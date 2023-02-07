Moody's affirms seven classes of BACM 2016-UBS10

$420 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-UBS10, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-UBS10 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Sep 30, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.8% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.7% of the original pooled balance, compared to 6.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18, 2023, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 32% to $592.4 million from $876.3 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 42 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 59% of the pool. Four loans, constituting 5.2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 20, compared to 26 at Moody's last review.

As of the January 2023 remittance report, excluding the loans in special servicing, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Eight loans, constituting 19% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, the watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in a minimal realized loss of $900,000. Three loans, constituting 12% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Belk Headquarters Loan ($53.9 million – 9.1% of the pool) which is secured by a 474,000 square foot (SF) office property in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property is 100% leased to Belk, the department store retailer, on a triple-net lease expiring in March 2031. The property was previously utilized as its corporate headquarters, however, Belk announced they were looking to sublease a portion of their headquarters space as the company was in discussions to shift to a remote work style. In February 2021, Belk filed for bankruptcy protection and emerged one day later. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2022 when the borrower requested to be transferred to negotiate a potential Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure. Belk continues to pay rent but failing to operate at the space would trigger a cash flow sweep event. The special servicer has initiated due diligence and discussions are ongoing. The loan has amortized by 7.1% since securitization and has an anticipated repayment date (ARD) in April 2026.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Burbank Retail Center ($10.9 million – 1.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 104,000 SF retail property located in Burbank, California. At securitization, Kmart occupied 72,577 SF (or 69.9% of the net rentable area (NRA)) at this property on a lease through July 2023. Kmart vacated in the first quarter of 2019 and has continued to pay rent through lease expiration. The loan transferred to special servicing in February 2022 due to imminent monetary default related to the dark Kmart space and upcoming lease expiration. The loan is in cash management and payment is current, however, the property's NOI will severely decline after Kmart's lease expires. The special servicer is currently monitoring leasing activity.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the Comfort Inn Hotel Loan ($6.5 million – 1.1% of the pool), which is secured by a Comfort Inn Hotel, operated under the Wyndham Garden Flag located in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. The loan transferred to special servicing in November 2017 when performance decreased after a conversion to a Wyndham Garden Hotel flag. Foreclosure took place in January 2021 and the collateral became real estate owned (REO) in February 2021. During foreclosure, the Lender assumed the existing franchise agreement with Wyndham Garden and a management company was engaged. Lender continues to operate as a Wyndham Garden Hotel. The special servicing indicates a Broker was engaged to market the hotel for sale and an expected sale is anticipated in first quarter 2023.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for three poorly performing loans, constituting 3.5% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $30.7 million (a 33% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans and specially serviced loans. These three troubled loans are secured by retail properties that are all on the watchlist and have experienced a decline in NOI since securitization.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 94% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 77% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 111%, compared to 116% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16.4% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.54X and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 1.46X and 0.98X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 23% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa ($57.7 million – 9.7% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $192.4 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 517-key full-service hotel located in Huntington Beach, California. The loan was previously in special servicing due to payment default during the coronavirus pandemic but returned to the master servicer in February 2021 after a consent agreement deferred certain debt service and FFE reserve payments. The loan has remained current since its return to the master servicer and the property's performance has improved significant. The property's NOI for the trailing twelve-month period ending September 2022 was 37% above securitization levels. The loan has amortized 3.8% since securitization after its initial interest only period. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 114% and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.95X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 525 Seventh Avenue Loan ($42.4 million – 7.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $169.5 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 24-story, Class B office building located at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 38th Street in Manhattan's Garment District. The property contains approximately 491,000 SF of office space and 14,000 SF of retail space. The retail space includes street-level frontage along both Seventh Avenue and 38th Street. The property's NOI has declined significantly since its peak in 2019 due to lower occupancy and revenue. The annualized June 2022 NOI was approximately 21% below the NOI in 2016. As of June 2022, the property was 82% occupied, compared to 85% in December 2021 and 96% at securitization. The loan has amortized 4% since securitization after an initial interest only period and matures in November 2025. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 130% and 0.77X, respectively, compared to 93% and 0.99X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Burleson Crossing Loan ($36.6 million – 6.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 252,000 SF retail property located in Bastrop, Texas. The property is located 30 miles east of Austin and was built in 2009. The largest tenants are Best Buy (11.9% of the NRA; lease expiration March 2025), Ross Dress for Less (8.7% of the NRA; lease expiration January 2027) and Home Goods (8.5% of the NRA; lease expiration July 2029). As of November 2022 the property was 97% leased, compared to 96% in 2021, 98% in 2020 and 86% in 2018. The property's NOI has slightly improved since securitization and the loan has amortized 9%. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 138% and 0.76X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lacey Morgan

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

