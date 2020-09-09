Moody's affirms seven classes of MSBAM 2015-C24

Approximately $663.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2015-C24, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates as follows:

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on July 12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on July 12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on July 12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on July 12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on July 12, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on July 12, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on July 12, 2018 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on five P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on two IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 8.0% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.6% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 7.6% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.6% at the last review. This portfolio has significant exposure to loans secured by retail (29% of the pool) and hotel properties (16% of the pool). Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Approach-to-Rating-Structured-Finance-Interest-Only-IO-Securities--PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the August 17, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 5% to $889 million from $935 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 73 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 12% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 51% of the pool. One loan, constituting 6% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Four loans, constituting 4% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 22, compared to 24 at Moody's last review.

As of the August 17, 2020 remittance report, loans representing 95% were current on their debt service payments and 3% were 90 or more days delinquent.

Sixteen loans, constituting 36% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool. Six loans, constituting 5% of the pool, are currently in special servicing, of which three loans (3.1% of the pool) transferred to special servicing since April 2020.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Hampton Inn Wyomissing ($13.9 million -- 1.6% of the pool), which is secured by 142-room, five story limited service hotel located in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. The property had strong performance through year-end 2019 with an actual NOI DSCR of 2.46X. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to payment default after the Borrower requested loan relief due to COVID-19. The special servicer indicated a Pre-Negotiation letter has been executed and potential forbearance terns are being discussed. The loan is last paid through its March 2020 payment. The loan as amortized 8% since securitization and due to the performance of the property prior to 2020, the loan was included in the conduit statistics below.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Homewood Suites - Andover, MA ($8.0 million -- 0.9%% of the pool). which is secured by an 82-room extended stay hotel, located in Andover, Massachusetts. The property had strong performance through the trailing twelve period ending September 2019 with an actual NOI DSCR of 1.98X. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to payment default and borrower has requested payment forbearance. The loan is last paid through its March 2020 payment date. The loan amortized 12% since securitization and due to the historical performance of the property, the loan was included in the conduit statistics below.

The third largest specially serviced loan is the former Haggen Food & Pharmacy - West Linn Loan ($5.9 million -- 0.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 50,000 square feet (SF) vacant retail property located in West Linn, Oregon. The property was 100% occupied by a single tenant at securitization. The loan was transferred to the special servicer in January 2018 due to imminent monetary default after the single tenant vacated. A new lease was recently executed for the entire property, but the tenant is not yet in occupancy. The receiver is working to complete the landlord required work as required under the lease. The loan is last paid through its December 2017 payment date.

The remaining three specially serviced loans (1.5% of the pool) are all secured by limited service hotel properties.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for six poorly performing loans, constituting 7% of the pool. The largest troubled loan is The Westfield Shops Loan ($21.8 million --2.4% of the pool), which is secured by 190,436 SF, grocery-anchored retail center located in Westfield, Massachusetts. Property performance declined significantly in 2019 with a 29% decline in NOI from the prior year and causing the DSCR to fall below 1.00X. As of June 2020, the property was 77% occupied, compared to 50% as of December 2019 and 95% in December 2017. The increase in June 2020 occupancy was due to an entertainment tenant, FunZ Trampoline, executing a lease for 50,592 square feet. The loan is current as of its August 2020 payment date, however, due to the recent declines in performance and low DSCR Moody's identified this as a troubled loan.

Moody's received full year 2019 operating results for 96% of the pool, and full or partial year 2020 operating results for 66% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 115% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, troubled loans and three specially serviced loans that were performing poorly prior to 2020 (Haggen Food & Pharmacy - West Linn, Holiday Inn Express West Chester, Holiday Inn Express - Medford, OR). Excluding the 535-545 Fifth Avenue loan (further described below) Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.7%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.52X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.56X and 0.94X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 32 Old Slip Fee Loan ($50 million -- 5.6% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $176 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the leased fee interest associated with a 0.97-acre parcel of land located at 32 Old Slip in New York, New York. The subject parcel sits within Manhattan's Financial District and generates revenue through a 99-year ground lease with two, 25-year extension options with RXR 32 Old Slip Fee, owner of the non-collateral leasehold improvements. Non-collateral improvements are represented by a Class A, 36-story, 1,133,361 SF office building that was constructed in 1987. The loan is interest only for the entire ten-year term and matures in May 2025. The loan provides for a hyper-amortization feature that is triggered upon an Anticipated Repayment Date ("ARD") in 2025. The final maturity date of the loan is 2045. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa2 (sca.pd) and 0.52X, respectively, the same as at last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 30% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 535-545 Fifth Avenue Loan ($110 million -- 12% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $310 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by two adjacent Class-B office and retail buildings located in Manhattan's Grand Central office submarket along Fifth Avenue. The property, comprised of a 36-story and 14-story building, spans the entire block from East 44th Street to East 45th Street and operates as a single property. As of March 2020, the property was 88% leased, compared to 80% in December 2019 and unchanged from the year prior in December 2018. The property's net cash flow has continued to decline since securitization as a result of lower revenues cause the 2019 NOI to be significantly below securitization levels. However, Best Buy signed a 10-year lease for approximately 37,000 square feet (SF) but has not yet made rental payments as they have rent abatement for 6 months per the lease agreement. An additionall tenant, Läderach chocolate shop, signed a 7,600 SF lease in late 2019. The property's other main retail tenant, the NBA, has a triple net lease through 2035, however, the tenant has not made rental payments for several months and the borrower is in discussion with the NBA for their non-payment. The property remains current though its August 2020 payment date. Moody's analysis factored in the recent leasing activity and current market statistics. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.74X, respectively, compared to 92% and 0.95X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Coastal Equities Portfolio Loan ($83.6 million -- 9% of the pool). The loan represents a pari passu portion of a $166 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of retail properties located across 14 states. The properties are located in secondary and tertiary markets, with the greatest concentration by loan balance in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Ohio. The portfolio was 88% leased as of March 2020, compared to 86% as of March 2018 and 92% at securitization. The portfolio has a diverse tenant roster with some of the major tenants including Big Lots, Tractor Supply, Home Depot and Save-A-Lot. The Borrower requested payment relief due to COVID-19 hardship and the special servicer has agreed to allow the borrower to utilize reserves funds to cover certain debt service payments. The loan is current through its August 2020 payment date. The loan had an initial interest only period and has now amortized 1.6% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 127% and 0.90X, respectively, compared to 126% and 0.90X at last review and securitization.

The third largest loan is the Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge Loan ($74.8 million -- 8% of the pool). The loan is secured by a 323-unit multifamily property located in Hanover, Maryland, approximately 10 miles south of downtown Baltimore. The property features many amenities for residents including garage parking, swimming pool, fitness center with yoga studio, and a business center. The property was 94% leased as of December 2019, compared to 86% as of December 2017 and 98% at securitization. Property performance has remained below expectations at securitization, however, the NOI has marginally increased over the past three years. The loan is now amortizing after an initial 5-year interest only period and is current as of the August 2020 payment date. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 155% and 0.63X, respectively, compared to 141% and 0.69X at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Suzanna Sava

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

