Moody's affirms seven classes of BANK 2017-BNK8

Approximately $804 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in BANK 2017-BNK8 Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series BANK 2017-BNK8 as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Class

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.5% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.5% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 15, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.3% to $1.12 billion from $1.13 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 50 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 70.0% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 13.4% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. The pool also contains eight low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 2.3% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the November 2021 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Fourteen loans, constituting 12.4% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 7.4% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool, and as of the November 2021 remittance date one loan, the 5700 Lake Worth Road loan ($6.9 million -- 0.6% of the pool), was in special servicing. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in a 51,000 SF medical office property located in Greenacres, FL, near West Palm Beach. The loan transferred to the special servicer in June 2020 due to payment default and the borrower indicated that the largest tenant, representing 20% of the NRA, planned to vacate in early 2021. An August 2020 updated appraisal valued the property 23% lower than the value at securitization, but the value remained higher than current loan balance. The loan was previously 90+ days delinquent in September 2021, but was made current in November 2021 and returned to the master servicer in late November.

Moody's assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 1.3% of the pool, which includes Park Plaza II (0.9% of the pool), secured by an office property, and Crenshaw Plaza (0.4% of the pool), secured by a retail property. Both troubled loans experienced significant declines in occupancy and revenue in recent years.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 88% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 11.9% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2020 and/or 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.81X and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 1.83X and 0.91X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Colorado Center Loan ($80 million -- 7.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $298 million senior mortgage loan. The loan also includes a $252 million B-note. The loan is secured by 1.2 million SF office campus located in Santa Monica, CA. The property features high end amenities such as a full service gym, sports courts and a 3.5 acre park. Major tenants at the property include Hulu (29.8% of NRA), leased through February 2029 and Edmunds.com (16.6% of NRA) leased through January 2028. Occupancy at the property has declined from 98% in 2020 to 80% in September 2021. As a result, the annualized NOI has decreased year over year but remains in-line with expectations at securitization. One tenant, streaming provider Roku, signed a lease for 6.1% of the property beginning in April 2022. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.67X, respectively.

The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the 237 Park Avenue Loan ($70 million -- 6.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $348 million senior mortgage loan. The loan also includes a $345.2 million B-note and $87.8 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by a 21 story, 1.3 million SF office building located in Midtown Manhattan. Major tenants include New York Presbyterian leased through December 2048 and JP Morgan Chase leased through December 2025. The property was 97% occupied in June 2021, essentially the same as in December 2020. However, annualized NOI is slightly down due to an increase in expenses. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.41X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 27.0% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Griffin Portfolio Loan ($110 million -- 9.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $375 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 3.7 million SF portfolio consisting of nine office properties and one industrial property across eight states. The largest tenant is Restoration Hardware, which occupies 40.5% of the portfolio NRA through August 2030. Eight of the properties are occupied by a single tenant. As of September 2021, the portfolio occupancy was 97%, the same as in December 2020. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.95X, respectively, same as at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Park Square Loan ($100 million -- 9.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $160 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 503,000 SF office property located in Boston's Back Bay Neighborhood. The largest tenant is WeWork, occupying 27.2% of property's NRA on a lease through July 2032. Besides WeWork, the rent roll is granular, with no other tenant occupying more than 7.1% of the square footage. The property's occupancy was 87% in September 2021, compared to 89% in December 2020 and 95% at securitization. The property's NOI has declined in recent years primarily due to an increase in expenses. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 132% and 0.75X, respectively, compared to 126% and 0.79X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the New School Loan ($92 million -- 8.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 12 story, 140 unit (648 bed) student housing property located in the Lower East Side of New York City. The property is 100% master leased to The New School, who operates the property as a dormitory building. The master lease expires in July 2024 and has a 19-year renewal option. It is the largest of five dorms for the university, and accounts for 34% of their on campus beds. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 97% and 0.92X, respectively, compared to 92% and 0.97X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

