Moody's affirms seven classes of GSMS 2019-GC39

Approximately $615 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in GS Mortgage Securities Trust 2019-GC39, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-GC39 ("GSMS 2019-GC39").

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-AB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on May 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa1 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 3.7% of the current pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the March 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 0.9% to $795 million from $803 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 36 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to just under 10% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 64% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 17% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, the same as at securitization.

Twelve loans, constituting 30% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing. Moody's has assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 3% of the pool. The loan is secured by a 123 unit multifamily property located in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The property occupancy declined to 67% as of June 2020 due to the pandemic. While the occupancy rose to 98% as of June 2021, the annualized net operating income (NOI) as of June 2021 was still 48% below securitization level. The loan became subject to cash management due to the trailing twelve-month DSCR for the period September 2020 falling below the required threshold. Moody's has estimated a moderate loss from the trouble loan.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 98% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 67% of the pool. Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 111%, compared to 112% at securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 5% to the most recently available NOI. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.73X and 0.95X, compared to 1.71X and 0.94X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 101 California Street loan ($77.5 million – 9.7% of the pool), which is represents a pari passu portion of $527 million senior mortgage loan. There is also a $228 million B note that is held outside of the trust. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 48-story, Class A office tower and a 7-story annex located in San Francisco, California. The property encompasses an entire city block within the Financial District submarket of downtown and benefits from its proximity to the Transbay Transit Center, Bay Area Rapid Transit, and light rail. As of December 2021, the property was 76% leased, compared to 88% in December 2020 and 97% in December 2019. The largest tenant, Merrill Lynch, (8.2% of the property's net rental area (NRA)); lease expiration in October 2022) announced plans to vacate their space at the property. The remaining tenant roster is very granular with no individual tenant making up more than 5% of the NRA. The loan is interest only for its entire term and matures in March 2029. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.08X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 365 Bond loan ($45.0 million – 5.7% of the pool), which is represents a pari passu portion of $110 million mortgage loan. The loan is also encumbered by $100 million of mezzanine debt. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 430-unit, mid-rise apartment building located in Brooklyn, New York. The property was recently developed in 2016 and is of Class A quality. The property was 90% leased as of September 2021, compared to 73% as of December 2020 and 98% as of December 2019. The property's cash flow declined in 2020 and through September 2021, but is expected to rebound as a result of the increased occupancy. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a3 (sca.pd) and 1.09X, respectively.

The third largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Soho Beach House loan ($15.0 million – 1.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of $55 million mortgage loan. The loan is also encumbered by $62 million of mezzanine debt. The Soho Beach House Property consists of two buildings that together offer 49 luxury hotel guestrooms, four food and beverage outlets which offer a total of 340 seats, meeting and event space, a 100-foot pool on the main level, a plunge pool on the eighth floor at the Ocho Taqueria & Tequila Bar and a full service spa, located on approximately 0.7 acres in Miami Beach, Florida. While the property performance deteriorated in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, the reported annualized NOI as of September 2021 saw a bounce back essentially in-line with the property's 2019 level. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa1 (sca.pd) and 1.49X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 25% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 59 Maiden Lane loan ($75 million – 9.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of $200 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 43-story, Class A-office building located in downtown New York, New York. As of December 2021, the collateral property was 96% occupied. The largest tenant is the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (69.0% of NRA), which just renewed their lease and now has a lease expiration in August 2026. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark analysis to account for the substantial single tenant exposure. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 95% and 1.07X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the Moffett Towers II Building V loan ($65 million – 8.2% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of $170 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is also encumbered by $125 million of subordinate mortgage debt. The Moffett Towers II Building V is a newly-constructed, eight-story, Class A office building located in Sunnyvale, California. Facebook, Inc. ("Facebook") leases 100.0% of the property on a triple-net basis through May 31, 2034, with two, seven-year extension options and no early termination options. Completed in 2019, the property was delivered to Facebook on February 1, 2019. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark analysis to account for the single tenant exposure. The loan is interest only for its entire term Moody's A Note LTV and stressed DSCR are 87% and 1.13X, respectively.

The third largest loan is the Albertsons Industrial - PA loan ($61.7 million – 7.8% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of $76.7 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 1,539,407 SF warehouse/distribution industrial property developed upon an approximate 151-acre site in Denver, Pennsylvania. The buildings have freezing, cooling, and ambient storage capabilities. The sole tenant at the property, New Albertsons L.P., operates subject to a 20-year NNN lease that expires on January 31, 2039. Moody's analysis incorporated a Lit/Dark analysis to account for the single tenant exposure. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 125% and 0.82X, respectively.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

