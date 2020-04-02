Moody's affirms six CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2013-K25 and affirms the ratings of three SPC Classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-025

Approximately $1.26 billion of structured securities affected
New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the ratings on six classes of CMBS securities (the "REMIC Classes"),
issued by FREMF 2013-K25 Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2013-K25 (the "REMIC
Trust") and affirmed the ratings on three classes of related Structured
Pass-Through Certificates ("the SPC Classes") issued by Freddie
Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-025
(the "SPC Trust")
Issuer: FREMF 2013-K25 Mortgage Trust
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
8, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec
8, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Dec 8,
2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)
Cl. C, Affirmed Baa1 (sf); previously on Dec 8,
2018 Affirmed Baa1 (sf)
Cl. X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 8,
2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X2-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously
on Dec 8, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
Issuer: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates
(SPCs), Series K-025
Cl. A-1, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 8,
2018 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 8,
2018 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. A-2, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf);
Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 8,
2018 Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 8,
2018 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)
Cl. X1*, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying
Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2018
Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 8, 2018
Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)
* Reflects interest-only classes
RATINGS RATIONALE
The six REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 81 fixed rate loans.
Of these six classes, three REMIC Classes (Classes B, C,
and X2-A) were offered to investors, while the remaining
three classes (Classes A-1, A-2 and X1, or the
"Underlying Guaranteed Classes") were acquired and guaranteed by Freddie
Mac and subsequently deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPCs that
were offered to investors. As a result, any guarantee payments
made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes will be passed
through to the holders of the corresponding SPC Classes. Freddie
Mac also guarantees the SPC Classes themselves. Moody's rates Freddie
Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa. The SPC Classes issued by the
SPC Trust are associated with the REMIC Classes issued by the REMIC Trust.
Each of the SPC Classes represents a pass-through interest in an
associated REMIC Class issued by the REMIC Trust. Class A-1
SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-1;
Class A-2 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC
Class A-2; and Class X1 SPC represents a pass-through
interest in REMIC Class X1. The two trusts are interrelated given
that the aggregate certificate amount of $1,378,231,208
as of the March 2020 remittance statement, comprised of $1,140,314,263
in offered SPCs and $237,916,945 in offered REMIC Classes,
equals the underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,378,231,208.
The principal and interest (P&I) REMIC Classes were affirmed because
the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR)
and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable
ranges.
The interest-only (IO) REMIC Classes were affirmed based on the
credit quality of their referenced classes.
Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments
on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes, including
(a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment of related principal
on the distribution date following the maturity date of each balloon mortgage
loan to the extent such principal would have been distributed to Classes
A-1 and A-2, (c) realized losses and other fees/expenses
allocated to Classes A-1 and A-2, and (d) ultimate
payment of principal by the final distribution date for Classes A-1
and A-2.
Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC Classes
A-1 and A-2 support complete credit substitution given the
strong incentives for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations
under this transaction. The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations
under this transaction would have negative credit implications for Freddie
Mac. As a result, the Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes
A-1 and A-2 are the higher of the support provider's financial
strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured) and the Underlying Rating
of the SPC Classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees.
Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only
SPC Class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's
guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on this interest-only
class following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of the
principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. Therefore,
SPC Class X1's Guaranteed Rating and Underlying Rating reflect only the
class' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees.
Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC note holders are exposed
to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely, the
rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. The SPC Trust contains
separate pass-through pools, designated as Pass-Through
Pool A-1, A-2 and X1, and each holds a corresponding
rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Class, including REMIC Classes
A-1, A-2 and X1, respectively. All cash
flow received by each of the Underlying Guaranteed Classes is applied
to make pass-through payments to the corresponding SPC Class.
Repayment of the rated SPC Classes depends primarily on the performance
of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Certificates, as well as
any payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant to its guarantees.
In the affirmation of the Guaranteed Ratings on the three SPC Classes,
Moody's considered the repack nature of the structure, the credit
quality of the underlying collateral, and, other than with
respect to the Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac
provides for the benefit of the SPCs.
The Underlying Ratings on the SPC Classes were affirmed based on the underlying
credit risk of the related REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes without
credit for the guarantee provided by Freddie Mac.
Our analysis has considered the increased uncertainty relating to the
effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the US economy as well as the effects
that the announced government measures put in place to contain the virus,
will have on the performance of consumer assets/corporate assets/small
businesses/commercial real estate. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. It is a global health
shock, which makes it extremely difficult to provide an economic
assessment. The degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually
high.
Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 0.9%
of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.1% at
Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized
losses is now 0.8% of the original pooled balance,
compared to 1.1% at the last review. Moody's
provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion
CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking
view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance
that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's
credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant
amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's
share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline
in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase
in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans
or interest shortfalls.
With respect to certain SPC Classes, key to our assumption in reaching
the certificates' Guaranteed Ratings are the Freddie Mac guarantees.
With the exception of the interest-only SPC Class X1, the
Guaranteed Ratings of the SPC Classes may be sensitive to any change in
Freddie Mac's rating, since our Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes
are the higher of Freddie Mac's financial strength rating as the guarantee
provider and the SPC Classes' Underlying Rating.
METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION
The principal methodology used in rating all classes of FREMF 2013-K25
Mortgage Trust except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating
US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1062617.
The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed classes of Freddie Mac
Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-025
except guaranteed interest-only classes were "Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127292.
The principal methodology used in rating all underlying classes of Freddie
Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-025
except underlying interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to
Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March 2019 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127292.
The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes of FREMF
2013-K25 Mortgage Trust were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian
Conduit/ Fusion CMBS" published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Approach-to-Rating-US-and-Canadian-ConduitFusion-CMBS--PBS_1062617
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
The methodologies used in rating guaranteed interest-only classes
of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-025 were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution
Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed
Debts" published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154,
"Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in March
2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127292,
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
The methodologies used in rating underlying interest-only classes
of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs),
Series K-025 were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities"
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1127292
and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only
(IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179.
Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify
which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *).
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
DEAL PERFORMANCE
As of the March 25, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's
aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 10.2% to
$1.38 billion from $1.53 billion at securitization.
The certificates are collateralized by 81 mortgage loans ranging in size
from less than 1% to 6% of the pool, with the top
ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 31% of the pool.
Two loans, constituting 1% of the pool, have investment-grade
structured credit assessments. Twenty six loans, constituting
29% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government
securities.
Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan
sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity.
Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility,
including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances.
The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 31,
compared to 44 at Moody's last review.
Four loans, constituting 3% of the pool, are on the
master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans
that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the
CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part
of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency
reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that
could affect performance.
No loans have been liquidated from the pool and there are no loans in
special servicing.
Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 100% of the
pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 99.5%
of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans).
Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 84%, compared
to 90% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit
component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased
and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans.
Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut
of 13% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI).
Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of
8.6%.
Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.84X and 1.27X,
respectively, compared to 1.76X and 1.18X at the last
review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF
and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed
DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 8.75% stress rate
the agency applied to the loan balance.
The pool contains two loans with investment-grade structured credit
assessments representing approximately 1.3% of the pool
balance. The 860 United Nations Plaza Loan and Connaught Tower
Loan are secured by multifamily cooperative buildings in New York,
NY and both have a structured credit assessment of aaa (sca.pd).
The top three conduit loans represent 14.0% of the pool
balance. The largest loan is the The Colorado Loan ($88
million -- 6% of the pool), which is secured by a Class
A multifamily property located at the corner of Third Avenue and 86th
Street in Manhattan. The property was built in 1986 and was 93%
occupied as of September 2019. The property was previously on the
master servicer watchlist due to declining revenue driven by a renovation
project. After the completion of the renovation, property
performance improved in 2018 and the net operating income was above securitization
levels. Following an interest-only period, the loan
is now amortizing and has amortized 4.3% since securitization.
Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 99% and 0.81X, respectively,
compared to 101% and 0.79X at the last review.
The second largest loan is the Saybrook Pointe Loan ($61 million
-- 4% of the pool), which is secured by a 324-unit
multifamily property located in San Jose, California. The
property was 97% occupied as of September 2019, compared
to 93% at last review. Property performance has improved
since securitization as a result of increasing rental revenues.
The loan has amortized 6.6% since securitization and Moody's
LTV and stressed DSCR are 116% and 0.81X, respectively,
compared to 120% and 0.79X at the last review.
The third largest loan is the Abbey at Eldridge Loan ($45 million
-- 3% of the pool), which is secured by a 760-unit
multifamily property located in Houston, Texas, approximately
15 miles west of the Houston CBD. As of December 2019 the property
was 93% occupied, compared to 95% at last review.
The property's net operating income (NOI) remains inline with securitization
levels. While the property's rental revenue has continued
to increase from securitization, this has been offset by increases
in operating expenses. The loan has amortized 8.4%
since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 118%
and 0.85X, respectively, compared to 122% and
0.82X at the last review.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
The analysis for REMIC Trust includes an assessment of collateral characteristics
and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of
expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments.
As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or
cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement,
loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected
loss for each rated instrument.
In rating SPC Trust Moody's did not use any models, or loss
or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.
Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
