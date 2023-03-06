Moody's affirms seven classes of WFRBS 2014-C23

Approximately $610.5 million of structured securities affected

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on seven classes in WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2014-C23, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-C23 as follows:

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-5, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa1 (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2021 Affirmed Aa1 (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2021 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed Aa3 (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2021 Affirmed Aa3 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2021 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. PEX, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Dec 3, 2021 Affirmed A1 (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The rating on the exchangeable class, Cl. PEX, was affirmed due to the credit quality of its referenced exchangeable classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 6.1% of the current pooled balance, compared to 3.7% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 4.9% of the original pooled balance, compared to 3.1% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The methodologies used in these ratings were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056, and "Large Loan and Single Asset/Single Borrower Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391055. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the February 17, 2023, distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 19.6% to $756 million from $941 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 68 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 15.4% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 60.0% of the pool. Twenty-three loans, constituting 16.8% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities. The pool contains five low leverage cooperative loans, constituting 1.0% of the pool balance, that were too small to credit assess; however, have Moody's leverage that is consistent with other loans previously assigned an investment grade Structured Credit Assessments.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 13, compared to 16 at Moody's last review.

As of the February 2023 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Thirteen loans, constituting 38% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's has assumed a high default probability for two poorly performing loans, constituting 4.4% of the pool, and has estimated an aggregate loss of $7.1 million (a 21.3% expected loss on average) from these troubled loans. The largest troubled loan is the 677 Broadway Loan ($25.6 million – 3.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 177,039 square feet (SF) 12-story, class A office property located in Albany, NY. Property performance declined due to a decrease in occupancy after the departure of the largest tenants, Wilson, Elser (17.7% of the net rentable area (NRA)) and McNamee, Lochner, Titus & Williams (17.7% of NRA). The NOI was further stressed due to the increase in real estate taxes following the expiration of a PILOT program. As of March 2022, the property was 64% leased, compared to 91% in 2019 and 86% at securitization. The loan was transferred to special servicing on May 28, 2020; however, it returned to the master servicer on July 16, 2021. The loan is currently on the watchlist and is being monitored for low DSCR. The second troubled loan is the East Forest Plaza II Loan ($7.7 million - 1.0% of the pool), which is secured by a retail center in Columbia, SC, that has experienced a significant decline in occupancy and had an NOI DSCR of 1.06X as of year-end 2022.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 95% of the pool, and full or partial year 2022 operating results for 88% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 112%, compared to 108% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 12.2% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.4%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.49X and 0.98X, respectively, compared to 1.52X and 1.00X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 31% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Bank of America Plaza Loan ($116.7 million – 15.4% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $400.0 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a 55-story, Class A office tower located in downtown Los Angeles, CA, with approximately 1.43 million (SF) of rentable area. The property is LEED Gold certified and was constructed in 1974. As of September 2022, the property was 85% leased compared to 84% in December 2021, 86% in December 2019, and 90% at securitization. Property performance has declined slightly since 2019 due to a decrease in occupancy. The loan is interest only for its entire term. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.84X, respectively, compared to 104% and 0.93X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Columbus Square Portfolio ($70.4 million -- 9.3% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $375.4 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by five mixed-use buildings containing approximately 500,000 SF and located on the Upper West Side in New York City. The property includes 31 condominium units at 775, 795, 805, 808 Columbus Avenue, and 801 Amsterdam Avenue. The retail component, which contains approximately 276,000 SF, is anchored by Whole Foods and TJ Maxx. As of September 2022, the property was 98% leased compared to 94% occupied in December 2021 and 96% in at securitization. Target signed a 15-year lease in 2020 to occupy 25,000 SF at the 795 Columbus Avenue location. Additionally, Burlington Coat Factory recently signed a 15-year lease in September 2022 to backfill Michael's Stores, which vacated in January 2021 at the 808 Columbus Avenue location. The loan was interest-only for the first 42 months and began amortizing on a 35-year schedule in February 2018. The loan has amortized 6.2% after the initial interest-only period, and the year-end 2021 NOI was in line with expectations at securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 122% and 0.71X, respectively, compared to 124% and 0.70X at the last review.

The third largest loan is the Crossings at Corona Loan ($67.9 million – 9.0% of the pool), which is secured by an 834,000 SF component of an approximately 962,200 SF power center located 50 miles south-east of Los Angeles in Corona, CA. The center is anchored by Kohl's, Edwards Cinemas (Regal), and Best Buy and is also shadow anchored by Target. The three largest collateral tenants all have lease expiration dates in 2024. As of September 2022, the property was 78% leased, compared to 97% at securitization. Toys R Us (7.6% of the NRA) closed in April 2018 in conjunction with the company's bankruptcy. As a result, the loan is on the servicer's watchlist due to low DSCR with an NOI DSCR of 0.98X and low occupancy. The loan has remained current, and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 147% and 0.70X, respectively, compared to 140% and 0.72X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Musab Jehangir

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Romina Padhi

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

