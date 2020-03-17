Moody's affirms seven classes of CGCMT 2016-C3

Approximately $574 million of structured securities affected
New York, March 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2016-C3, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2016-C3 as follows:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov
9, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Nov 9, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
the referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.9%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.7% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 5.8% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.7% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured
Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February
2019. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement
to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the February 18, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 3% to $737
million from $756 million at securitization. The certificates
are collateralized by 44 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than
1% to 9% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding
defeasance) constituting 57% of the pool. One loan,
constituting 5% of the pool, has an investment-grade
structured credit assessment.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 23,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Two loans, constituting 2% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
There have been no loans liquidated from the pool and there are no loans
currently in special servicing.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 99% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 79%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 116%, compared
to 114% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 17% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10.2%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.82X and 0.97X,
respectively, compared to 1.85X and 0.98X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The loan with a structured credit assessment is the Potomac Mills Loan
($35 million -- 4.7% of the pool),
which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a super-regional
outlet mall located in Woodbridge, VA, approximately 25 miles
south of Washington, DC. The loan represents a pari-passu
portion of a $291 million senior mortgage loan. The property
is also encumbered with a $125 million B-note. The
property contains approximately 1,840,009 square feet (SF)
of retail space, of which 1,460,009 SF serves as collateral
for the loan. The property is anchored by retailers such as IKEA
(non-collateral anchor), Burlington Coat Factory (non-collateral
anchor), Costco Warehouse, J.C. Penney,
Marshalls, and Buy Buy Baby and That!. The property
is also anchored by an 18-screen AMC Theatre, which features
an IMAX theater with stadium seating. As of September 2019,
the property was 94% leased compared to 95% in December
2017. Inline occupancy was approximately 91% as of September
2019. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year
loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR
are baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.37X, respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 24% of the pool balance.
The largest loan is the Briarwood Mall Loan ($65 million --
8.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 369,916
SF component of an enclosed, super-regional mall and four,
freestanding outparcel restaurants containing 978,034 SF located
in Ann Arbor, MI. The loan represents a pari-passu
portion of a $165 million mortgage loan. The property is
approximately 2.5 miles south of downtown Ann Arbor and approximately
3.1 miles from the University of Michigan. The Briarwood
Mall contains three non-collateral anchor tenants which include
Macy's, JC Penney, and Von Maur. There was also
a non-collateral Sears at the property which recently closed at
this location. As of September 2019, the collateral was 87%
leased compared to 95% in December 2017. Inline occupancy
was approximately 86% as of September 2019. Moody's LTV
and stressed DSCR are 104% and 1.04X, respectively,
compared to 98% and 1.07X at last review.
The second largest loan is The Townhouse Apartments - Stamford
Loan ($58 million -- 7.9% of the pool),
which is secured by a 270-unit multifamily complex located on approximately
2.09 acres of land in Stamford, CT. The property is
comprised of one 8-story building and one 12-story building
with an attached 4-story component called the Atrium. Unit
amenities include fully-equipped kitchens, hardwood or carpeted
floors, door locks with buzzer system, oversized closets and
highspeed internet. The sponsor purchased the buildings in 1995
and 1997 and subsequently invested approximately $18 million in
capital expenditures, including $2.2 million ($8,300
per unit) in 2015-16. The property has demonstrated a 10-year
average occupancy rate of 95% and was 95% occupied as of
September 2019 compared to 92% in December 2017. Property
performance has declined over the past three years due to an increase
in operating expenses. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140%
and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 126% and
0.73X at last review.
The third largest loan is the 101 Hudson Street Loan ($56.3
million -- 7.6% of the pool), which
is secured by the borrower's fee interest in a 42-story,
Class A office tower located in the Waterfront District of Jersey City,
NJ. The property is the second tallest office building in Jersey
City and features views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty
from most floors. As of September 2019, the property was
75% leased compared to 76% in June 2018. The former
second largest tenant, National Union Fire Insurance (20%
of the Net Rentable Area (NRA)) vacated the property in April 2018.
The departure of this tenant was assumed in Moody's analysis at securitization.
The borrower has signed approximately 67,000 SF of new leases beginning
in Q3 2019 which should bring property occupancy up to 81%.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 98% and 0.99X, respectively,
the same as at last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fred Kasimov
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653