Moody's affirms seven classes of MSBAM 2014-C19

Approximately $818 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2014-C19 Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 2, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 2, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Nov 2, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 2, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 2, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Nov 2, 2018 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Nov 2, 2018 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest only-classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Our analysis has considered the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects that the announced government measures, put in place to contain the virus, will have on the performance of commercial real estate. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

The contraction in economic activity in the second quarter will be severe and the overall recovery in the second half of the year will be gradual. However, there are significant downside risks to our forecasts in the event that the pandemic is not contained and lockdowns have to be reinstated. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.3% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 15, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 26% to $1.1 billion from $1.5 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 66 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 18% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Three loans, constituting 2% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 24, compared to 26 at Moody's last review.

As of the May 15, 2020 remittance report, loans representing 86% of the pool were current on their debt service payments and 4% were beyond their grace period but less than 30 days delinquent.

Eighteen loans, constituting 23% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Five loans, constituting 4.2% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. The largest specially serviced loan is the Oriental Plaza and Villa Marina Portfolio Loan ($19.1 million -- 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by two properties, Oriental Plaza and Villa Marina Portfolio, located in Puerto Rico. Oriental Plaza is a 129,117 square foot (SF) neighborhood retail center built in 1981. The tenant roster includes tenants such as Burlington Coat Factory, Burger King, Subway and various local tenants. As of February 2020 rent roll, the property was 100% occupied. Villa Marina Portfolio is an 832-space marina with both wet slips and dry rack storage. The property includes 26,080-square feet of leasable retail and service space plus a restaurant and tiki bar. The loan initially transferred to special servicing in August 2018 and has now passed its December 2019 maturity date. The Borrower has made post maturity monthly payments and is currently paid through April 2020. The special servicer indicated discussions are ongoing with the borrower and they are having discussions regarding potential extension options.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the 333 Northbelt Houston Loan ($12.3 million -- 1.1% of the pool), which is secured by 220,717 square foot (SF) office property located in Houston, Texas. Property performance has declined since securitization due to lower occupancy. As of December 2019, the property was 52% occupied, compared to 77% as of June 2018 and 82% at securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2018 and the Borrower subsequently filed Chapter 11 in January 2019 and the bankruptcy proceedings remain ongoing.

The remaining three specially serviced loans are secured by hotels, with only one loan (La Quinta Inn & Suites Broussard - 0.4%) recently transferring to special servicing in 2020.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for four poorly performing loans, constituting 6.5% of the pool. The largest of which is the PacStar Retail Portfolio (3.9% of the pool) which has suffered from both occupancy and cash flow declines since securitization. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $33.2 million (a 28% expected loss on average) from the specially serviced and troubled loans.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 89% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 94% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 110% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 22% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.35X and 0.94X, respectively, compared to 1.54X and 1.02X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 300 North LaSalle Loan ($127.2 million -- 11.6% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $224.5 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 60-story, Class-A office tower located in the River North submarket of Chicago, Illinois. The loan is also structured with a subordinate B Note of $244.4 million held outside of the Trust. The property was constructed in 2009 and contains approximately 1.3 million square feet (SF) of rentable area. The largest tenant is Kirkland and Ellis LLP, representing 53% of the net rentable area, with a lease expiration in February 2029 and serves as Kirkland and Ellis's global headquarters. The property was 95% leased as of October 2019, compared to 97% at last review. The loan has now amortized nearly 3% after an initial interest only period. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aaa (sca.pd) and 1.91X, respectively, compared to aaa (sca.pd) and 1.86X, at last review.

The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the Linc LIC Loan ($66.7 million -- 6.1% of the pool), which is secured by a pari-passu portion of a $104.7 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 41-story, high-rise multifamily property located in Long Island City, New York. The loan is also structured with subordinate debt of $127.3 million, of which $94.5 million is contributing to a non-pooled portion of the Trust securing the Class LNC certificates (which are not rated by Moody's). The building features 709 apartment units with a unit mix comprised of 174 studios, 392 one-bedroom, 120 two-bedroom and 23 three-bedroom floor plans. Common area amenities include a 24-hour doorman, 204-space parking garage, and a duplex rooftop lounge with a landscaped roof deck terrace and barbeque grills. The building features also include 15,952 SF of commercial space. As of September 2019, the property was 91% leased, compared to 94% at last review. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.72X, respectively, compared to aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.68X at last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 17% of the pooled balance. The largest loan is the Gantry Park Landing Loan ($71.6 million -- 6.5% of the pool), which is secured by a mid-rise multifamily property located in Long Island City, New York. The property was built in 2013 and has a total of 199 units. As of December 2018, the property was 95% leased, compared to 97% leased at last review. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 0.81X, respectively, compared to 107% and 0.78X at last review.

The second largest loan is the Broward Financial Center Loan ($61.0 million -- 5.6% of the pool), which is secured by a 324,429 SF, 24-story Class A office building and an 800-space, five-story parking garage located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The office building contains approximately 34,447 SF of retail and restaurant space, including an 8,600 SF Morton's of Chicago Restaurant and a 3,137 SF fitness center. As of October 2019 rent roll, the property was 96% leased, however, Sun Sentinel which leased 30,000 SF (or 9.2% of the NRA) vacated in December 2019. Moody's analysis accounted for the loss of the Sun Sentinel. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 103% and 1.05X at last review.

The third largest loan is the Ormsby Office Building Loan ($57.4 million -- 5.2% of the pool), which is secured by three, Class A six-story office buildings totaling 512,765 SF and located in Louisville, KY. The buildings were constructed between 2000 and 2007 and offer amenities such as 24-hour security, approximately 2,000 parking spaces, on-site management and maintenance, free access to community rooms and conference training facilities. As of March 2020 rent roll, the properties were 88% leased, compared to 95% in December 2019 and 92% at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 1.15X, respectively, compared to 100% and 1.14X at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

