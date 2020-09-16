Moody's affirms six CMBS REMIC classes of FREMF 2014-K36 Mortgage Trust and affirms the ratings of three SPC classes of Freddie Mac SPCs, Series K-036

Approximately $1.04 billion of structured securities affected

New York, September 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes of CMBS securities (the "REMIC Classes"), issued by FREMF 2014-K36 Mortgage Trust, Multifamily Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2014-K36 (the "REMIC Trust") and affirmed the ratings on three classes of related Structured Pass-Through Certificates ("the SPC Classes") issued by Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-036 (the "SPC Trust") as follows:

Issuer: FREMF 2014-K36 Mortgage Trust

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. B, Affirmed A1 (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed A1 (sf)

Cl. C, Affirmed A3 (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed A3 (sf)

Cl. X1*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X2-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Issuer: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-036

Cl. A-1, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Guaranteed Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-2, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Guaranteed Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X1*, Affirmed Guaranteed Rating Aaa (sf); Underlying Rating: Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Guaranteed Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Dec 7, 2018 Underlying Rating Affirmed Aaa (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The six REMIC Classes are collateralized by a pool of 74 fixed rate loans. Of these six classes, three REMIC Classes (Classes B, C, and X2-A) were offered to investors, while the remaining three classes (Classes A-1, A-2 and X1, or the "Underlying Guaranteed Classes") were acquired and guaranteed by Freddie Mac and subsequently deposited into the SPC Trust to back the SPCs that were offered to investors. As a result, any guarantee payments made by Freddie Mac on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes will be passed through to the holders of the corresponding SPC Classes. Freddie Mac also guarantees the SPC Classes themselves. Moody's rates Freddie Mac's senior unsecured debt Aaa.

The SPC Classes issued by the SPC Trust are associated with the REMIC Classes issued by the REMIC Trust. Each of the SPC Classes represents a pass-through interest in an associated REMIC Class issued by the REMIC Trust. Class A-1 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-1; Class A-2 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class A-2; and Class X1 SPC represents a pass-through interest in REMIC Class X1. The two trusts are interrelated given that the aggregate certificate amount of $1,132,495,215 as of the August 2020 remittance statement, comprised of $938,024,836 in offered SPCs and $194,470,379 in offered REMIC Classes, equals the underlying mortgage loan pool balance of $1,132,495,215.

The principal and interest (P&I) REMIC Classes Cl. A-1, Cl. A-2, Cl. B, and Cl. C were affirmed because the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The interest-only (IO) REMIC Classes Cl. X1 and Cl. X2-A were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Under the transaction documents, Freddie Mac guarantees payments on the Underlying Guaranteed Classes and the SPC Classes, including (a) timely payment of interest, (b) payment of related principal on the distribution date following the maturity date of each balloon mortgage loan to the extent such principal would have been distributed to Classes A-1 and A-2, (c) realized losses and other fees/expenses allocated to Classes A-1 and A-2, and (d) ultimate payment of principal by the final distribution date for Classes A-1 and A-2.

Moody's believes that the Freddie Mac guarantees that enhance SPC Classes A-1 and A-2 support complete credit substitution given the strong incentives for Freddie Mac to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction. The failure to fulfill its guarantee obligations under this transaction would have negative credit implications for Freddie Mac. As a result, the Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes A-1 and A-2 are the higher of the support provider's financial strength rating (Aaa, senior unsecured) and the Underlying Rating of the SPC Classes absent Freddie Mac's guarantees.

Moody's notes that the Freddie Mac guarantees on the interest-only SPC Class X1 do not provide additional enhancement. Freddie Mac's guarantee does not cover any loss of yield on this interest-only class following a reduction of notional amount due to a reduction of the principal balance of the REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. Therefore, SPC Class X1's Guaranteed Rating and Underlying Rating reflect only the class' underlying credit risk without credit for the guarantees.

Given the repack nature of the structure, SPC note holders are exposed to the credit risk of the underlying SPC assets, namely, the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes. The SPC Trust contains separate pass-through pools, designated as Pass-Through Pool A-1, A-2 and X1, and each holds a corresponding rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Class, including REMIC Classes A-1, A-2 and X1, respectively. All cash flow received by each of the Underlying Guaranteed Classes is applied to make pass-through payments to the corresponding SPC Class. Repayment of the rated SPC Classes depends primarily on the performance of the rated REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Certificates, as well as any payments made by Freddie Mac pursuant to its guarantees.

In the affirmation of the Guaranteed Ratings on the three SPC Classes, Moody's considered the repack nature of the structure, the credit quality of the underlying collateral, and, other than with respect to the Underlying Ratings, the guarantees that Freddie Mac provides for the benefit of the SPCs.

The Underlying Ratings on the SPC Classes were affirmed based on the underlying credit risk of the related REMIC Underlying Guaranteed Classes without credit for the guarantee provided by Freddie Mac.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of commercial real estate from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. Stress on commercial real estate properties will be most directly stemming from declines in hotel occupancies (particularly related to conference or other group attendance) and declines in foot traffic and sales for non-essential items at retail properties.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 0.9% of the current pooled balance, compared to 1.1% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 0.8% of the original pooled balance, compared to 1.0% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

With respect to certain SPC Classes, key to our assumption in reaching the certificates' Guaranteed Ratings are the Freddie Mac guarantees. With the exception of the interest-only SPC Class X1, the Guaranteed Ratings of the SPC Classes may be sensitive to any change in Freddie Mac's rating, since our Guaranteed Ratings on the SPC Classes are the higher of Freddie Mac's financial strength rating as the guarantee provider and the SPC Classes' Underlying Rating.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes of FREMF 2014-K36 Mortgage Trust except interest-only classes was "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187. The methodologies used in rating all guaranteed classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-036 except guaranteed interest-only classes were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The principal methodology used in rating all underlying classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-036 except underlying interest-only classes was "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes of FREMF 2014-K36 Mortgage Trust were "Approach to Rating US and Canadian Conduit/ Fusion CMBS" published in May 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1226187 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. The methodologies used in rating guaranteed interest-only classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-036 were "Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts" published in May 2017 available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154, "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078, and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. The methodologies used in rating underlying interest-only classes of Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates (SPCs), Series K-036 were "Moody's Approach to Rating Repackaged Securities" published in June 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1230078 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBS_1111179. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the August 25, 2020 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 10% to $1.13 billion from $1.25 billion at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 74 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 7% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 34% of the pool. Five loans, constituting 4% of the pool, are secured by co-op loans and have investment-grade structured credit assessments. Four of them have structured credit assessments of aaa (sca.pd) and one has a structured credit assessment of aa1 (sca.pd). Twenty-two loans, constituting 28% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 28, compared to 38 at Moody's last review.

As of the August 25, 2020 remittance report, all loans were current on their debt service payments.

Three loans, constituting 1.3% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist, of which two loans, representing 1.1% of the pool, indicate the borrower has requested relief in relation to coronavirus impact on the property. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

No loans have been liquidated from the pool and no loans are currently in special servicing.

Moody's received full year 2018 operating results for 99% of the pool, and full or partial year 2019 operating results for 98% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 84%, compared to 93% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 16% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI). Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 8.9%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.70X and 1.25X, respectively, compared to 1.57X and 1.13X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 8.75% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The top three conduit loans represent 16.0% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the Milano At Crescent Village Loan ($79.1 million -- 7.0% of the pool), which is secured by a 357-unit mid-rise luxury apartment complex located in San Jose, California. The property was built in 2013 and is part of a 1,750-unit multifamily community along with four other multifamily properties. As of March 2020, the property was 96% leased, compared to 94% leased as of December 2018. Property performance has improved annually since securitization due to higher rental revenues and the year-end 2019 NOI was 20% higher than in 2014. The loan has amortized 14% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 87% and 1.02X, respectively, compared to 97% and 0.91X at the last review.

The second largest loan is the Paddock At Hayden Run Loan ($52.8 million -- 4.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 552-unit townhome and garden-style apartment complex located in Dublin, Ohio. The property was built in two phases between 2010-2013 and has amenities including a resort style swimming pool, professionally staffed fitness center, and a full service bar/restaurant. As of March 2020, the property was 97% leased, compared to 93% leased as of December 2018. Prior to 2019, the property'S performance generally declined from securitization due to higher operating expenses, however, the 2019 NOI improved over 13% year over year. The loan has amortized nearly 6% since securitization Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 113% and 0.88X, respectively, compared to 123% and 0.82X at the last review.

The third largest loan is The Westridges Apartments Loan ($49.9 million -- 4.4% of the pool), which is secured by a 714-unit garden-style apartment complex located in Tacoma, Washington. The property was built in three phases between 1987-1991 and has amenities including a clubhouse and two cabana buildings. As of March 2020, the property was 90% leased, compared to 93% as of December 2018. Property performance has improved significantly since securitization due to higher rental revenues and the year-end 2019 NOI was 81% higher than in 2014. The loan has amortized 7% since securitization and Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 66% and 1.56X, respectively, compared to 80% and 1.29X at the last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

The analysis for REMIC Trust includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

In rating SPC Trust Moody's did not use any models, or loss or cash flow analysis, in its analysis.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Seth Glanzman

Associate Lead Analyst

Structured Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Matthew Halpern

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Structured Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

