Moody's affirms seven and downgrades two classes of COMM 2013-LC6

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in COMM 2013-LC6 Mortgage Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-LC6 as follows:

Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Confirmed at Ba2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Downgraded to B3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-C*, Affirmed Caa2 (sf); previously on Jul 10, 2020 Downgraded to Caa2 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on four P&I classes, Cl. A-M, Cl. B, Cl. C, and Cl. D, were affirmed because of their significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio and Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) are within acceptable ranges. These classes will also benefit from principal paydowns as certain performing loans approach their maturity dates by February 2023. The remaining loans have amortized approximately 20% from their original balance and defeasance makes up 7% of the pool.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. E and Cl. F, were downgraded due to potential risk of higher losses and interest shortfall from the significant exposure to specially serviced loans (30% of the pool) and troubled loans (5% of the pool) with upcoming maturity dates that face increased refinance challenges due to their poor performance and/or upcoming lease rollover risk. The largest specially serviced loan (representing 28% of the pool) is secured by a regional mall with declining performance in recent years and has now passed its original maturity date in November 2022.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

We regard e-commerce competition as a social risk under our ESG framework. The rise in e-commerce and changing consumer behavior presents challenges to brick-and-mortar discretionary retailers.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 12.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or a significant improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 14th, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 75% to $372 million from $1.49 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 23 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 28% of the pool. Four loans, constituting 7% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 7, compared to 18 at Moody's last review.

As of the November remittance report, all loans except one specially serviced loan were current on their debt service payments.

Fourteen loans, constituting 58% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $17.0 million (for an average loss severity of 53%). Two loans, constituting 30% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Coastland Center Loan ($102.4 million -- 27.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 459,000 square feet (SF) portion of a 926,000 SF regional mall located in Naples, Florida. The mall currently has two non-collateral anchors, Dillard's and Macys and one collateral anchor, J.C. Penney. A former non-collateral anchor, Sears, closed its store in November 2018. The former Sears location has been demolished and a luxury movie theater opened in October 2021. As of July 2022, the mall had a total occupancy was 96% and inline occupancy was 89% (including temporary tenants). Property performance had improved from securitization through year-end 2016. However, this was followed by annual declines in reported net operating income (NOI) from 2018 through 2021. The NOI has been below securitization levels since 2018. Despite the slight uptick in 2022, the annualized NOI as of June 2022 is still 14% and 26% below that of 2019 and 2016, respectively and the June 2022 NOI DSCR was 1.45X. The loan recently transferred to special servicing in July 2022 for imminent maturity default. The loan failed to payoff at its scheduled maturity date in November 2022 and is classified as non-performing maturity balance. As of the November 2022 remittance statement, the loan has amortized 21% since securitization.

The second specially serviced loan is the Pathmark Castle Center Loan ($8.4 million – 2.3% of the pool), which is secured by a 63,000 SF single tenant shopping center located in Bronx, New York. The single tenant announced they will vacate at their lease expiration in July 2023. The loan recently transferred to special servicing in July 2022 due to imminent default. A pre-negotiation letter has been executed and the special servicer is currently evaluating the loan and the collateral. As of the November 2022 remittance statement, the loan has amortized 26% since securitization.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, the 145 Mason Street Loan ($16.7 million – 4.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 32,000 SF office building located in Greenwich, Connecticut. At securitization, the property was 100% leased to a single tenant with a lease expiration in December 2027. The tenant exercised their early termination option, and their lease will expire in December 2022. As of the November 2022 remittance statement, the loan has amortized nearly 13% since securitization. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $42.7 million (a 34% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced loans and troubled loan.

As of the November 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $642,206. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and troubled loan. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full or partial year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans) and partial year 2022 operating results for 78% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 86%, compared to 93% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 27% to the most recently available NOI. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.73X and 1.33X, respectively, compared to 1.67X and 1.22X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 30% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Innisfree Pensacola Beach Hotel Portfolio Loan ($56.7 million -- 15.3% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent full-service hotel properties located directly on the beach in Pensacola, Florida. The larger hotel, The Hilton, is a 275-key, 17-story resort and conference center, built in 2003 with an addition in 2007. The smaller hotel, The Holiday Inn, is a 206-key, 11-story resort built in 2011. The portfolio's NOI has increased significantly since securitization. The 2021 NOI was 46% above 2019 NOI and 86% above 2013 NOI. The loan also benefits from amortization and has amortized nearly 18% since securitization. The loan matures in December 2022 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 93% and 1.26X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the Eastern Beltway Loan ($34.1 million – 9.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 525,225 SF portion of a 633,866 SF, 12-building power center located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The property is anchored by Wal-Mart and Sam's Club and shadow anchored by Home Depot (non-owned and not part of the collateral). As of August 2022, the collateral was 97% leased. The loan matures in January 2023 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 80% and 1.2X, respectively.

The third largest loan is the Centerpoint Mall Loan ($21.7 million – 5.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 379,970 SF retail center located in Oxnard, California. Major tenants include Wal-Mart and Superior Grocers, which make up approximately 43% of the property NRA. Wal-Mart originally had a lease expiration in November 2022, but recently extended their lease for an additional 10-years. Superior Grocers has a lease expiration in March 2026. The loan also benefits from amortization and has amortized nearly 20% from securitization. The loan matures in January 2023 and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 77% and 1.30X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kevin Li

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

