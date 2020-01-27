Moody's affirms seven classes of CGCMT 2016-P5

Approximately $698 million of structured securities affected
New York, January 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage
Trust 2016-P5, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2016-P5.
Moody's rating action is as follows:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep
21, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Sep 21, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
* Reflects Interest Only Classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of
its referenced classes.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.5%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.5% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 5.3% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.5% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in July 2017. The methodologies used in rating interest-only
classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS"
published in July 2017 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance
Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the January 10, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 2% to $895.2
million from $917.4 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 49 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 7% of the pool, with the top ten loans
(excluding defeasance) constituting 49% of the pool. Two
loans, constituting 9% of the pool, have investment-grade
structured credit assessments. One loan, constituting less
than 1% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government
securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 29,
the same as at Moody's last review.
Seven loans, constituting 13% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
There have been no loans liquidated from the pool and there are no loans
currently in special servicing.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 93% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 67%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 117%, compared
to 115% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 19% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
10.1%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.61X and 0.95X,
respectively, compared to 1.65X and 0.96X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Easton Town
Center Loan ($45 million -- 5.0% of
the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $337.5
million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes
subordinate B-Notes with an aggregate original balance of $362.5
million, which is held outside of the trust. The loan is
secured by a 1.3 million square foot (SF) Class A retail center
located in Columbus, Ohio. The property is anchored by Macy's
(non-owned; 240,000 SF), Nordstrom (non-owned;
167,000 SF), Lifetime Fitness (non-owned; 87,671
SF), and AMC 30 (134,000 SF, 30 screens). As
of June 2019, the property was 95% leased, compared
to 91% in December 2017 and 97% in December 2016.
The AMC cinema is currently undergoing a renovation to convert it into
a dine-in style theater. Additionally, Restoration
Hardware opened a 55,000 SF, three level concept in December
2019 which includes a rooftop restaurant. The loan is interest
only for its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and
stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.50X, respectively,
the same as at Moody's last review.
The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the Vertex Pharmaceuticals
HQ Loan ($37.5 million -- 4.2%
of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $425
million senior mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes
$195 million of mezzanine debt, which is held outside of
the trust. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest
in a two-building, Class-A office complex located
in the Seaport District of Boston, Massachusetts. The 15-story
buildings were built-to-suit between 2011 and 2013 to serve
as corporate headquarters for Vertex Pharmaceutical Incorporated and both
buildings have achieved LEED Gold certification. Vertex leases
100% of the office (429,147 SF), lab (476,670
SF) and mechanical (164,736 SF) space through December 2028.
In addition, the property includes 49,906 SF of ground floor
retail and associated storage space leased to multiple tenants.
Due to the significant tenant concentration, Moody's value incorporated
a lit/dark analysis. The loan is interest-only for its entire
term and provides for a hyper-amortization feature that is triggered
upon an Anticipated Repayment Date (ARD) in 2026. Moody's structured
credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.52X,
respectively, the same as at last review.
The top three conduit loans represent 19.7% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Hyatt Regency Jersey City Loan
($65 million -- 7.3% of the pool),
which represents a pari passu portion of a $100 million mortgage
loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest
in a full-service hotel in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The hotel is located along the Hudson waterfront on Harborside Financial
Center's south pier. The property was constructed in 2002 and underwent
approximately $12.4 million in capital improvements and
guestroom renovations between 2010 and 2015. For the trailing 12-month
period ending August 2019, the property's average occupancy rate,
ADR and RevPAR were 85%, $239 and $202,
respectively, compared to an average occupancy rate, ADR and
RevPAR of 84%, $247 and $207, respectively,
for the prior trailing 12-month period. The property's
revenues have increased since securitization, however, the
revenue growth has been outpaced by increased expenses leading to a decline
in net operating income (NOI) since securitization. The loan is
interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are
99% and 1.20X, respectively, the same as at
Moody's last review.
The second largest loan is the Plaza America I & II Loan ($60
million -- 6.7% of the pool), which
represents a pari passu portion of a $125 million senior mortgage
loan. The total mortgage debt also includes $20 million
of mezzanine debt, which is held outside of the trust. The
loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in two Class A office
buildings (514,615 SF) and an adjacent 1,689 space parking
garage, located in Reston, Virginia. The property is
part of the Plaza America development, which includes two additional
Class A office buildings, Plaza America III & IV, and
a 164,400 SF Whole Foods-anchored shopping center.
As of December 31, 2018, the collateral was 93% leased,
compared to 88% in July 2016. Property performance has been
stable since securitization and the loan is interest only for its entire
term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.83X,
respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.
The third largest loan is the One Bethesda Center Loan ($51 million
-- 5.7% of the pool), which is secured
by the borrower's fee simple condominium interest in a twelve-story,
Class A office building located in Bethesda, Maryland. The
property is located approximately seven miles from downtown Washington,
D.C. and is accessible via the Metrorail Red Line,
located approximately two blocks from property. As of June 2019,
the property was 96% leased, compared to 88% in June
2018 and 100% at securitization. Property performance has
been stable since securitization and the loan is interest only for its
entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 0.98X,
respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions of the disclosure form.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security, this announcement provides certain regulatory
disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or
note of the same series, category/class of debt, security
or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively
from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.
For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides
certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action
on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating
action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support
provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Fred Kasimov
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653