Moody's affirms seven and downgrades two classes of UBSBB 2012-C3

Approximately $749 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust 2012-C3 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. D, Affirmed Baa3 (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Baa3 (sf)

Cl. E, Affirmed Ba2 (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Ba2 (sf)

Cl. F, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed B2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Downgraded to B2 (sf); previously on May 9, 2019 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on one P&I class, Cl. F was downgraded due to a decline in pool performance and increase in expected losses, driven primarily by an increase in the number of loans in special servicing to 11% of the pool from 2.5% at the last review. Additionally, the pool has high exposure to hotel properties (18%) and retail properties (36%), that may face a higher refinance risk due to the current environment.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-A, was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

The rating on the IO class, Cl. X-B, was downgraded due to a decline in the credit quality of its referenced classes. The IO Class references P&I classes, Cl. B through Cl. G (Cl. G is not rated by Moody's).

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 3.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 2.7% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778, "Moody's Approach to Rating Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower CMBS" published in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1190579 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 14, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 27% to $788 million from $1.08 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 78 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 39% of the pool. Twenty loans, constituting 26% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17, compared to 20 at Moody's last review.

As of the September 2020 remittance report, loans representing 92% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments, 2% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent, 2% were between 30 and 59 days delinquent, 1% was in foreclosure and 3% was REO.

Twenty three loans, constituting 20% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which 16 loans, representing 15% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Eight loans, constituting 11% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Seven of the specially serviced loans, representing 8.5% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Great Northeast Plaza Loan ($19.9 million -- 2.5% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 293,000 square feet (SF) community shopping center located in Philadelphia, PA. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2018 due to imminent default after the former anchor tenant, Sears (81% of the NRA and 61% of base rent), vacated in April 2018. Excluding the Sears revenue, the loan DSCR has dropped to below 1.00X. The property was 19% occupied as of March 2020. A deed-in-lieu of foreclosure was closed in August 2019 and the property is now REO. The property is currently under contract with a contractual sale date of October 30, 2020 and an option to extend to November 30, 2020.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Cooper Retail Portfolio Loan ($13.4 million -- 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by three separate retail centers totaling 211,750 SF and located in suburban areas of MS, KY, and FL. Two of the properties have been impacted by the departure of their respective largest tenants during 2019. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent monetary default at the borrower's request as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The portfolio was collectively 59% leased as of March 2020 compared to 98% at securitization. The borrower is working to lease up the vacant spaces.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Homewood Suites Charleston Airport Convention Center Loan ($12.6 million -- 1.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 128 key extended stay hotel located next to Charleston airport. The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2020 due to imminent monetary default. While revenues have been stable since securitization, expenses continue to increase compared with the underwritten amount. The loan remains current and is expected to be returned to the master servicer.

The remaining five specially serviced loans are secured by three hotel and two retail properties. Four of these loans have recently transferred to special servicing as a result of business disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2020 operating results for 80% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 101%, compared to 93% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and four of the eight specially serviced loans (Great Northeast Plaza, Cooper Retail Portfolio, Canterbury Shopping Center, and Southridge Square). The remaining specially serviced loans were included in the conduit model due to their performing nature prior to 2020. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 21% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.51X and 1.20X, respectively, compared to 1.66X and 1.31X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three performing conduit loans represent 23.4% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 1000 Harbor Boulevard Loan ($113.0 million -- 14.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $120 million loan. The loan is secured by a ten-story suburban office building located in Weehawken, New Jersey. As of June 2020, the property was 100% leased to UBS Financial Services, Inc. through 2035. The property is part of Lincoln Harbor, a master planned community set on 60 acres along the Hudson River, directly across from Midtown Manhattan. The loan is structured with an Anticipated Repayment Date ("ARD") in September 2022, after which the loan will hyper-amortize and has a final maturity date in December 2028. Due to the single-tenant nature of the asset, Moody's value incorporated a lit/dark analysis. Given the financial strength of the tenant and the hyper-amortizing ARD feature of the loan structure, there is a high probability that the loan will be lower leverage at the tenant's lease maturity date in December 2028, even if the tenant were to elect to vacate its premises. Considering these additional factors, Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 108% and 0.69X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Plaza at Imperial Valley Loan ($38.9 million -- 4.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 362,400 SF retail property located in El Centro, California. The property is located 15 miles from the Mexico/California border. Major tenants at the property include Burlington Coat Factory, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Best Buy and Bed, Bath & Beyond. Base rental revenue has grown each year and expenses have stayed under control, causing NOI to grow. As of June 2020, the property was 95% leased compared to 100% in December 2018. The vacancy was caused by the departure of DSW Shoes (20,096 SF). The borrower initially submitted a request for relief as a result of the pandemic but has since cancelled the request. The loan has amortized more than 13% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 93% and 1.10X, respectively, compared to 90% and 1.14X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Crossways Shopping Center Loan ($32.5 million -- 4.1% of the pool), which is secured by an approximately 351,000 SF retail power center located in Chesapeake, Virginia. The property was 93% occupied as of March 2020 compared to 96% in December 2018 and 99% at securitization. More than 40% of the NRA will have leases expiring during the next 12 months. The borrower initially submitted a request for relief as a result of the pandemic but has since cancelled the request. The loan has amortized almost 20% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 82% and 1.26X, respectively, compared to 78% and 1.29X at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

