Moody's affirms seven classes of BANK 2017-BNK8

Approximately $804 million of structured securities affected
New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, Inc. ("Moody's")
has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in BANK 2017-BNK8 Commercial
Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series BANK 2017-BNK8
as follows:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec
7, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
*Reflects Interest-Only Class
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.9%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.5% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 5.8% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed
Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US
and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations
Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the November 15, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.3% to $1.12
billion from $1.13 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 50 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 9.9% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 70.0%
of the pool. Two loans, constituting 13.4%
of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments.
The pool also contains eight low leverage cooperative loans, constituting
2.3% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit
assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with
other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit
Assessments.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18,
the same as at Moody's last review.
As of the November 2021 remittance report, all loans were current
on their debt service payments.
Fourteen loans, constituting 12.4% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans,
representing 7.4% of the pool, indicate the borrower
has received loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the
property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio
review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC)
monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring
of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which
loans have material issues that could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool, and as of the November
2021 remittance date one loan, the 5700 Lake Worth Road loan ($6.9
million -- 0.6% of the pool), was in special
servicing. The loan is secured by the fee simple interest in a
51,000 SF medical office property located in Greenacres, FL,
near West Palm Beach. The loan transferred to the special servicer
in June 2020 due to payment default and the borrower indicated that the
largest tenant, representing 20% of the NRA, planned
to vacate in early 2021. An August 2020 updated appraisal valued
the property 23% lower than the value at securitization,
but the value remained higher than current loan balance. The loan
was previously 90+ days delinquent in September 2021, but was
made current in November 2021 and returned to the master servicer in late
November.
Moody's assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing
loans, constituting 1.3% of the pool, which
includes Park Plaza II (0.9% of the pool), secured
by an office property, and Crenshaw Plaza (0.4% of
the pool), secured by a retail property. Both troubled loans
experienced significant declines in occupancy and revenue in recent years.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value
ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described
in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various
adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using
a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our
sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted
loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.
The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments
described in the methodology.
Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 88%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared
to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 11.9% to the most recently available net operating income
(NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed
NOI in 2020 and/or 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted
average capitalization rate of 9.7%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.81X and 0.90X,
respectively, compared to 1.83X and 0.91X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Colorado Center
Loan ($80 million -- 7.2% of the pool),
which represents a pari passu portion of a $298 million senior
mortgage loan. The loan also includes a $252 million B-note.
The loan is secured by 1.2 million SF office campus located in
Santa Monica, CA. The property features high end amenities
such as a full service gym, sports courts and a 3.5 acre
park. Major tenants at the property include Hulu (29.8%
of NRA), leased through February 2029 and Edmunds.com (16.6%
of NRA) leased through January 2028. Occupancy at the property
has declined from 98% in 2020 to 80% in September 2021.
As a result, the annualized NOI has decreased year over year but
remains in-line with expectations at securitization. One
tenant, streaming provider Roku, signed a lease for 6.1%
of the property beginning in April 2022. The loan is interest only
for its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed
DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.67X, respectively.
The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the 237 Park Avenue
Loan ($70 million -- 6.3% of the pool),
which represents a pari passu portion of a $348 million senior
mortgage loan. The loan also includes a $345.2 million
B-note and $87.8 million of mezzanine debt.
The loan is secured by a 21 story, 1.3 million SF office
building located in Midtown Manhattan. Major tenants include New
York Presbyterian leased through December 2048 and JP Morgan Chase leased
through December 2025. The property was 97% occupied in
June 2021, essentially the same as in December 2020. However,
annualized NOI is slightly down due to an increase in expenses.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd)
and 1.41X, respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 27.0% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Griffin Portfolio Loan ($110
million -- 9.9% of the pool), which represents
a pari passu portion of a $375 million mortgage loan. The
loan is secured by a 3.7 million SF portfolio consisting of nine
office properties and one industrial property across eight states.
The largest tenant is Restoration Hardware, which occupies 40.5%
of the portfolio NRA through August 2030. Eight of the properties
are occupied by a single tenant. As of September 2021, the
portfolio occupancy was 97%, the same as in December 2020.
The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 109% and 0.95X, respectively, same
as at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Park Square Loan ($100 million --
9.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion
of a $160 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by
a 503,000 SF office property located in Boston's Back Bay
Neighborhood. The largest tenant is WeWork, occupying 27.2%
of property's NRA on a lease through July 2032. Besides WeWork,
the rent roll is granular, with no other tenant occupying more than
7.1% of the square footage. The property's
occupancy was 87% in September 2021, compared to 89%
in December 2020 and 95% at securitization. The property's
NOI has declined in recent years primarily due to an increase in expenses.
The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 132% and 0.75X, respectively, compared
to 126% and 0.79X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the New School Loan ($92 million --
8.2% of the pool), which is secured by a 12 story,
140 unit (648 bed) student housing property located in the Lower East
Side of New York City. The property is 100% master leased
to The New School, who operates the property as a dormitory building.
The master lease expires in July 2024 and has a 19-year renewal
option. It is the largest of five dorms for the university,
and accounts for 34% of their on campus beds. The loan is
interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are
97% and 0.92X, respectively, compared to 92%
and 0.97X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kyle Austin Gray
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653