Moody's affirms seven classes of BACM 2017-BNK3

Approximately $729.0 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes in Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Commercial Mortgage Trust 2017-BNK3:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan
25, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan
25, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan
25, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan
25, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan
25, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jan
25, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Jan 25, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed
because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within
acceptable ranges.
The rating on the interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on
the credit quality of the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.4%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.9% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 4.4% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.9% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured
Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February
2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement
to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 18, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.5% to $962.8
million from $977.1 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 63 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 7.6% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 49.3%
of the pool. Two loans, constituting 7.3% of
the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments.
One loan, constituting 0.8% of the pool, has
defeased and is secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 29,
compared to 30 at Moody's last review.
Five loans, constituting 6.7% of the pool, are
on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes
loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part
of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As
part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently
in special servicing.
Moody's received full year 2018 and full or partial year 2019 operating
results for 98% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased
loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 113%,
essentially the same as at Moody's last review. Moody's
conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments,
defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 21.4% to the most recently available net operating income
(NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization
rate of 10.0%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.69X and 0.97X,
respectively, compared to 1.70X and 0.96X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The first loan with a structured credit assessment is the 85 Tenth Avenue
Loan ($50.0 million -- 5.2% of the pool),
which represents a pari-passu portion of a $255.0
million mortgage loan. The loan is also encumbered by a $141.0
million B-note and $229.0 million in mezzanine debt.
The loan is secured by an eleven-story, approximately 632,000
square foot (SF) mixed-use building located in the Chelsea neighborhood
of New York City. The property sits at the intersection of Tenth
Avenue and West 15th Street, offering views of the Hudson River
and access to the High Line. As of September 2019, the property
was 99.6% leased. Tenants at the property include
Google, the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, and Moet Hennessy
USA, Inc. (Moet) who utilizes the property as its North American
headquarters. Moet has a lease expiration in March 2021 and announced
they plan to relocate to the 7 World Trade Center. Additionally,
there are two ground floor restaurants, Toro and Michelin Star-rated
Del Posto. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's
structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd)
and 1.44X, respectively.
The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the Potomac Mills
Loan ($20.8 million -- 2.2% of the pool),
which represents a pari-passu portion of a $291.0
million mortgage loan. The loan is also encumbered by a $125
million B-note. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee
simple interest in a Class A, super-regional outlet mall
located in Woodbridge, Virginia, approximately 25 miles south
of Washington, DC. The property contains approximately 1,840,009
SF of retail space, of which 1,460,009 SF serves as
collateral for the loan. Potomac Mills is anchored by retailers
such as IKEA (non-collateral anchor), Burlington Coat Factory
(non-collateral anchor), Costco Warehouse, J.C.
Penney, Marshalls and an 18-screen AMC Theatre. As
of September 2019, the property was 94% leased to over 200
specialty retailers comprised of outlet, full price entertainment,
and restaurant options. Property performance has declined slightly
since securitization due lower revenue. Moody's structured credit
assessment and stressed DSCR are baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.37X,
respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 20.8% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Summit Birmingham Loan ($73.3
million -- 7.6% of the pool), which represents
a pari-passu portion of a $208.0 million mortgage
loan. The loan is secured by the fee interest in an approximately
681,000 SF component of an 1,036,240 SF upscale retail
and office development located in Birmingham, Alabama. The
property is laid out as open-air life style center containing 19
buildings. Anchor tenants include Belk and Saks Fifth Avenue (non-collateral),
along with other large retail tenants including Gap, Barnes &
Noble, Trader Joe's and Gus Mayer. As of October 2019,
the property was approximately 96% occupied, compared to
95% in 2018. The loan is interest only for its entire term
and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 110% and 0.86X,
respectively, the same as at the last review.
The second largest loan is the KOMO Plaza Loan ($69.5 million
-- 7.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu
portion of a $139.0 million mortgage loan. The loan
is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in an approximately 291,000
SF, mixed-use property containing office, data center
and retail components. The facility is located in central business
district of Seattle, Washington, adjacent to the Space Needle
and the Seattle Center. The property was built in 2000 as offices
for the subject's largest tenant, Sinclair Broadcast Group (42%
of net rentable area) and was later partially converted to data center
space. Other top tenants include Internap Corporation, TierPoint
Seattle Holdings, and Vadata, Inc. As of December 2019,
the property was 84% occupied compared to 100% in June 2018
and 91% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 116% and 0.91X, respectively, compared to
114% and 0.93X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the JW Marriott Desert Springs Loan ($57.4
million -- 6.0% of the pool), which represents
a pari-passu portion of a $110.0 million mortgage
loan. The loan is also encumbered by $16.0 million
in mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by both the fee and leasehold
interests in an 884-guestroom, full-service hotel
located in Palm Desert, California. Amenities and services
at the property include four restaurants, two lounges, a nightclub,
a coffee shop, five swimming pools, two outdoor whirlpools,
two 18-hole golf courses, twenty tennis courts, a fitness
center, a full-service spa, a leased salon, leased
gift-shop, leased retail outlets and 1,232 surface
and garage parking spaces. The property sits on an approximately
280-acre site, of which all but the 18-hole Valley
Golf Course (25 acres) is fee-owned. The property has recently
been undergoing an extensive top-to-bottom renovation of
over $38 million through multiple phases. The loan has amortized
4.3% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 129% and 0.94X, respectively, compared
to 134% and 0.91X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
