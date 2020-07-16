Moody's affirms seven and downgrades two classes of JPMCC 2015-JP1

Approximately $603 million of structured securities affected
New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on two
classes in JPMCC Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2015-JP1,
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-JP1
as follows:
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec
13, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
13, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously on Dec 13,
2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to A2 (sf); previously
on Dec 13, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the P&I class, Cl. B, was downgraded
due to anticipated losses from specially serviced and troubled loans.
The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed
based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.
The rating on the IO Class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded
due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced class.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress
on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from
declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other
group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential
items at retail properties.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 10.0%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 9.6% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.1% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single
Borrower CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower
CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1227875,
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the June 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 3.6% to $771
million from $799 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 51 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to 13% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding
defeasance) constituting 57% of the pool. Three loans,
constituting 4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured
by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19,
compared to 21 at Moody's last review.
As of the June 17, 2020 remittance report, loans representing
79% were current or within their grace period on their debt service
payments, 4% were beyond their grace period but less than
30 days delinquent, 10% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent,
2% were between 60 -- 89 days delinquent and 5% were
greater than 90 days delinquent.
Sixteen loans, constituting 19% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans,
representing 3% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested
relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist
includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established
as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package.
As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the
agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
Three loans, constituting 8% of the pool, are currently
in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the
Holiday Inn Baltimore Inner Harbor ($36.8 million --
4.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 365-key
full-service hotel located in Baltimore, Maryland.
The loan transferred to special servicing in August 2018 due to imminent
monetary default. The collateral has a license agreement with IHG
that expires in 2022. The borrower is in receipt of financial and
guest-score related defaults issued by the franchisor. A
receiver was appointed in January 2019. The receiver is correcting
deferred maintenance items including HVAC and mold and has increased the
staff to appropriate levels with a focus on improving operations.
The court approved the receiver's motion to engage a broker to market
the property for sale via Ten-X auction.
The second specially serviced loan is the Doubletree Tulsa Warren Place
($18.6 million -- 2.4% of the
pool), which is secured by a 370-key full-service
hotel located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The loan transferred to
special servicing in April 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak related
relief request and imminent monetary default. As a result of the
recent business disruption, the borrower delivered a letter stating
that they wanted to transition the property back via deed-in-lieu.
The special servicer was successful in obtaining consensual receivership
in June 2020.
The third specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Express & Suites
West Coxsackie ($4.7 million -- 0.6%
of the pool), which is secured by a 66-key limited service
hotel located in West Coxsackie, New York. The loan transferred
to special servicing in April 2020 due to payment default.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for six poorly
performing loans, constituting 10% of the pool, and
has estimated an aggregate loss of $51 million (a 37% expected
loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.
The largest troubled loan is secured by a mixed-use portfolio located
in Cleveland, Ohio. The property consists of a hotel,
multifamily and parking garage component. The hotel has been recently
impacted by business disruptions as a result of the coronavirus.
Additionally, the multifamily component has had declining net operating
income (NOI) and occupancy since securitization. The second largest
troubled loan is secured by a limited service hotel located in McDonough,
Georgia which has been impacted by declining occupancy and DSCR.
The third largest troubled loan is secured by a suburban office property
located in Vancouver, Washington. The property has had declining
NOI as a result of lower occupancy and rental revenue since 2017.
The remaining three troubled loans are secured by limited service hotels.
Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 90% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2020 operating results for 48%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 115%, compared
to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.8%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.52X and 0.93X,
respectively, compared to 1.50X and 0.94X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 29% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the 32 Avenue of the Americas Loan ($100 million
-- 13.0% of the pool), which represents
a pari passu portion of a $425 million first mortgage. The
loan is secured by a 28-story, nearly 1.2 million
square foot (SF) office property which includes a substantial data/telecommunications
component, located in downtown Manhattan. The data/telecom
component comprises just under half of the property's net rentable area
(NRA). The property was 98% leased as of March 2020,
unchanged from year-end 2018 and 2017. The loan is interest-only
for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105%
and 0.92X, respectively, unchanged from Moody's last
review.
The second largest loan is the 7700 Parmer Loan ($75 million --
9.7% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion
of a $177 million first mortgage. The loan is secured by
a four-building suburban office property located in Austin,
Texas. On-site amenities include a 540-seat cafeteria,
a full-service fitness center, a 150-seat auditorium,
jogging trail, volleyball courts, basketball courts and soccer
and baseball fields. The property was 98% leased as of March
2020 compared to 94% at securitization. The loan is interest-only
for the entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119%
and 0.84X, respectively, unchanged from Moody's last
review.
The third largest loan is the Heinz 57 Center Loan ($46.5
million -- 6.0% of the pool), which
represents a pari passu portion of a $70.7 million first
mortgage. The loan is secured by a 699,610 SF office property
located in downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The largest
tenant, Heinz North America (309,623 SF -- 7/31/2026
lease expiration), currently subleases the majority of their space,
with the exception of vacant space on the sixth floor. Heinz has
no termination options and continues to pay rent under their lease.
The property was 98% leased as of year-end 2019 compared
to 97% leased in June 2018. The loan has amortized by almost
7% and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 120% and 0.93X,
respectively, compared to 124% and 0.91X at the last
review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
