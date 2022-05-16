Moody's affirms seven and downgrades two classes of WFRBS 2014-C20

Approximately $677 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes and downgraded the ratings on two classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-C20 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SFL, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SFX, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Downgraded to Baa3 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Downgraded to Baa1 (sf)

Cl. C, Downgraded to B3 (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Downgraded to B1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 17, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because of their significant credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two P&I classes, Cl. B and Cl. C, were downgraded due to increased expected losses and interest shortfall risk due to the significant exposure to specially serviced loans that are more than 90 days delinquent or in foreclosure. Specially serviced loans represent over 26% of the pool, and the three largest specially serviced loans (26% of the pool) are secured by regional malls or office properties with declining performance that have each recognized appraisal reductions of greater than 20% of their respective loans balance as of the April 2022 remittance statement. The three largest specially serviced loans include the Woodbridge Center Loan (14.1% of the pool), Sugar Creek I & II (7.1% of the pool) and Brunswick Square (4.8% of the pool). As a result of the significant appraisal reductions and declining performance of these loans, Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue and may increase from their current levels.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Today's action has considered how the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the US economic environment and the way its aftershocks will continue to reverberate and influence the performance of commercial real estate. We expect the public health situation to improve as vaccinations against COVID-19 increase and societies continue to adapt to new protocols. Still, the exit from the pandemic will likely be bumpy and unpredictable and economic prospects will vary.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 21.8% of the current pooled balance, compared to 19.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 14.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 13.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 32% to $847 million from $1.25 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 78 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 14% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52% of the pool. Fifteen loans, constituting 10% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains nine low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 4.1% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, compared to 20 at Moody's last review.

As of the April 2022 remittance report, loans representing 74% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and 26% were greater than 90 days delinquent or in foreclosure.

Twenty loans, constituting 23% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $1.7 million (for an average loss severity of 21%). Four loans, constituting 27% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. All the specially serviced loans have transferred to special servicing since May 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Woodbridge Center Loan ($119.5 million -- 14.1% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $229.8 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1.1 million square foot (SF) component of a two-story, regional mall in Woodbridge, New Jersey. The mall's anchors now include Macy's, Boscov's, JC Penney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Two anchor spaces are currently vacant following the December 2019 closure of Lord and Taylor (120,000 SF) and the April 2020 closure of Sears (274,100 SF). Macy's, JC Penny and the former Lord & Taylor space are not included as collateral for the loan. Other major tenants include Boscov's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dave & Busters and Seaquest. As of December 2021, collateral occupancy was 68%, compared to 69% in December 2020, 97% in December 2019 and 97% at securitization. Inline occupancy was 79% as of December 2021. Property performance has declined annually since 2015 and the 2019 net operating income (NOI) was nearly 17% lower than in 2014. The NOI further declined in 2021 due to lower revenues and the 2021 NOI was 35% lower than in 2019. As a result the 2021 NOI DSCR was below 1.00X. The property was closed temporarily in 2020 due to the pandemic and the loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020. The loan is last paid through its May 2021 payment date, a receiver was appointed in October 2021 and foreclosure is currently being pursued. The property faces significant competition with seven competitive regional and super regional centers located within a 20 miles radius. The property was appraised in September 2021 at a value significantly below the outstanding loan balance and the master servicer subsequently recognized an appraisal reduction of $82 million, nearly 68% of the outstanding loan amount. Due to the continued decline in performance, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Sugar Creek I & II Loan ($59.8 million -- 7.1% of the pool), which is secured by two adjacent, eight-story office buildings totaling 409,168 SF located in Sugarland, Texas, 20 miles southwest of the Houston CBD. The asset is also encumbered with $8.6 million of mezzanine financing held outside the trust, which is currently in default. Both buildings are of Class-A quality with Sugar Creek-I constructed in 2000 and Sugar Creek-II completed in 2008. Collateral for the loan also includes a four-story 1,198-space parking garage in addition to 326 surface parking spaces. The largest tenant, Noble Drilling Services Inc. (originally 41% of the net rentable area (NRA)), reduced their space by 52,075 SF in January 2019 as part of their 10-year renewal. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2020 and occupies approximately 63,395 SF (16% of NRA) at the property as of December 2021. The loan transferred to special servicing in October 2020 for imminent monetary default. As of December 2021, the properties were 57% leased compared to 68% in June 2020, 67% at year-end 2019, and 93% in 2018. As of the April remittance statement the loan is last paid through its April 2021 payment date. The property was appraised in August 2021 at a value below the outstanding loan balance and the master servicer subsequently recognized an appraisal reduction of $12 million, nearly 21% of the outstanding loan amount. Special servicer commentary indicates they are in negotiations with the borrower for possible forbearance terms or a discounted payoff.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Brunswick Square loan ($40.4 million -- 4.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 293,000 SF component of a 760,000 SF enclosed regional mall located in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The property is anchored by J.C. Penney and Macy's, both of which own their respective improvements. Collateral junior anchors include Barnes & Noble, Old Navy, Forever 21 and a 13-screen Starplex Cinemas, however, the mall does not contain a food court. As of June 2021, the property was 95% occupied, compared to 88% as of December 2020. In June 2021, the loan's original sponsor, Washington Prime Group (WPG) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the Brunswick Square Mall was identified as a non-core asset by WPG. The loan transferred to special servicing a second time in July 2021 due to imminent monetary default and is last paid through its March 2022 payment date. Special servicer commentary indicates foreclosure is currently being pursued and a receiver was appointed during 2021. The property's NOI has declined significantly in recent years due to lower revenue and the NOI DSCR was 0.62X as of September 2021. The property was appraised in August 2021 at a value below the outstanding loan balance and the master servicer subsequently recognized an appraisal reduction of $22 million, nearly 55% of the outstanding loan amount. Due to the continued decline in performance, Moody's anticipates a significant loss on this loan.

The fourth specially serviced loan is the Sunrise Plaza loan ($4.4 million -- 0.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 36,139 SF retail center located in Brownsville, Texas. The loan has been in special servicing since May 2020 and is reported as more than 90 days delinquent. The property was appraised in July 2021 at a value above the outstanding loan balance and servicer commentary indicates a forbearance agreement has been executed.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 2.7% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $160.1 million (a 65% expected loss based on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans. The troubled loans are both secured by hotel properties which were impacted by business disruptions stemming from the pandemic.

As of the April 2022 remittance statement cumulative interest shortfalls were $5.1 million and impact up to Cl. D. Moody's anticipates interest shortfalls will continue because of the exposure to specially serviced loans and/or modified loans. Interest shortfalls are caused by special servicing fees, including workout and liquidation fees, appraisal entitlement reductions (ASERs), loan modifications and extraordinary trust expenses.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 104%, unchanged from Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 / 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.43X and 1.12X, respectively, compared to 1.44X and 1.12X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 15.8% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Worldgate Center Loan ($55.9 million -- 6.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 229,326 SF shopping center in Herndon, Virginia. The collateral for the loan also includes a two-level subterranean parking garage and surface parking totaling 1,170 parking spaces. The property was developed in 1990 and was anchored by Worldgate Sport & Health flagship facility (108,670 SF) and AMC Worldgate 9 Theaters (38,238 SF). As of June 2021, the property was 96% occupied, compared to 98% at year-end 2020. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to imminent monetary default stemming from the coronavirus impact on the property. However, the loan was returned to the master servicer in August 2020 without a modification and was brought current in September 2020. As of December 2021, the servicer reported NOI DSCR at 0.51X, compared to 1.41X at year-end 2019. Property performance declined significantly when the former largest tenant, Sport & Health (55% of total base rent) stopped paying rents and was evicted. The Worldgate fitness facility has changed management companies, moving from Sport & Health to WTS International. The space was renovated for $4 million during 2021 and is expected to re-open. The loan is currently cash managed and on the servicer's watch list due to lower DSCR. The loan has paid down approximately 14% since securitization and has been current since returning from special servicing. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 134% and 0.77X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Rockwell -- ARINC HQ Loan ($46.2 million -- 5.5% of the pool), which is secured by three office buildings that are part of a six-building office complex located in Annapolis, Maryland. The collateral contains approximately 271,000 SF of NRA and is 100% triple-net leased to ARINC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rockwell Collins, through March 2029. The lease does not contain any termination options and is fully guaranteed by Rockwell Collins. The loan has paid down almost 5% since securitization and has a loan maturity date in April 2024. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 105% and 1.21X, respectively, compared to 106% and 1.20X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Savoy Retail & 60th Street Residential Loan ($31.9 million -- 3.8% of the pool), which is secured by a mixed-use retail and residential development located on Third Avenue between 60th Street and 61st Street in New York, New York. The collateral includes the Savoy Retail Condo and the 60th Street Residential. The retail portion is comprised of approximately 36,000 SF of retail space and approximately 12,000 SF of subterranean garage containing 70 spaces. 60th Street Residential is comprised of four abutting 4-story walk-up residential buildings. As of September 2021, the total collateral was 76% leased down from 87% at year-end 2019. The two largest retail tenants, Zavo Restaurant and Dylan's Candy Bar, have closed or downsized their spaces resulting in declines in revenue and NOI. The loan has paid down almost 9% since securitization and the NOI DSCR was 0.98X as of September 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 137% and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.73X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fred Kasimov

Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

