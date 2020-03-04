Moody's affirms seven and downgrades four classes of JPCMC 2011-C5

Approximately $379 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on four
classes in J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities
Trust 2011-C5, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2011-C5 as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
28, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
28, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
28, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Sep 28,
2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Sep 28,
2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. D, Downgraded to Ba1 (sf); previously on Sep 28,
2018 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)
Cl. E, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on Sep 28,
2018 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)
Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Sep 28,
2018 Downgraded to B2 (sf)
Cl. G, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Sep 28,
2018 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Sep 28, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed B3 (sf); previously on
Sep 28, 2018 Downgraded to B3 (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on four P&I classes were downgraded due to anticipated
losses from specially serviced and troubled loans.
The ratings on two IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality
of their referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.9%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.6% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 4.1% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.0% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large
Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach
to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities"
published in February 2019. Please see the list of ratings at the
top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only
(indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 61% to $399
million from $1.03 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 16 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 33% of the pool.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of six,
compared to a Herf of 12 at Moody's last review.
Two loans, constituting 3% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an
aggregate realized loss of $6.5 million (for an average
loss severity of 26%). One loan, constituting 7%
of the pool, is currently in special servicing. The specially
serviced loan is the LaSalle Select Portfolio ($28.2 million
-- 7.1% of the pool), which was originally secured
by a portfolio of four office buildings located in suburban Atlanta,
Georgia. The loan transferred to special servicing in December
2017 for imminent default and foreclosed in November 2018. One
property was marketed for sale and sold in August 2019.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 96% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 99%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 85%, compared
to 80% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 25% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.75X and 1.30X,
respectively, compared to 1.81X and 1.33X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 64% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the InterContinental Hotel Chicago Loan ($131.3
million -- 32.9% of the pool), which is secured
by a 792-key full-service hotel located on North Michigan
Avenue in Chicago, Illinois. The property includes over 25,000
square feet (SF) of meeting space, a steakhouse restaurant,
full service spa, and an indoor pool. The occupancy fell
to 65% in 2019 compared to 67% for the year ended June 2018
and 77% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 106% and 1.05X, respectively, compared to
103% and 1.08X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Asheville Mall Loan ($63.6
million -- 15.9% of the pool), which is secured
by a 324,000 SF component of a larger regional mall located in Asheville,
North Carolina. The mall anchors include Dillard's (non-collateral),
JC Penney (non-collateral), Belk (non-collateral)
and Barnes and Noble. The total mall was 97% leased as of
June 2019 compared to 92% leased as of December 2017. Sears
closed its store at the mall in summer 2018 and the owner of the former
Sears space has announced plans for a redevelopment of the non-collateral
dark anchor space and adjoining land. The loan sponsor is CBL &
Associates Properties, Inc., a retail REIT based in
Tennessee. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 90% and 1.23X,
respectively, compared to 83% and 1.31X at the last
review.
The third largest loan is the SunTrust Bank Portfolio I Loan ($61.4
million -- 15.4% of the pool), which is secured
by 78 bank branch properties located in several Eastern U.S.
states from Maryland to Florida. The properties are 100%
leased to Sun Trust as part of a master lease agreement which had an initial
term ended December 2017. Following the master lease renewal 43
properties have been released from the loan collateral with a commensurate
principal curtailment. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 63%
and 1.54X, respectively, compared to 67% and
1.46X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christopher Bergman
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653