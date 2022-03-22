Moody's affirms seven classes of CGCMT 2016-P6

Approximately $537 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-P6 (CGCMT 2016-P6), as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Feb 20, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Feb 20, 2019 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Feb 20, 2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Feb 20, 2019 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Feb 20, 2019 Affirmed A1 (sf)

*Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the two IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.9% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.8% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 21.2% to $720.1 million from $913.4 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 46 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 10.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 52.7% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 2.4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 24, the same as Moody's last review.

Ten loans, constituting 37.5% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool with a loss. One loan, constituting 1.4% of the pool, is currently in special servicing.

The specially serviced loan is the Fairfield Inn & Suites Milwaukee Downtown Loan ($9.9 million – 1.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 103-room limited service hotel located in Milwaukee, WI. Net operating income (NOI) had deteriorated by 50% from securitization through 2019 and was negative for 2020 and the first nine months of 2021. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020, due to payment default in relation to business disruptions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The loan is in foreclosure and the special servicer is actively marketing the note for sale. The most recent appraisal indicated a nearly 56% decline in market value since securitization, and as of the March remittance statement, an appraisal reduction amount of $5,466,175 has been recognized. As of the March 2022 payment date, the loan has amortized by 5.5% since securitization, and is last paid through March 2020.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 4.1% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $11.9 million (a 30.5% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans and the specially serviced loans. The troubled loan is the 925 La Brea Avenue Loan ($29.2 million – 4.1% of the pool), which is secured by a 63,331 square feet (SF) mixed-use building that was constructed in 2016 located in Los Angeles, California. In March 2021, this loan transferred to the watchlist after the largest tenant in the building, WeWork (75% of the net rentable area (NRA) vacated the building terminating a lease that was set to expire in June 2029. The loan has amortized by 0.7% since securitization and was current as of the March 2022 remittance.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 97% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 54% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, essentially unchanged since Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.6%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.71X and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 1.59X and 0.89X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 24% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 8 Times Square & 1460 Broadway Loan ($75.0 million – 10.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 16-story, approximately 214,000 SF office and retail building located in the Times Square South district of New York City. The office space makes up 83% of the NRA and is fully leased to WeWork with a lease expiration date in 2034. The retail space makes up 17% of the NRA and is fully leased to Foot Locker with a lease expiration date in 2032. There is an additional $125 million in pari-passu A-notes for a total debt amount of $200 million. Tik Tok was previously subleasing a significant portion of the WeWork space but they have since relocated in the spring of 2021. Per the September 2021 rent roll, the property is 100% leased. As of the March remittance, this loan was current. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 150% and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 135% and 0.71X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the 681 Fifth Avenue Loan ($57.5 million – 8.0% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $215 million senior mortgage. The mortgage is secured by the fee interest pre-war, Class A mixed-use building located in New York, NY, at the southeast intersection of Fifth Avenue and East 54th Street. The property is 17 stories and contains 82,573 SF of NRA, including 60,063 SF (72.7% of NRA) of office space and 22,510 SF of retail space (27.3% of NRA). As of December 2021, the property was 59% leased compared to 91% at securitization. Tommy Hilfiger fully leases the retail component through May 2023. At securitization, Tommy Hilfiger had notified the borrower it intends to sublease 100% of its space. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 154% and 0.59X, respectively, compared to 130% and 0.66X at the last review.

The third largest loan is The Potomac Mills Loan ($36.3 million – 5.1% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a Class A, super-regional outlet mall located in Woodbridge, Virginia, approximately 25 miles south of Washington, DC. The property contains approximately 1.8 million SF of retail space, of which 1.5 million SF serves as collateral for the loan. The property is anchored by retailers such as IKEA (non-collateral anchor), Burlington Coat Factory (non-collateral anchor), Costco Warehouse, J.C. Penney, and Marshalls. The property is also anchored by an 18-screen AMC Theatres, which features an IMAX theater with stadium seating. Per the October 2021 rent roll, the property was 90% leased, compared to 91% in December 2020, and 98% at securitization. The total loan includes an additional $255 million of pari-passu A-notes and $125 million of subordinate B-notes, for a total debt amount of $416 million. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 75% and 1.31X.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

