Moody's affirms seven classes of GSMS 2016-GS2

Approximately $457 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2016-GS2, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series, 2016-GS2 as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 2, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 2, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 2, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Jun 2, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Jun 2, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 2, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Jun 2, 2020 Affirmed A1 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.4% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.5% of the original pooled balance, compared to 8.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in rating all classes except interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055 and "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the September 10, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 20.7% to $595.4 million from $750.6 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 34 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12.6% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 61.8% of the pool.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 17, the same as at Moody's last review.

As of the September 2022 remittance report, loans representing 97.7% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments and loans representing 2.3% were in REO.

Twelve loans, constituting 39.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which five loans, representing 16.7% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool, and two loans, constituting 2.3% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Illif Commons loan ($9.4 million -- 1.6% of the pool), which is secured by 73,000 square foot (SF) unanchored shopping center located in Aurora, CO. The tenant roster includes a number of local retailers and restaurants with no tenant making up more than 10% of the net rentable area (NRA). The loan transferred to the special servicer in October 2019 and the property became REO in February 2021. The special servicer continues to explore resolution options.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Shoppes at Parker Commons loan ($4.6 million -- 0.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 32,000 SF shopping center located in Aurora, CO. It is shadow anchored by a 60,000 SF H-Mart grocery store. The tenant roster includes a mix of local retailers and restaurants. Many of these stores, as well as the H-Mart serve the Korean community located nearby. The loan transferred to the special servicer in October 2019 and became REO in February 2021. Servicer commentary indicates a buyer has been chosen and a sale contract is being negotiated.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 4.8% of the pool, which are both secured by retail properties in New York City. Each property is anchored by a Rite Aid store that has gone dark, though the tenant will pay rent through the remainder of the lease term. Moody's estimates an aggregate $16 million loss for these specially serviced and troubled loans (37.7% expected loss on average).

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 100% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 72% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 122%, compared to 117% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15.6% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.50X and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 1.69X and 0.90X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 34.9% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Twenty Ninth Street Retail Loan ($75 million – 12.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $150 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 705,000 SF lifestyle center located in Boulder, CO. The property is anchored by a Home Depot (20% of NRA), and office space occupied by the Zayo Group (12% of NRA). There is a former 150,000 SF Macy's store that is not part of the collateral, which was sold in 2022 for $32 million and will be converted to class-A offices. The property has a wide range of tenants including a Movie Theatre, Gym, Trader Joe's grocery store and an Apple store. For the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, the property was 94% occupied with an average occupancy of 97% since securitization. The property's net operating income (NOI) has declined in recent years based on both falling revenues and increasing expenses. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 109% and 0.91X, respectively, compared to 84% and 1.17X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Panorama Corporate Center Loan ($74.5 million – 12.5% of the pool), which represents the pari passu portion of a $133 million whole loan. The loan is secured by a 780,600 SF class-A office center located in Centennial, CO. The center is anchored by United Launch Alliance and Comcast of Colorado on long term leases. As of June 30, 2022, the property was 99% occupied, the same as at securitization. The property's NOI performance has been stable since securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 115% and 0.87X, respectively, the same as at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Cedarbrook Plaza Loan ($58.5 million – 9.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 649,300 SF shopping center located in Wyncotte, PA. The center is anchored by Wal-Mart (18% of NRA), Cedarbrook Storage (16% of NRA) and The Fresh Grocer (10% of NRA). No other tenant represents more than 5% of the NRA and the remaining roster includes a number of apparel retailers and a gym. As of March 31, 2022, the property was 94% occupied, with an average occupancy of 91% since securitization. The property's NOI has declined since securitization, with revenues falling though expenses have declined as well. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 141% and 0.76X, respectively, same as at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

