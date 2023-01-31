Moody's affirms seven classes of JPMCC 2016-JP3

Approximately $829 million of structured securities affected

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in JPMCC Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust 2016-JP3, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2016-JP3:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2021 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2021 Affirmed A2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed A2 (sf); previously on Mar 1, 2021 Affirmed A2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) classes, Cl. X-A and Cl. X-B, were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 9.2% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.4% at Moody's last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 16.4% to $1.02 billion from $1.22 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 42 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 9.8% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 57.7% of the pool. Five loans, constituting 10.0% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 19, compared to 24 at Moody's last review.

Sixteen loans, constituting 30.9% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans constituting 10.9% of the pool are in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the 693 Fifth Avenue Loan ($71.0 million – 7.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $221.9 million first-mortgage loan secured by a 96,514 SF, 20-story, mixed-use building located in New York, New York. The property is located along Manhattan's Fifth Avenue retail corridor and contains 14,527 SF of retail space and 82,089 SF of office space. The property was 47% leased as of September 2022 compared to 52% in December 2021 and 57% at securitization. While the retail portion of the property only accounts for 15% of the NRA, it represented 84% of the in-place rental revenue at securitization. At securitization the retail space was fully leased to Valentino which vacated the building prior to the July 2029 lease expiration. Valentino filed a lawsuit against the property's landlord to end their lease, however, the tenant lost the lawsuit and a settlement was subsequently reached between the landlord and tenant. The loan is currently in a cash sweep and the borrower continues to fund shortfalls. The borrower and the servicer were able to reach a pre negotiation agreement and the borrower is actively in discussions to cure outstanding defaults. The loan remains current on its debt service payments as of the January 2023 payment date and the loan has amortized by 11.2% since securitization.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the 100 East Wisconsin Avenue loan ($21.9 million – 2.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $47.2 million first mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 435,629 SF office building located in downtown Milwaukee. The loan transferred to special servicing in May 2020 due to payment default as the occupancy and revenue significantly declined since securitization. An updated appraisal value from June 2021 reported a value 31% below the securitization value but above the outstanding loan balance. The property was only 46% leased as of September 2022, compared to 82% leased as of December 2019 and 81% leased as of December 2018. Servicer commentary indicates the property is under contract for sale. As of the January 2023 remittance date this loan was over 90 days delinquent and was last paid through July 2022 payment date.

The third specially serviced loan is the 415 West 13th Street Loan ($18.0 million – 1.8% of the pool), which is secured by an 8,058 SF ground floor retail condo located in New York, New York. The property is fully leased to AllSaints USA, a UK based retailer that filed for bankruptcy in June 2020. This loan transferred to special servicing in July 2020 due to payment default related to the pandemic and eventually became REO in April 2022. An updated appraised value from June 2022 reported a value 79% lower than at securitization and 41% below the outstanding loan balance. As a result, the loan incurred an appraisal reduction amount of $8.8 million as of the January 2023 remittance date. The special servicer has been able to renegotiate the lease agreement with AllSaints for a flat payment of $1.25 million per annum and is actively marketing the space for lease in the event the space is vacated in December 2023.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans. The two troubled loans are the West LA Office – 1950 Sawtelle Boulevard loan ($9.6 million – 0.9% of the deal) which is secured by an office building in Los Angeles, California that experienced declining occupancy and an underperforming limited-service hotel located in Durham, North Carolina. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $48.3 million (a 39% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans and specially serviced loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 92% of the pool and 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 31% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 20% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.64X and 0.92X, respectively, compared to 1.69X and 0.95X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 9 West 57th Street Loan ($100.0 million – 9.8% of the pool), which is secured by a 50-story, Class A office building located on West 57th Street in New York City. The building is located directly south of the Plaza Hotel and provides views of Central Park above the 27th floor. There is 1.52 million SF of office space, 71,704 SF of grade and lower-level retail, 25,005 SF of basement storage space and a 60,000 SF subterranean parking garage (285 spaces). The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $1.01 billion first mortgage loan and the total mortgage loan also includes a $186.3 million subordinate B-Note. As of September 2022, the property was 72% leased compared to 70% in December 2020 and 62% at securitization. As of the January remittance this loan was current on P&I payments and is interest only through the term of the loan. Moody's structured credit assessment is aaa (sca.pd), the same as the last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 19.7% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Opry Mills Loan ($80.0 million -- 7.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $375 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 1.2 million SF super-regional mall located in Nashville, Tennessee. Simon Property Group, L.P. is the loan sponsor. The property is part of Opryland, which includes the Grand Ole Opry and the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. The mall is anchored by Bass Pro Shops, Regal Cinemas, Dave & Buster's, and Forever 21. The property was 90% leased as of September 2022 and has maintained strong occupancy since securitization. Furthermore, the property's NOI has generally increased from securitization. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 92% and 1.00X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The second largest loan is the Westfield San Francisco Loan ($60.0 million -- 5.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $433 million first mortgage loan. The total mortgage debt also includes subordinate B-notes with an aggregate balance of $125 million, which is held outside the trust. The loan is secured by a 794,521 SF component of a 1,445,449 SF, nine-story super regional mall and office development located in the Union Square district of San Francisco, California. The mall is anchored by Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, and a 9-screen Century Theatre. As of September 2022, the collateral was 52% occupied, compared to collateral occupancy of 90% in December 2019, 92% in December 2018 and 96% at securitization. Multiple large tenants have vacated since securitization including the former largest tenant at securitization (16% of the total collateral NRA and 52% of the office NRA) as well as Crunchyroll (71,614 SF) and Trustarc (28,217 SF). As a result of the lower occupancy, the property's NOI has declined significantly since securitization. Westfield America, the borrower, a subsidiary of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, has indicated intentions to sell the property, as part of greater plans to divest US holdings. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 95% and 0.94X, respectively.

The third largest loan is the 1 Kaiser Plaza Loan ($60.0 million -- 5.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $97.1 million first-mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 28-story office building located in the CBD of Oakland, California. The property serves as the corporate headquarters for the largest tenant, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc (69% of the NRA; lease expiration in February 2027). The remaining tenants at the property consist of a mix of law firms, consulting groups, and non-profit organizations. The property was 84% leased as of September 2022, compared to 97% leased as of December 2019 and 94% leased as of December 2018. The property's cash flow has generally increased since securitization due to higher rental revenue, however, the property faces near-term rollover through year-end 2023 in three of the five largest tenants. According to CBRE, Class A office space in the Oakland - CBD submarket had a vacancy rate of 20.1% in Q4 2022. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 124% and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.98X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ashton Khan

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

