, was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced exchangeable classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 16.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 7.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 5.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 13, 2022, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 68% to $366.2 million from $1.13 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 15 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 24.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 90.2% of the pool. One loan, constituting 3.9% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 7.

Thirteen loans, constituting 93.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

As of the October 2022 remittance report, loans representing 72.9% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 2.5% were delinquent at 90 days or more, and 24.6% were non-performing maturity balloon default.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool since securitization, resulting in minimal realized loss of $78,750 (a loss severity of 0.5%). There is currently one loan in special servicing, constituting 2.5% of the pool balance. The Gaslamp Mixed-Use loan had transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to delinquent payments, primarily caused by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and is currently 90 days delinquent. The loan is secured by a mixed-use development, comprised of 2 properties: The Keating Hotel, a 35-room, luxury full-service boutique hotel and the Mercantile Building, a 10,482 SF retail property located adjacent to the Keating Hotel in San Diego's Gaslamp District. The special servicer is pursuing with foreclosure. Moody's expects a moderate to significant loss from this loan.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 94% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 103%. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.34X and 1.07X, respectively. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 51.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Eastview Mall and Commons Loan ($90.0 million –24.6% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion in $210 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 725,000 SF portion of a 1.4 million super-regional mall and an 86,000 SF portion of a 341,000 SF adjacent retail power center. The property is located in Victor, New York, approximately 15 miles southeast of Rochester. The Eastview Commons portion is a power center with major tenants including Best Buy, Staples and Old Navy with non-collateral anchors of Target & Home Depot. The Eastview Mall's non-collateral anchors include Macy's, Von Maur, Dick's Sporting goods (backfilled a previously vacated Sears), and JC Penney. Another non-collateral anchor tenant, Lord & Taylor, declared bankruptcy and closed their store in early 2021. Collateral occupancy was approximately 75% as of June 2022, compared to 90% in December 2018 and 94% at securitization. The property's NOI has declined annually since 2018 due primarily to the lower rental revenues. The mall is the dominant mall in the area; however, property performance has further declined with a December 2021 NOI DSCR of 1.44X compared to 1.77X in 2019 and 2.01X in 2018. The 2021 NOI was 34% lower than underwritten levels at securitization. The loan first transferred to special servicing in June 2020 but was ultimately brought current and returned to the master servicer as a corrected loan in July 2020. However, the loan did not payoff at its scheduled maturity date in September 2022 and it is reported as a non-performing maturity balloon default. The loan recently transferred back to special servicing in June 2022. Servicer commentary indicates the borrower is seeking a maturity extension. The loan is interest only for its entire term and is paid through the August 2022 payment date. Due to the property's decline in performance and maturity default, Moody's has identified this as a troubled loan and expects a moderate to significant loss from this loan.

The second largest loan is the Metroplex Loan ($52.2 million – 14.3% of the pool), which is secured by an 18 story, 404,000 SF office property in the Mid-Wilshire office submarket of Los Angeles, California. As of June 2022, the property was 66% occupied, compared to 78% as of December 2020, compared to 89% as of December 2019 and 86% at securitization. The largest tenant is County of Los Angeles (28% of NRA) with a lease expiration in April 2025. Performance has recently declined due to lower revenues and higher expenses. As of June 2022, NOI DSCR decreased to 1.37X from 2.20X as of December 2020. The loan has amortized 19% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 106% and 0.94X, respectively.

The third largest loan is the Widener Building Loan ($47.4 million – 12.9% of the pool), which is secured by an 18-story multi-tenant Class B office building located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The building has approximately 423,000 SF of office space with 32,000 SF of ground floor retail space. The property was 90% occupied as of March 2022, compared to 91% in December 2020. The largest tenant is Philadelphia Municipal Authority (44% of NRA), with a lease expiration in January 2026. Performance has recently declined due to lower revenues and higher expenses. As of March 2022, NOI DSCR decreased to 1.47X from 1.84X as of December 2020. However, the second largest tenant, Rawle and Henderson (15% of NRA), has already announced that they will vacate the property at lease expiration in April 2023. The loan has amortized 20% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 1.01X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dariusz Surmacz

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

