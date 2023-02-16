Moody's affirms seven classes of UBSCM 2019-C18

Approximately $553 million of structured securities affected

New York, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2019-C18, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2019-C18 as follows:

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 23, 2019 Definitive Rating Assigned Aaa (sf)

* Reflects Interest-Only Classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the six principal and interest (P&I) classes were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the interest-only (IO) class was affirmed based on the credit quality of its referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 4.2% of the current pooled balance. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the January 18, 2023 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 2.1% to $728.0 million from $743.6 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 55 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 5% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 41% of the pool. Three loans, constituting 11% of the pool, have investment-grade structured credit assessments. One loan, constituting 1% of the pool, has defeased and is secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 36, compared to 37 at securitization.

Eight loans, constituting 10% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

One loan, the 7105 - 7115 37th Avenue Loan ($14.5 million – 2% of the pool), is currently in specially servicing. The loan is secured by two contiguous, six-story apartment buildings comprised of 106 units and located in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens, New York. It has transferred to special servicing in March 2021 due to payment default and delinquent financial reporting issues. The loan is in foreclosure and last paid through its July 2022 payment date. The loan remains delinquent and special servicer commentary indicates the borrower has not complied with the financial reporting requirements of the Loan. A notice of default has been sent to the borrower and the special servicer is in the process to dual tracking enforcement of rights under the loan documents.

Moody's has also assumed a high default probability for one poorly performing loan, constituting 2% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $5.8 million (a 23% expected loss) from the troubled and specially serviced loans. This troubled loan is the 1413 Germantown Avenue Loan ($11.2 million – 1.5% of the pool), which is secured by a 50-unit, 49,305 sf class A multifamily property (with 2,200 sf of ground floor retail) located in Philadelphia, PA. The property's occupancy was only 61% in June 2022 and the NOI DSCR has fallen below 1.00X.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for all of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 73% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 111%, compared to 113% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 18% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.0%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.85X and 0.99X, respectively, compared to 1.80X and 0.97X at securitization. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the 3 Columbus Circle Loan ($30.0 million – 4.1% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $490 million loan. The property is also encumbered with a $105 million B note. The loan is secured by a fee simple interest in a 26 story, Class A, multi-tenant office building. The property occupies the entire block defined by 57th Street, 58th Street, Broadway and 8th Avenue in New York, The property contains approximately 753,713 SF of rentable area, which comprises 679,012 SF of office space and 74,701 SF of retail space. The property was over 98% leased as of March 2022. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 1.15X, respectively.

The second largest loan with a structured credit assessment is the ILPT Industrial Portfolio Loan ($30.0 million – 4.1% of the pool), which is secured by borrower's fee simple interest in a portfolio of 11 industrial properties located across eight states. The properties contain approximately 8,209,036 SF of aggregate NRA purposed for warehousing, distribution, manufacturing and office use. As of September 2022, the portfolio was 100% occupied, the same as in December 2021 and compared to 98% at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a1 (sca.pd) and 1.35X, respectively.

The third loan with a structured credit assessment is the Century Plaza Towers Loan ($20.0 million – 2.7% of the pool), which is secured by two class A, 44-story office towers which contain 2,401,641 SF of office space and a lower-level retail concourse. It is located in the Century City district of Los Angeles. As of September 2022, the property was 93% occupied, compared to 89% in December 2021 and 93% at securitization. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a2 (sca.pd) and 1.23X, respectively.

The top three conduit loans represent 14% of the pool balance. The largest loan is 225 Bush Street Loan ($35.0 million – 4.8% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple interest in a 22-story, Class A office tower located in downtown San Francisco, CA. The property is part of the city's South Financial District submarket, approximately 13 miles north of the San Francisco international airport. The property's performance has declined since securitization and the loan is currently on the watchlist for low DSCR. The reported 2021 NOI saw a decrease of 29% from the securitization levels due to occupancy dropping to 64% in 2021 compared to 98% at securitization. As of September 2022, the occupancy further declined to 55%. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 104% and 0.94X, respectively.

The second largest loan is the Chroma Apartments Loan ($35.0 million – 4.8% of the pool), which is secured by borrower's fee simple interest in a four-story Class A apartment building located in St. Louis, MO. The property contains 235 apartments having four basic unit types, a four-story parking structure totaling 383 spaces, and six grade-level commercial spaces totaling 19,609 SF. The loan is interest only throughout the entire 10-year loan term. The property was 99% leased as of September 2022 compared to 95% at securitization. The property's NOI is in-line with expectation at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 135% and 0.72X, respectively, unchanged from securitization.

The third largest loan is the Wyndham National Hotel Portfolio Loan ($32.2 million – 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by the borrower's fee simple and leasehold interest in a multiple-property portfolio of 44 limited-service hotels located across 23 states. The portfolio hotels contain 3,729 guestrooms operated across four Wyndham brands - Travelodge, Baymont Inn & Suites, Super 8, and Days Inn. The NOI for the trailing twelve month period ending September 2022 was 15% below the securitization levels. The decline in NOI was primarily due to higher operating expenses. The loan has amortized 7.9% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 103% and 1.29X, respectively, compared to 100% and 1.33X from securitization.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

