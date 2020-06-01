Moody's affirms seven classes of MSBAM 2014-C19

Approximately $818 million of structured securities affected
New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on seven classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Trust 2014-C19 Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through
Certificates as follows:
Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
2, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
2, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov
2, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov
2, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 2,
2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on
Nov 2, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)
Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on
Nov 2, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)
* Reflects Interest only-classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's
key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the
transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality
of the referenced classes.
Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on
the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures,
put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance
of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties
will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly
related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot
traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.
The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe
and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual.
However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in
the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be
reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.0%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 6.0% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 4.2% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only
classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published
in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach
to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and
available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the May 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 26% to $1.1
billion from $1.5 billion at securitization. The
certificates are collateralized by 66 mortgage loans ranging in size from
less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten
loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53% of the pool.
Two loans, constituting 18% of the pool, have investment-grade
structured credit assessments. Three loans, constituting
2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government
securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 24,
compared to 26 at Moody's last review.
As of the May 15, 2020 remittance report, loans representing
86% of the pool were current on their debt service payments and
4% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.
Eighteen loans, constituting 23% of the pool, are on
the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Five loans,
constituting 4.2% of the pool, are currently in special
servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Oriental
Plaza and Villa Marina Portfolio Loan ($19.1 million --
1.7% of the pool), which is secured by two properties,
Oriental Plaza and Villa Marina Portfolio, located in Puerto Rico.
Oriental Plaza is a 129,117 square foot (SF) neighborhood retail
center built in 1981. The tenant roster includes tenants such as
Burlington Coat Factory, Burger King, Subway and various local
tenants. As of February 2020 rent roll, the property was
100% occupied. Villa Marina Portfolio is an 832-space
marina with both wet slips and dry rack storage. The property includes
26,080-square feet of leasable retail and service space plus
a restaurant and tiki bar. The loan initially transferred to special
servicing in August 2018 and has now passed its December 2019 maturity
date. The Borrower has made post maturity monthly payments and
is currently paid through April 2020. The special servicer indicated
discussions are ongoing with the borrower and they are having discussions
regarding potential extension options.
The second largest specially serviced loan is the 333 Northbelt Houston
Loan ($12.3 million -- 1.1% of the pool),
which is secured by 220,717 square foot (SF) office property located
in Houston, Texas. Property performance has declined since
securitization due to lower occupancy. As of December 2019,
the property was 52% occupied, compared to 77% as
of June 2018 and 82% at securitization. The loan transferred
to special servicing in September 2018 and the Borrower subsequently filed
Chapter 11 in January 2019 and the bankruptcy proceedings remain ongoing.
The remaining three specially serviced loans are secured by hotels,
with only one loan (La Quinta Inn & Suites Broussard - 0.4%)
recently transferring to special servicing in 2020.
Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly
performing loans, constituting 6.5% of the pool.
The largest of which is the PacStar Retail Portfolio (3.9%
of the pool) which has suffered from both occupancy and cash flow declines
since securitization. Moody's has estimated an aggregate
loss of $33.2 million (a 28% expected loss on average)
from the specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 89% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 94%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared
to 110% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 22% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
9.9%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.35X and 0.94X,
respectively, compared to 1.54X and 1.02X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 300 North
LaSalle Loan ($127.2 million -- 11.6%
of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $224.5
million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 60-story,
Class-A office tower located in the River North submarket of Chicago,
Illinois. The loan is also structured with a subordinate B Note
of $244.4 million held outside of the Trust. The
property was constructed in 2009 and contains approximately 1.3
million square feet (SF) of rentable area. The largest tenant is
Kirkland and Ellis LLP, representing 53% of the net rentable
area, with a lease expiration in February 2029 and serves as Kirkland
and Ellis's global headquarters. The property was 95% leased
as of October 2019, compared to 97% at last review.
The loan has now amortized nearly 3% after an initial interest
only period. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed
DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.91X, respectively,
compared to aaa (sca.pd) and 1.86X, at last review.
The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the Linc LIC Loan
($66.7 million -- 6.1% of the pool),
which is secured by a pari-passu portion of a $104.7
million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 41-story,
high-rise multifamily property located in Long Island City,
New York. The loan is also structured with subordinate debt of
$127.3 million, of which $94.5 million
is contributing to a non-pooled portion of the Trust securing the
Class LNC certificates (which are not rated by Moody's). The building
features 709 apartment units with a unit mix comprised of 174 studios,
392 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 23 three-bedroom
floor plans. Common area amenities include a 24-hour doorman,
204-space parking garage, and a duplex rooftop lounge with
a landscaped roof deck terrace and barbeque grills. The building
features also include 15,952 SF of commercial space. As of
September 2019, the property was 91% leased, compared
to 94% at last review. Moody's structured credit assessment
and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.72X, respectively,
compared to aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.68X at last review.
The top three conduit loans represent 17% of the pooled balance.
The largest loan is the Gantry Park Landing Loan ($71.6
million -- 6.5% of the pool), which is secured
by a mid-rise multifamily property located in Long Island City,
New York. The property was built in 2013 and has a total of 199
units. As of December 2018, the property was 95% leased,
compared to 97% leased at last review. Moody's LTV and stressed
DSCR are 104% and 0.81X, respectively, compared
to 107% and 0.78X at last review.
The second largest loan is the Broward Financial Center Loan ($61.0
million -- 5.6% of the pool), which is secured
by a 324,429 SF, 24-story Class A office building and
an 800-space, five-story parking garage located in
Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The office building contains approximately
34,447 SF of retail and restaurant space, including an 8,600
SF Morton's of Chicago Restaurant and a 3,137 SF fitness center.
As of October 2019 rent roll, the property was 96% leased,
however, Sun Sentinel which leased 30,000 SF (or 9.2%
of the NRA) vacated in December 2019. Moody's analysis accounted
for the loss of the Sun Sentinel. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR
are 127% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to
103% and 1.05X at last review.
The third largest loan is the Ormsby Office Building Loan ($57.4
million -- 5.2% of the pool), which is secured
by three, Class A six-story office buildings totaling 512,765
SF and located in Louisville, KY. The buildings were constructed
between 2000 and 2007 and offer amenities such as 24-hour security,
approximately 2,000 parking spaces, on-site management
and maintenance, free access to community rooms and conference training
facilities. As of March 2020 rent roll, the properties were
88% leased, compared to 95% in December 2019 and 92%
at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99%
and 1.15X, respectively, compared to 100% and
1.14X at last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and
performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected
collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a
second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash
flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Suzanna Sava
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Structured Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Matthew Halpern
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Structured Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653