Moody's affirms seven classes of COMM 2016-COR1 Mortgage Trust

Approximately $650 million of structured securities affected
New York, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes in COMM 2016-COR1 Mortgage
Trust as follows:
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-M, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Oct
12, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct
12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Oct 12, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the six principal and interest-only (P&I) classes
were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including
Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed
debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl
Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.
The rating on the interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on
the credit quality of the referenced classes.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the government measures
put in place to contain it and the deteriorating global economic outlook,
have created a severe and extensive credit shock across sectors,
regions and markets. Our analysis has considered the effect on
the performance of commercial real estate from the collapse in US economic
activity in the second quarter and a gradual recovery in the second half
of the year. However, that outcome depends on whether governments
can reopen their economies while also safeguarding public health and avoiding
a further surge in infections. As a result, the degree of
uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety. Stress
on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from
declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other
group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential
items at retail properties.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.6%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 6.0% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 6.8% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 6.0% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the August 12, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 3.4% to $860.0
million from $890.7 million at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 41 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 9.5% of the pool, with the
top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 55.5%
of the pool. Two loans, constituting 4.0% of
the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments.
Two loans, constituting 1.9% of the pool, have
defeased and are secured by US government securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 22,
compared to 24 at the last review.
As of the August 2020 remittance report, loans representing 92%
were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments,
6% were between 30 -- 59 days delinquent and 2% were
between 60 -- 89 days delinquent.
Thirteen loans, constituting 29.2% of the pool,
are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which six loans,
representing 15.9% of the pool, indicate the borrower
has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property
and have not been cancelled. The watchlist includes loans that
meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE
Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's
ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist
to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.
One loan has been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate
realized loss of $3.9 million (for an average loss severity
of 59%). Two loans, constituting 2.3%
of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Both loans
have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.
The largest specially serviced loan is the Greenwich Portfolio Loan ($13.8
million -- 1.6% of the pool), which is secured
by a mixed-use portfolio consisting of 10 buildings located in
Greenwich, Connecticut. The properties include residential,
office, retail, and restaurant space. As of May 2020,
the property was 100% occupied. The loan transferred to
special servicing in May 2020 due to imminent default and the borrower
has requested forbearance in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.
The discussion for resolution is currently ongoing and Moody's estimates
a moderate loss for the loan. The remaining specially serviced
loan is secured by a single-tenant retail property located in Austin,
Texas. The borrower is expected to bring the loan current on payments
by September 2020.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly
performing loans, constituting 7.3% of the pool and
has estimated an aggregate loss of $18.1 million (an 24%
expected loss on average) from these specially serviced and troubled loans.
The largest troubled loan is the Brea Portfolio Loan ($22.0
million -- 2.6% of the pool), which is secured
by three retail properties for a combined total of approximately 48,400
square feet (SF) located in Brea, California. The loan has
been on the watchlist since May 2020 and is being monitored for a decrease
of 33% in revenue since 2018. The second largest troubled
loan is the ACME Hotel Loan ($18.6 million -- 2.2%
of the pool), which is secured by a 130-room limited service
hotel located in Chicago, Illinois. The loan has been on
the watchlist since May 2020 and is being monitored due to a significant
decrease in DSCR in 2019. Borrower relief was granted due to the
coronavirus outbreak and additional relief has been requested.
The third largest troubled loan is the Holiday Inn Resort Daytona Beach
Oceanfront Loan ($17.8 million -- 2.1%
of the pool), which is secured by a 188-room full-service
hotel located in Daytona Beach, Florida. The loan has been
on the watchlist since May 2020 and borrower relief was granted due to
the coronavirus outbreak. There has been a decreasing trend in
NOI since 2017 and the loan is being monitored due to the decrease in
DSCR. The fourth largest troubled loan is the 217 & 233 West
Huron Loan ($4.4 million -- 0.5% of the
pool), which is secured by an approximately 13,700 SF retail
property located in Chicago, Illinois. The loan has been
on the watchlist since September 2019. The property occupancy decreased
to 58% in 2019 due to a tenant vacating in November 2018.
Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 97% of the
pool, and partial year 2020 operating results for 59% of
the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's
weighted average conduit LTV is 122%, compared to 121%
at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes
loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans,
and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash
flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 24% to the most
recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value
reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 0.89X,
respectively, compared to 1.65X and 0.90X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Westfield
San Francisco Centre Loan ($23.5 million -- 2.7%
of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a
$433.1 million mortgage loan. The asset is also encumbered
by subordinate debt of $124.9 million. The loan is
secured by a fee simple and leasehold interest in an approximately 795,000
SF component of a 1.4 million SF super-regional mall and
office development located in San Francisco, California.
The property is the dominant retail center in the highly built-out
and competitive Union Square submarket of San Francisco. The non-collateral
retail anchor tenants are Bloomingdales and Nordstrom and the collateral
anchor tenant is a nine-screen Century Theatre (7% of net
rentable area (NRA)). The largest office tenants include San Francisco
State University (16% of NRA) and Crunchyroll (9% of NRA).
As of December 2019, the collateral was 90% occupied and
the total property was 95% occupied compared to collateral occupancy
of 92% in 2018 and 96% at securitization. The property's
reported 2019 NOI has declined from securitization due to both lower rental
revenue and higher operating expenses. The loan is interest-only
through its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed
DSCR are baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.11X, respectively.
The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the Grant and Geary
Center Loan ($11.2 million -- 1.3% of
the pool), which is secured by an approximately 121,100 SF
mixed-use property located in San Francisco, California.
The property consists of approximately 97,400 SF of office space
and 23,700 SF of retail space. As of December 2019,
the property was 84% occupied, unchanged from 2018 and compared
to 100% in 2017. The loan has amortized 35% since
securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed
DSR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 2.91X, respectively.
The top three conduit loans represent 25.8% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the Glendale Fashion Center Loan ($82.0
million -- 9.5% of the pool), which is secured
by a fee simple and leasehold interest in an approximately 263,900
SF power center located in Glendale, California. The property
was also encumbered by a $4.0 million mezzanine at closing.
The three largest tenants are Ralph's Supermarket (19% of
NRA), Nordstrom (14% of NRA), and Ross Dress for Less
(12% of NRA). As of July 2020, the property was 92%
occupied, unchanged from 2018 and compared to 100% at securitization.
The loan is interest-only through its term and Moody's LTV and
stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.76X, respectively,
the same as at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Champion Station Loan ($80.0
million -- 9.3% of the pool), which is secured
by an approximately 287,400 SF, Class A, office property
located in San Jose, California. The property consists of
three, two-story buildings occupied by two tenants.
The largest tenant, Itron, Inc. (67% of NRA),
has a lease expiration in September 2026 and the second largest tenant,
ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (33% of NRA), has
a lease expiration in October 2026. As of June 2020, the
property was 100% occupied, unchanged since securitization.
Moody's value incorporates a lit/dark analysis to account for lease rollover
risks associated with the concentrated rent roll. The loan is interest-only
through its term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and
0.89X, respectively, the same as at the last review.
The third largest loan is the 286 Madison Avenue Loan ($60.0
million -- 7.0% of the pool), which is secured
by an approximately 128,200 SF, Class B, office property
located in the Midtown area of New York, New York. The property
has a diverse and granular tenancy with the largest tenant, Certified
Moving & Storage, accounting for 6% of NRA and the remaining
tenants each accounting for less than 5% of NRA. As of March
2020, the property was 94% occupied, compared to 96%
in 2019 and 87% at securitization. The loan is interest-only
through its term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 143% and
0.66X, respectively, the same as at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Amy Wang
Associate Lead Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Romina Padhi
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653