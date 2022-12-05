Moody's affirms seven classes of MSBAM 2014-C19

Approximately $731 million of structured securities affected

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2014-C19, Commercial Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2020 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jun 1, 2020 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on the IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 7.7% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 6.0% of the original pooled balance, unchanged from last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the November 18, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate pooled certificate balance has decreased by 32% to $997 million from $1.47 billion at securitization. The pooled certificates are collateralized by 62 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 18% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Thirteen loans, constituting 16% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18, compared to 24 at Moody's last review.

As of the November 2022 remittance report, loans representing 90% were current or within their grace period on their debt service payments 10% of the loans were either more than 90 days delinquent, in foreclosure or already REO.

Seven loans, constituting 5% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Three loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $11.6 million (for an average loss severity of 51%). Seven loans, constituting 11% of the pool, are currently in special servicing. Five of the specially serviced loans, representing 9% of the pool, have transferred to special servicing since March 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the PacStar Retail Portfolio Loan ($43.9 million – 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by two retail properties; The Yards Plaza located in Chicago, IL and Willowbrook Shopping Center located in Houston, TX with a combined 396,787 SF. The portfolio's NOI has declined significantly from securitization due to declines occupancy and cash flow. The loan transferred to special servicing in September 2021 and special servicer commentary indicates receivers have been appointed to both properties and foreclosure litigation is ongoing.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Park at Caldera Loan ($32.7 million – 3.3% of the pool), which is secured by 358 unit multifamily property located in Midland, Texas. The performance of the property has been impacted by fluctuations in the oil prices and production. Despite stable occupancy, the property has suffered from both declines in revenues and increases in expenses causing the DSCR to be below 1.00X since 2021. As of June 2022, the property was 91% occupied unchanged from December 2021 and compared to 92% at securitization. The loan transferred to special servicing in January 2022 and special servicer commentary indicates they continue to discuss relief options.

The remaining five specially serviced loans are secured by a mix of property types. Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one troubled loan, Balfour Place Apartments loan (1.9% of the pool). The property consists of a 200-unit multifamily property located in Seattle, WA that has experienced declining revenues and increased expenses since securitization. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $60.7 million (a 49% expected loss on average) from the troubled loan and six non-performing specially serviced loans.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 99% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 76% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 105%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 17% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.46X and 1.08X, respectively, compared to 1.35X and 0.94X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 300 North LaSalle Loan ($114.9 million -- 11.5% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $202.8 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 60-story, 1.3 million square foot (SF) Class-A office tower located in the River North submarket of Chicago, Illinois. The loan is also structured with a subordinate B Note of $244.4 million held outside of the Trust. The two largest tenants are Kirkland and Ellis LLP (51% of the net rentable area (NRA); lease expiration in February 2029) and Boston Consulting Group (11% of the NRA; lease expiration in December 2024). The property served as Kirkland and Ellis's global headquarters, however, the tenant has a lease termination option for all its leased space in February 2025 (five months past the loan maturity date). To exercise the termination option the tenant must provide 24 months notice and pay a termination fee equal to 12 months of net rent plus pro rata share of taxes and operating expenses. Both the largest tenants have recently reported signing leases at other Chicago office building and are expected to relocate at or prior to their lease expiration or termination option date. The property was 97% leased as of March 2022, however, excluding the two largest tenants the occupancy would be 33%. The loan matures in August 2024 which is within six months of the termination option effective date of Kirkland and Ellis LLP and four months of the lease expiration of Boston Consulting Group which could increase the loan's refinance risk. However, the loan has now amortized nearly 12% after an initial interest only period and has historical strong cash flow with an NOI DSCR of 3.29X in March 2022. Moody's analysis accounted for the lease rollover risk and Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa2 (sca.pd) and 1.41X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Linc LIC Loan ($63.6 million -- 6.4% of the pool), which is secured by a pari-passu portion of a $99.8 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 41-story, high-rise multifamily property with 709 apartment units located in Long Island City, New York. The loan is also structured with subordinate debt of $118 million, of which $87.7 million is contributing to a non-pooled portion of the Trust securing the Class LNC certificates (which are not rated by Moody's). As of June 2022, the property was 91% leased, unchanged from last review. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa1 (sca.pd) and 1.62X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 18.3% of the pooled balance. The largest conduit loan is the Gantry Park Landing Loan ($68.2 million -- 6.8% of the pool), which is secured by a mid-rise multifamily property located in Long Island City, New York. The property was built in 2013 and has a total of 199 units. As of March 2022, the property was 99% leased, compared to 95% leased at last review. The property's cash flow has remained in line with expectations at securitization. The loan has amortized 8.4% and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 104% and 0.81X at last review.

The second largest loan is the Broward Financial Center Loan ($59.0 million -- 5.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 324,429 SF, 24-story Class A office building and an 800-space, five-story parking garage located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The office building contains approximately 34,447 SF of retail and restaurant space, including an 8,600 SF Morton's of Chicago Restaurant and a 3,137 SF fitness center. As of June 2022, the property was 82% leased, compared to 96% at last review. The largest tenant is the US Government (GSA) has lease termination options with 30 to 120 days notice and their leases comprise an aggregate 21% of the NRA. The net operating income (NOI) has declined from securitization due primarily to increased operating expenses. The loan has amortized 3.3% and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 128% and 0.87X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.88X at last review.

The third largest loan is the Ormsby Office Building Loan ($54.9 million -- 5.5% of the pool), which is secured by three, Class A six-story office buildings totaling 512,765 SF and located in Louisville, KY. As of March 2022, the properties were 85% leased, compared to 84% in December 2021 and 92% at securitization. The property's cash flow has remained in line with expectations at securitization. The loan has amortized 5.1% and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 103% and 1.11X, respectively, compared to 99% and 1.15X at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

