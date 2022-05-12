Moody's affirms seven classes of UBSCM 2017-C7

Approximately $688 million of structured securities affected

New York, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2017-C7, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2017-C7, as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2019 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Jan 16, 2019 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the six P&I classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of the referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.5% of the current pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.3% of the original pooled balance, compared to 4.2% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1258254 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the April 11, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 3.8% to $857 million from $891 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 47 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 50.8% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 11.6% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. One loan, constituting 6.8% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 25, compared to 26 at Moody's last review.

Twelve loans, constituting 15.1% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan has been liquidated from the pool. No loans within the pool are currently in special servicing. Moody's has assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 0.9% of the pool.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 82% of the pool, and partial year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 118%, compared to 116% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 11.7% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.1%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.49X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.53X and 0.95X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the One State Street Loan ($62.2 million ? 7.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $122.0 million senior mortgage loan. The property is also encumbered by $238.0 million in subordinate debt in the form of a B note. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 35-story, Class A office building located in Lower Manhattan's Financial District, as well as the leasehold interest in certain air rights granted pursuant to an air rights lease entered into with an adjacent property owner. The building has a total 891,573 rentable square feet (SF) and was originally developed by the loan sponsor in 1970. Approximately $23.2 million ($26.00 PSF) in capital improvements were completed at the property since 2008, allowing for a full lobby remodel, elevator modernization, roof replacement and other upgrades. The loan is interest for the entire 10 year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.62X, respectively, compared to a3 (sca.pd) and 1.62X, at Moody's last review.

The second loan with a structured credit assessment is the General Motors Building Loan ($37.4 million ? 4.4% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $1.47 billion senior mortgage loan. The property is encumbered by $830 million in subordinate debt, in the form of a B note. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 50-story office building comprised of 1.99 million square SF, located at 767 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The building occupies the entire city block bound by 58th Street, 59th Street, Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue on the southeast corner of Central Park. The property includes 188,000 SF of retail space on the first two stories and the below-grade concourse level. The property was 92% leased as of March 2022, compared to 89% in December 2020, and 95% at securitization. The loan is interest only for the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR is aaa (sca.pd) and 1.37x, respectively, the same as at Moody's last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 16% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the AFIN Portfolio Loan ($60.0 million ? 7.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of $210.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a cross-collateralized portfolio of 12 anchored shopping centers located across eight U.S. states: North Carolina (3), Nevada (2), Florida (2), Kentucky (1), Ohio (1), Oklahoma (1), South Carolina (1), and Texas (1). As of September 2021, the portfolio was 94% leased compared to 87% leased in September 2018, and 90% at securitization. The loan is interest only for the entire 10-year loan term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 106% and 0.99X, respectively, the same as last review.

The second largest loan is the National Office Portfolio Loan ($50.9 million ? 5.9% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $181.7 million senior mortgage loan. The National Office Portfolio loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a cross-collateralized portfolio of 18 office properties located in four major U.S. metropolitan areas: Dallas (10 properties), Atlanta (5), Phoenix (2) and Chicago (1). The portfolio contains 2,572,700 SF of aggregate rentable area within improvements, that were built at various points between 1973 and 1987. Per the December 2021 rent roll, the portfolio was 74% occupied, compared to 73% in December 2020 and 78% at securitization. As of the April 2022 remittance, this loan was current on P&I payments and has amortized by 7.2% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118% and 0.94x, respectively, compared to 126% and 0.88x at Moody's last review.

The third largest loan is the Tryad Industrial & Business Center Loan ($50.5 million -- 5.9% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $103.3 million mortgage loan. There is also $19.5 million of mezzanine financing. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in 11 interconnected office and industrial/flex buildings located in Rochester, NY. The property is one of the largest technology parks in the United States, offering approximately 3.353 million SF of aggregate rentable area. The property benefits from a granular rent roll with no tenant occupying more than 9.9% of NRA. The property was 66% occupied as of September 2021, compared to 68% at securitization. As of the April 2022 remittance, this loan was current on P&I payments and has amortized by 6.5% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 140% and 0.76X, respectively, compared to 132% and 0.80X, at Moody's last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

