Moody's affirms seven classes of BANK 2019-BNK16

Approximately $742 million of structured securities affected
New York, August 27, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes in BANK 2019-BNK16,
Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-BNK16
as follows:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb
26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Feb
26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Feb 26, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed due to their credit support
and because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's
loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service
coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf),
are within acceptable ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.4%
of the current pooled balance. Moody's provides a current
list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions
on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in September 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in September
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1244778
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Please note that a Request for Comment was published in which Moody's
requested market feedback on potential revisions to one or more of the
methodologies used in determining these Credit Ratings. If the
revised methodologies are implemented as proposed, the Credit Ratings
referenced in this press release might be positively affected.
Request for Comments can be found on the rating methodologies page on
www.moodys.com.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the August 17, 2021 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1% to $965
million from $975 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 69 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to 7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding
defeasance) constituting 50% of the pool. Two loans,
constituting 9% of the pool, have investment-grade
structured credit assessments. The pool also contains twelve low
leverage cooperative loans, constituting 4% of the pool balance,
that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's
leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment
grade Structured Credit Assessments.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 29,
the same as at securitization.
As of the August 2021 remittance report, all loans were classified
as current on their debt service payments.
Twelve loans, constituting 10% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist, of which one loan,
representing 2% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received
loan modifications in relation to coronavirus impact on the property.
The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines
established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting
package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction,
the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues
that could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool. One loan, the
Southeast Hotel Portfolio ($67.5 million -- 7.0%
of the pool), is currently in special servicing. The loan
is secured by a portfolio of five hotels, consisting of 759-keys,
located across three states: Georgia, Florida, and North
Carolina. Four of the hotels operate under limited/select-service
brands and one operates under a full-service brand. The
loan transferred to special servicing in March 2020 as the property's
operations were significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2020, the property did not generate enough net cash flow (NCF)
to cover operating expenses and a forbearance agreement was executed in
April 2020. Following the execution, an extension was granted,
an amendment was executed in November 2020, and the servicer is
currently discussing a second amendment with the borrower. As of
the August 2021 remittance report, the loan was last paid through
its June 2021 payment date, however, the loan is classified
as current as the loan is performing under the terms of the Forbearance
agreement.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly
performing loans, constituting 3% of the pool. The
largest troubled loan is the Courtyard Fredericksburg Loan ($12.0
million -- 1.2% of the pool), which is secured
by a 98-key, limited service hotel located in Fredericksburg,
Virginia. The property did not generate enough NCF in 2020 to cover
its operating expenses.
The remaining troubled loans each represents less than 1% of the
pool and are secured by retail, office, and hotel properties
that have experienced significant cash flow declines since securitization.
Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $21.4 million
(a 22% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and
troubled loans.
The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors:
1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely
driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity
of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value
ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described
in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various
adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using
a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our
sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted
loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile.
The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments
described in the methodology.
Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 94% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2020 operating results for 96%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 116%, unchanged
from securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans
with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's NCF reflects
a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available
net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted
average capitalization rate of 9.9%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.60X and 0.94X,
respectively, compared to 1.59X and 0.95X at securitization.
Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's
actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's
NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan
balance.
The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Millennium
Partners Portfolio Loan ($65.0 million -- 6.7%
of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $472
million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered with
$238 million in subordinate debt and $280 million in mezzanine
financing. The loan is secured by the borrowers' condominium interests
in eight Class A properties located in New York City (three assets),
Washington D.C (two), Boston (one), San Francisco (one),
and Miami (one). In aggregate, the collateral improvements
contain 1.5 million square feet (SF) of retail, office and/or
parking area. The portfolio is leased to a combination of national
retail tenants including Equinox sports clubs, AMC Loews movie theaters,
Primark, and Zara along with office tenants including Havas and
HSBC. As of March 2021, the portfolio was 100% leased,
the same as in December 2019 and December 2018. As of March 2021,
the annualized NOI DSCR was 2.12X, compared to 1.97X
in December 2019 and 2.57X in 2019. The loan is current
as of the August 2021 payment date and the properties are located in highly
desirable locations in markets with high barriers to entry. This
loan is interest-only throughout the ten-year term.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR on the pooled senior
note are aa3 (sca.pd) and 1.42X, respectively.
The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the Willowbend
Apartments Loan ($23.9 million -- 2.5%
of the pool), which is secured by a 330-unit, garden-style
multifamily complex located in Sunnyvale, California. Amenities
include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool,
and playground. The property's NOI has declined since securitization
due primarily to higher operating expenses and the June 2021 annualized
NOI DSCR was 3.36X. compared to 4.40X in 2020 and
4.09X in 2019. However, the property has recently
experienced an uptick in occupancy and was 98% leased as of June
2021, compared to 89% in 2020 and 95% in 2019.
The property benefits from its proximity to approximately 19 million SF
of Class A office space located within a 3-mile radius of the property.
Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd)
and 2.54X, respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 18% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the One AT&T Loan ($71.5 million
-- 7.4% of the pool), which represents a pari
passu portion of a $131.5 million senior mortgage loan.
The loan is secured by a 965,800 SF, Class A office building
located in the central business district (CBD) of Dallas, Texas.
The property has been 100% leased to AT&T since securitization
on a triple-net lease that expires in December 2031. The
property has served as AT&T's global headquarters since 2008
and the lease does not contain any early termination options. This
loan is interest-only throughout the ten-year term.
Due to the single tenant exposure, Moody's valuation reflects a
lit/dark analysis. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 123%
and 0.92X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.
The second largest loan is the ExchangeRight Net Leased Portfolio #25
Loan ($52.3 million -- 5.4% of the pool),
which is secured by a 379,202 SF portfolio of 21 single-tenant
retail and medical office properties located across 10 states.
The portfolio contains approximately 92% of retail space based
on square footage and 8% of medical office space. As of
March 2021, the portfolio was 100% leased, unchanged
from 2019. Financial performance has been stable since securitization.
Additionally, the portfolio benefits from long term leases with
the earliest lease expiration in 2027. The loan is interest only
and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 112% and 0.89X,
respectively, unchanged from securitization.
The third largest loan is the Shadow Mountain Marketplace Loan ($49.4
million -- 5.1% of the pool), which is secured
by a 200,703 SF anchored retail center located in Las Vegas,
Nevada. The property is anchored by Best Buy (22% of NRA;
lease expiration in March 2023), Ashley Furniture (18% of
NRA; lease expiration in March 2024), and Seafood City Supermarket
(14% of NRA; lease expiration in December 2028). The
property is also shadow anchored by a non-collateral corporate-owned
Costco. As of June 2021, the property was 99% leased,
unchanged from 2019. Financial performance is stable and as of
June 2021, the NOI DSCR was 1.67X compared to 1.76X
in 2020 and 1.65X in 2019. The loan remains within its initial
3-year interest only period and beings amortizing in March 2022.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.82X,
respectively, unchanged from securitization.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Seth Glanzman
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653