Moody's affirms seven and downgrades six classes of MSBAM 2012-C6

Approximately $563 million of structured securities affected

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on six classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2012-C6, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-C6 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. D, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Downgraded to Baa2 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Downgraded to Ba3 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Downgraded to B2 (sf)

Cl. G, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Downgraded to Caa1 (sf)

Cl. H, Downgraded to Ca (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Downgraded to Caa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-C*, Downgraded to Caa3 (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

Cl. PST**, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 2, 2021 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

** Reflects exchangeable classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), are within acceptable ranges. Furthermore, these classes will benefit from expected principal paydowns from loans approaching their upcoming maturity dates. All of the remaining loans have maturity dates on or prior to October 2022.

The ratings on five P&I classes, Cl. D, Cl. E, Cl. F, Cl. G and Cl. H, were downgraded due to the pool's exposure to two regional mall properties (representing 16% of the pool) with recent declines in net operating income and three specially serviced loans (8% of the pool) which are REO or more than 90 days delinquent. As a result of the exposure to these loans, the remaining classes are at increased risk of interest shortfalls and the potential for higher expected losses if these loans are unable to pay off at their maturity dates.

The ratings on two IO classes, Cl. X-A and Cl. X-B, were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The rating on one IO Class, Cl. X-C, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. Cl. X-C references six P&I classes including Cl. J, which is not rated by Moody's.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PST, was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 11.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 11.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.9% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except the interest-only and exchangeable classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766. The principal methodology used in rating the exchangeable class was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published November 2021and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1250766 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *) and exchangeable classes (indicated by the **). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 46% to $603.9 million from $1.12 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 38 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 20.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 56.2% of the pool. Eight loans, constituting 23.7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of nine, compared to 12 at Moody's last review.

As of the March 2022 remittance report, loans representing 92% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 8% were greater than 90 days delinquent or REO.

Eleven loans, constituting 39% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan, representing 6.4% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Three loans, constituting 8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing, all of which have transferred to special servicing since May 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the 300 West Adams Loan ($21.2 million -- 3.5% of the pool), which is secured by a leasehold interest in a 253,000 SF, 12-story, landmarked office building located in downtown Chicago. The property is located in the CBD West Loop and across the street from the Willis Tower (formerly the Sears Tower). The property is subject to a 99-year ground lease which commenced in September 2012. The ground lease payment started at $1.1 million per year, with 3% increases year-over-year until 2042 when it's capped at $2.5 million. The property was 71% leased as of January 2022, compared to 77% in September 2020, 78% in 2019 and 97% in 2018. The property's 2019 NOI declined 21% from 2018 due to lower rental revenues and increased expenses. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2021 for delinquent payments and became REO in October 2021 after the borrower agreed to a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure. The property's performance continued to decline through 2020 as several new tenants were unable to finish the build-outs of their newly leased spaces and other tenants vacated upon their lease expirations. As of the March 2022 remittance statement, the master servicer has recognized an 8% appraisal reduction based on the outstanding loan balance.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the 470 Broadway Loan ($17.4 million -- 2.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 6,600 SF, 2-story, single tenant retail building in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. The property was 100% leased to Aldo until the tenant declared bankruptcy in May 2020. Subsequently, the lease was rejected at this location and the property remains vacant. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default and the special servicer is proceeding with foreclosure. An updated appraisal was completed in July 2021 which valued the property below the loan balance and the master servicer has recognized a $15.7 million appraisal reduction on this loan as of the March 2022 remittance statement.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the 152 Geary Street Loan ($9.5 million -- 1.6% of the pool), which is secured by an 8,100 SF, 3-story, single tenant retail building in San Francisco, California. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to payment default as the single tenant was not paying rent. The loan is last paid through its March 2020 payment date and has amortized 17% since securitization. A recent appraisal was received at a value above the loan balance and no appraisal reduction has been recognized on this loan. The space is continuing to be marketed for rent while the special servicer is dual tracking legal remedies while engaging in discussions with the borrower.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 18% of the pool and has estimated an aggregate loss of $56.1 million (a 35% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loans are the Greenwood Mall Loan (10% of the pool) and the Cumberland Mall Loan (6%) which are discussed further below.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 93% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 98% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 103%, compared to 99% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 26% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.4%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.48X and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 1.52X and 1.11X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing loans represent 37% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 1880 Broadway/15 Central Park West Retail Loan ($125.0 million -- 20.7% of the pool), which is secured by an 84,000 SF, four-level (two levels below grade), multi-tenant retail condominium located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The property has been 100% leased to four tenants since securitization. The largest tenants include Best Buy (54% of NRA; lease expiration in January 2023) and Williams Sonoma (30% of NRA; lease expiration in June 2029). The loan matures in September 2022 and faces significant rollover risk with three leases, representing nearly 70% of the NRA, expiring within 16 months of the loan maturity. The loan is interest only for its entire term and matures in September 2022. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 0.76X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Greenwood Mall Loan ($57.8 million -- 9.6% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 575,000 square foot (SF) component of an 850,000 SF super-regional mall located in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The mall, owned by Brookfield Properties, is anchored by a Dillard's, Belk, J.C. Penney, and a 10-screen Regal Cinema. Dillard's and Belk are not part of the collateral. Sears (15% of net rentable area (NRA)) was previously a collateral anchor, however, they vacated in early 2019 and the space remains vacant. As of September 2021, the in-line occupancy was approximately 80%, compared to 94% in 2017. In addition, the total mall occupancy has experienced a similar decline, decreasing to 77% in September 2021 from 97% in 2018. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined annually since 2017 due primarily to lower occupancy and revenues. The property's 2019 NOI declined 9% from 2018 and was 5% lower than in 2013. The property's performance continued to decline in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the pandemic and the loan had a June 2021 NOI DSCR of 1.72X compared to 2.45X for year-end 2019. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in October 2020 due to imminent default and was granted temporary payment relief. The loan subsequently returned to the master servicer in May 2021. The loan has amortized 8% since securitization and has a maturity date in July 2022. Due to its continuing decline in performance and the current refinancing environment for certain regional malls, Moody's considers this as a troubled loan.

The third largest loan is the Cumberland Mall Loan ($38.7 million -- 6.4% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 677,000 SF component of a 950,000 SF regional mall located in Vineland, New Jersey. The property is anchored by Boscov's, BJ's Wholesale, Home Depot, Dick's Sporting Goods, and a Regal Cinemas. One collateral anchor space, formerly occupied by Burlington (12% NRA), closed ahead of its February 2021 lease expiration. Boscov's and BJ's Wholesale are not part of the collateral and Home Depot operates on a ground lease. The loan previously transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default and received temporary payment relief. The loan returned to the master servicer in September 2020 and has amortized 25% since securitization. However, the property's NOI has generally declined since 2018 due to lower rental revenues. The 2019 NOI declined 7% year-over-year and performance further declined in 2020 and 2021. The loan had an actual NOI DSCR of 1.54X in September 2021, compared to 1.93X for year-end 2019. As of December 2021, the in-line space was 85% leased and the total collateral was 91% leased. Occupancy recently improved due to a new lease with Power Warehouse (117,000 SF), which uses the space as a distribution center. Homegoods (21,000 SF) also recently opened at the property. The loan has a maturity date in August 2022 and remains current on debt service payments. However, Moody's considers this as a troubled loan due to the recent declines in performance.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

