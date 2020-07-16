Moody's affirms seven and downgrades two classes of JPMCC 2015-JP1

Approximately $603 million of structured securities affected

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in JPMCC Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2015-JP1, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-JP1 as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the P&I class, Cl. B, was downgraded due to anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced class.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook, have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors, regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 10.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 9.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the June 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 3.6% to $771 million from $799 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 51 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, compared to 21 at Moody's last review.

As of the June 17, 2020 remittance report, loans representing 79% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 4% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, 10% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent, 2% were between 60 -- 89 days delinquent and 5% were greater than 90 days delinquent.

Sixteen loans, constituting 19% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 3% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans, constituting 8% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Baltimore Inner Harbor ($36.8 million -- 4.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 365-key full-service hotel located in Baltimore, Maryland. The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2018 due to imminent monetary default. The collateral has a license agreement with IHG that expires in 2022. The borrower is in receipt of financial and guest-score related defaults issued by the franchisor. A receiver was appointed in January 2019. The receiver is correcting deferred maintenance items including HVAC and mold and has increased the staff to appropriate levels with a focus on improving operations. The court approved the receiver's motion to engage a broker to market the property for sale via Ten-X auction.

The second specially serviced loan is the Doubletree Tulsa Warren Place ($18.6 million -- 2.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 370-key full-service hotel located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak related relief request and imminent monetary default. As a result of the recent business disruption, the borrower delivered a letter stating that they wanted to transition the property back via deed-in-lieu. The special servicer was successful in obtaining consensual receivership in June 2020.

The third specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Express & Suites West Coxsackie ($4.7 million -- 0.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 66-key limited service hotel located in West Coxsackie, New York. The loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 due to payment default.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for six poorly performing loans, constituting 10% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $51 million (a 37% expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is secured by a mixed-use portfolio located in Cleveland, Ohio. The property consists of a hotel, multifamily and parking garage component. The hotel has been recently impacted by business disruptions as a result of the coronavirus. Additionally, the multifamily component has had declining net operating income (NOI) and occupancy since securitization. The second largest troubled loan is secured by a limited service hotel located in McDonough, Georgia which has been impacted by declining occupancy and DSCR. The third largest troubled loan is secured by a suburban office property located in Vancouver, Washington. The property has had declining NOI as a result of lower occupancy and rental revenue since 2017. The remaining three troubled loans are secured by limited service hotels.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 90% of the pool, and full or partial year 2020 operating results for 48% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.52X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.50X and 0.94X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 29% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 32 Avenue of the Americas Loan ($100 million -- 13.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $425 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by a 28-story, nearly 1.2 million square foot (SF) office property which includes a substantial data/telecommunications component, located in downtown Manhattan. The data/telecom component comprises just under half of the property's net rentable area (NRA). The property was 98% leased as of March 2020, unchanged from year-end 2018 and 2017. The loan is interest-only for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 0.92X, respectively, unchanged from Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the 7700 Parmer Loan ($75 million -- 9.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $177 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by a four-building suburban office property located in Austin, Texas. On-site amenities include a 540-seat cafeteria, a full-service fitness center, a 150-seat auditorium, jogging trail, volleyball courts, basketball courts and soccer and baseball fields. The property was 98% leased as of March 2020 compared to 94% at securitization. The loan is interest-only for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119% and 0.84X, respectively, unchanged from Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Heinz 57 Center Loan ($46.5 million -- 6.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $70.7 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by a 699,610 SF office property located in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The largest tenant, Heinz North America (309,623 SF -- 7/31/2026 lease expiration), currently subleases the majority of their space, with the exception of vacant space on the sixth floor. Heinz has no termination options and continues to pay rent under their lease. The property was 98% leased as of year-end 2019 compared to 97% leased in June 2018. The loan has amortized by almost 7% and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 124% and 0.91X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

