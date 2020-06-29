Moody's affirms seven and downgrades two classes of GSMS 2012-GC6

Approximately $935.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven and downgraded the ratings of two classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2012-GC6 ("GSMS 2012-GC6"), Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2012-GC6 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Upgraded to Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Upgraded to A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Downgraded to B1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 Ba2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. F, Downgraded to Caa1 (sf); previously on Apr 17, 2020 B2 (sf) Placed Under Review for Possible Downgrade

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 18, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Class

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. E and Cl. F, were downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and higher anticipated losses due to the increase in specially serviced loans (7.7% of the pool compared to 2.4% at last review) and troubled loans. Furthermore, the deal has significant exposure to retail properties (41% of the pool), including a regional mall representing 12% of the pool and hotel properties (15% of the pool).

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

The actions conclude the review for downgrade initiated on April 17, 2020.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.6% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 2.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 19% to $935.5 million from $1.2 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 68 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 11.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 43% of the pool. One loan, constituting 8.4% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Thirty-one loans, constituting 38.8% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 12, compared to 14 at Moody's last review.

As of the June 2020 remittance report, loans representing 78% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 18% were less than one month, 3 % were 30 days and 1% were delinquent at 60 days or more.

Fourteen loans, constituting 17.4% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a minimal loss to the pool.. Four loans, constituting 7.7% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Audubon Crossing and Audubon Commons Loan ($40.6 million -- 4.3% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent shopping centers, known as Audubon Crossing and Audubon Commons, that total 449,170 square feet (SF) and are located in Audubon, NJ. Audubon Crossing is a 345,976 SF shopping center anchored by a Wal-Mart and was 88% leased as of April 2020. Audubon Commons is approximately 110,000 SF shopping center anchored by Acme Markets and was 92% leased as of April 2020. The loan recently transferred for imminent monetary default in May 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The second largest specially serviced loan is secured by a retail property and transferred to special servicing in May 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and has requested relief. The other two specially serviced loans are secured by hotel and office properties and transferred to special servicing in March 2018 and August 2017, respectively.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 2.6% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $18.9 million (a 22% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 97% of the pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 14% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 99%, compared to 84% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 25.6% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.29X and 1.13X, respectively, compared to 1.48X and 1.32X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the ELS Portfolio Loan ($78.2 million -- 8.4% of the pool), which consists of 12 cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted loans secured by manufactured housing communities and recreational vehicle (RV) parks. Currently only ten properties remain as two loans (secured by two properties) have defeased. The remaining properties are located across five states and consist of a total of 4,693 pads. The portfolio was 91% leased as of December 2019, compared to 79% in 2018 and 94% at securitization. The loan's partial interest-only term has expired, and the loan has amortized approximately 22% since securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.53X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 20.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Meadowood Mall Loan ($108.9 million -- 11.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 405,000 SF portion of an 885,000 SF regional mall in Reno, Nevada. Mall anchors include J.C. Penney, Macy's and Macy's Men's and Home store. The property was formerly anchored by Sears who vacated their space in mid-2018. Half of the former Sears space has since been leased to Round1, a bowling and entertainment venue which opened in August 2019. Except for the Macy's South store, all of the anchors are independently owned and are not contributed as collateral for the loan. The total property was 95% leased, and in-line occupancy was 84% as of December 2019, compared to total mall occupancy of 85% in December 2018. The loan benefits from amortization and has amortized almost 13% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 107% and 1.06X, respectively, compared to 90% and 1.15X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the LHG Hotel Portfolio Loan ($48.9 million -- 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by a portfolio of 12 limited service hotels located across six states and totaling 852 rooms. The hotel flags are Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriot and Country Inn & Suites. The portfolio was 73% occupied as of December 2019 compared to 77% in 2018 and 75% at securitization. The loan benefits from amortization and has paid down 18% since securitization. While property performance had improved from securitization through 2018, the 2019 NOI dropped 17% from 2018 due to a decline in room revenue. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 103% and 1.21X, respectively, compared to 80% and 1.54X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Lincoln Square Shopping Center Loan ($35.9 million -- 3.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 444,438 SF anchored power center located in Arlington, Texas. The center is situated within a mile of the new Dallas Cowboys stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington (baseball) and the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor amusement park. Anchor tenants include Studio Movie Grill, Stein Mart, Ross Dress for Less, Stein Mart, and Bed, Bath and Beyond. The property was 73% leased as of March 2020, compared to 76% in 2019 and 90% at securitization. While property performance was stable since securitization, the 2019 NOI dropped 22% from 2018. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 110% and 0.95X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

