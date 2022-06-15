Moody's affirms seven classes of UBSCM 2019-C17

Approximately $590 million of structured securities affected

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-C17, Commercial Mortgage Pass Through Certificates, Series 2019-C17 as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 15, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 15, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 15, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 15, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 15, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Oct 15, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Oct 15, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the six P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the IO class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.2% of the current pooled balance and Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is 5.1% of the original pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected. Additionally, significant changes in the 5-year rolling average of 10-year US Treasury rates will impact the magnitude of the interest rate adjustment and may lead to future rating actions.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except the interest-only classes were " US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74473 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the May 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 1.6% to $794.6 million from $807.3 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 70 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 6.3% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 37.7% of the pool. Two loans, constituting 9.5% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 41, the same as at Securitization.

As of the May 2022 remittance report, loans representing 97% were current or less than one month delinquent on their debt service payments, and less than 3% were greater than 90 days delinquent.

Seven loans, constituting 15.6% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. Eight loans, representing 13% of the pool, indicate the borrower has received loan modifications in relation to the impact of the corona virus on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

At this time no loans have been liquidated from the pool. Six loans, constituting 7.1% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Hudson River Hotel loan ($13.6 million – 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 56-unit limited service hotel building located in New York, New York. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 and was last paid through its May 2020 payment date. The Borrower filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2022 and the special servicer indicated they are evaluating all resolution options. In March 2022, an updated appraisal indicated a value of $17.5 million, which is a 22% decline in value from securitization but above the loan balance. The loan has incurred a minimal appraisal reduction of $503,172 as of the May 2022 remittance statement. Since securitization, this loan has amortized by 3.7%.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Gatlin Retail Portfolio loan ($13.1 million – 1.7% of the pool), which is secured by two retail shopping centers, The Forum at Gateways in Sterling Heights, Michigan and Wilson Square Shopping Center in Jacksonville, Florida. This loan transferred to special servicing in April 2020 due to payment default related to the pandemic. The special servicer is actively working with the borrower to bring the loan current and return to the master servicer. The loan has amortized by 4.6% since securitization and was less than one month delinquent as of the May 2022 remittance statement. Due to the historical performance and current performing nature, the loan was included in the conduit statistics with a Moody's LTV of 145%.

The remaining four specially serviced loans are secured by two limited-service hotels, one retail property and a mixed-use walk-up building located in New York, New York. All but the asset located in New York were either current or less than one month delinquent as of the May 2022 remittance statement. Moody's has estimated an aggregate loss of $8.3 million (a 42% expected loss on average) from the two specially serviced loans that were in foreclosure or more than 90 days delinquent.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2020 operating results for 94% of the pool, and full or partial year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 117%, the same as securitization. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 15.4% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.2%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.63X and 0.96X, respectively, compared to 1.64X and 0.96X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the Grand Canal Shoppes Loan ($50.4 million – 6.3% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $760 million senior mortgage. The property is also encumbered with a $215 million B-note. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple and leasehold interests in The Grand Canal Shoppes and The Shoppes at the Palazzo, a three-level enclosed retail and entertainment center located in Las Vegas, NV. The asset is located on the Las Vegas Boulevard and is physically integrated within the first-, second-, and third-levels of the Venetian Hotel and Casino and the Palazzo Resort and Casino. The most recent rent roll reflected an occupancy of 83% in December 2021 which is consistent with December 2020, though well below the 94% at securitization. Performance was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but has begun to rebound in 2021. As of the May 2022 remittance, this loan was current on P&I payments. The structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are baa2 (sca.pd) and 0.94X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 10000 Santa Monica Boulevard Loan ($25.0 million – 3.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $200 million senior mortgage. The property is also encumbered with a $130 million B-note. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a luxury high- rise residential complex situated on 2.40 acres of land at the southwest corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Moreno Drive in Los Angeles, CA. The intersection borders the Beverly Hills and Century City neighborhoods. The property's improvements consist of a 41- story tower containing a total of 281 rentable units. The property reflected occupancy of 95% in December 2021 which was a substantial improvement from the 86% reflected in December 2020. As of the May 2022 remittance, this loan was current on P&I payments. The structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are aa2 (sca.pd) and 1.02X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 13.9% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Phoenix Industrial Portfolio II Loan ($40 million – 5.0% of the pool), which represent a pari passu portion of a $68 million loan. The loan is secured by borrower's fee simple interest in a portfolio of five industrial properties located in Wisconsin, Alabama, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Together, the properties contain approximately 2,390,648 SF of aggregate rentable area purposed for warehousing, assembly, light manufacturing and office use. The portfolio was 97% occupied as of December 2021, compared to 94% at securitization. The loan remains within the initial 3-year interest only period and then begins to amortize on a 360-month schedule. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 123% and 0.84X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The second largest loan is the 600 & 620 National Avenue Loan ($38.9 million – 4.9% of the pool), which represent a pari passu portion of a $137.9 million loan. The loan is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 151,064 SF, Class A office building located in Mountain View, CA, which is approximately 11 miles northwest of the San Jose CBD. The property is currently 100% leased to Google LLC ("Google") through May 31, 2029. The building was constructed in 2017, it features a four-story design, and is LEED Gold certified. The loan is interest only for its entire term and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 150% and 0.66X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The third largest loan is the Phoenix Industrial Portfolio I Loan ($31.4 million – 3.9% of the pool), which is secured by borrower's fee simple and leasehold interest in a portfolio of three industrial properties located in Wisconsin and Tennessee. Together, the properties contain approximately 1,181,569 SF of aggregate rentable area purposed for warehousing, assembly, light manufacturing and office use. The portfolio was 100% occupied as of December 2021, the same as at securitization. The loan has already amortized 4.8% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 106% and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 111% and 0.97X at securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

