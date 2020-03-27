Moody's affirms seven classes of CFCRE 2017-C8

Approximately $442 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes in CFCRE 2017-C8 Mortgage
Trust, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2017-C8 as follows:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
1, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
1, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
1, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
1, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun
1, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun
1, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on
Jun 1, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed
because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within
acceptable ranges.
The rating on one interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on
the credit quality of the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.4%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 5.5% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 6.2% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 5.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of commercial real estate. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
It is a global health shock, which makes it extremely difficult
to provide an economic assessment. The degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate
properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies
(particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines
in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured
Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February
2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement
to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the March 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 3% to $626
million from $645 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 42 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding
defeasance) constituting 54% of the pool.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 25,
compared to a Herf of 26 at Moody's last review.
Eight loans, constituting 29% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
There is one loan in special servicing that constitutes less than 1%
of the pool, which is secured by a limited service hotel in Liverpool,
NY. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for
two poorly performing loans, constituting 6% of the pool,
and has estimated an aggregate loss of $9.2 million (a 22%
expected loss on average) from these troubled loans.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 92% of the
pool, and partial year 2019 operating results for 82% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 121%, compared to 120%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 24% to the most
recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value
reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.2%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.40X and 0.93X,
respectively, compared to 1.41X and 0.93X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The top three conduit loans represent 22% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Ohio Valley Plaza Loan ($55.0 million
-- 8.8% of the pool), which is secured by the
borrower's fee simple interest in a 657,669 square feet (SF),
anchored retail center located in St. Clairsville, Ohio,
approximately 70 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The property is comprised of 18 single-story buildings that were
developed in phases between in 1996 and 2002. As of September 2019,
the property was 99% occupied. The majority of the collateral
is occupied by four anchor tenants: Wal-Mart Supercenter,
Lowe's, Sam's Club, and Kroger. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 120% and 0.84X, respectively, compared
to 112% and 0.89X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Pershing Square Building Loan ($44.0
million -- 7.0% of the pool), which is secured
by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 15-story, mixed-use
building located in downtown Los Angeles, California. The
property consists of 114,999 SF of creative office space,
14,969 SF of open-air rooftop restaurant space, 12,998
SF of ground floor retail space and 10,415 SF of below-grade
restaurant space. As of September 2019, the property was
96% leased. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 134%
and 0.77X, the same as at last review.
The third largest loan is the Crossings at Hobart Loan ($40.7
million -- 6.5% of the pool), which is secured
by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 772,383 SF, anchored
retail center located in Merrillville, Indiana. The property
is located approximately 45 miles southeast of the Chicago CBD and one
mile east of Interstate 65. The property consists of 17 buildings
constructed in various phases from 1988 to 2009. The property is
anchored by Walmart Supercenter, Burlington Coat Factory,
Hobby Lobby, Value City Furniture, and Best Buy, and
is shadow-anchored by a Sam's Club. As of September 2019,
the property was 98% occupied. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 112% and 0.92X, respectively, compared
to 116% and 0.88X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christopher Bergman
Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653