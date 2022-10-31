Moody's affirms six CMBS classes of MSBAM 2015-C24

Approximately $609 million of structured securities affected

New York, October 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings on six classes in Morgan Stanley Bank of America Merrill Lynch Trust 2015-C24, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2015-C24, as follows:

Cl. A-3, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-4, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-SB, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. A-S, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

Cl. X-A*, Affirmed Aaa (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aaa (sf)

Cl. X-B*, Affirmed Aa2 (sf); previously on Sep 9, 2020 Affirmed Aa2 (sf)

* Reflects interest-only classes

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings on the four P&I classes were affirmed because of their credit support and the transaction's key metrics, including Moody's loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, Moody's stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and the transaction's Herfindahl Index (Herf), are within acceptable ranges.

The ratings on two IO classes were affirmed based on the credit quality of their referenced classes.

Moody's rating action reflects a base expected loss of 5.3% of the current pooled balance, compared to 8.0% at Moody's last review. Moody's base expected loss plus realized losses is now 5.0% of the original pooled balance, compared to 7.6% at the last review. Moody's provides a current list of base expected losses for conduit and fusion CMBS transactions on moodys.com at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBS_SF215255.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The performance expectations for a given variable indicate Moody's forward-looking view of the likely range of performance over the medium term. Performance that falls outside the given range can indicate that the collateral's credit quality is stronger or weaker than Moody's had previously expected.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the ratings include a significant amount of loan paydowns or amortization, an increase in the pool's share of defeasance or an improvement in pool performance.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the ratings include a decline in the performance of the pool, loan concentration, an increase in realized and expected losses from specially serviced and troubled loans or interest shortfalls.

METHODOLOGY UNDERLYING THE RATING ACTION

The principal methodology used in rating all classes except interest-only classes was "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056. The methodologies used in rating interest-only classes were "US and Canadian Conduit/Fusion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securitizations Methodology" published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391056 and "Moody's Approach to Rating Structured Finance Interest-Only (IO) Securities" published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/59126. Please see the list of ratings at the top of this announcement to identify which classes are interest-only (indicated by the *). Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

DEAL PERFORMANCE

As of the October 17, 2022 distribution date, the transaction's aggregate certificate balance has decreased by 11.0% to $832.1 million from $935.4 million at securitization. The certificates are collateralized by 67 mortgage loans ranging in size from less than 1% to 13.2% of the pool, with the top ten loans (excluding defeasance) constituting 53.5% of the pool. One loan, constituting 6.0% of the pool, has an investment-grade structured credit assessment. Nine loans, constituting 8.5% of the pool, have defeased and are secured by US government securities.

Moody's uses a variation of Herf to measure the diversity of loan sizes, where a higher number represents greater diversity. Loan concentration has an important bearing on potential rating volatility, including the risk of multiple notch downgrades under adverse circumstances. The credit neutral Herf score is 40. The pool has a Herf of 18, compared to 22 at Moody's last review.

As of the October 2022 remittance report, loans representing 99% of the pool were current on their debt service payments and one loan (0.9% of the pool) was more than 90 days delinquent.

Eleven loans, constituting 34.1% of the pool, are on the master servicer's watchlist. The watchlist includes loans that meet certain portfolio review guidelines established as part of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) monthly reporting package. As part of Moody's ongoing monitoring of a transaction, the agency reviews the watchlist to assess which loans have material issues that could affect performance.

Two loans have been liquidated from the pool, resulting in an aggregate realized loss of $2.7 million (for a loss severity of 21.4%). Three loans, constituting 2.4% of the pool, are currently in special servicing.

The largest specially serviced loan is the Aloft ? Green Bay, WI ($7.8 million ? 0.9% of the pool), which is secured by a 105-room limited service hotel, located in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The loan was transferred to special servicing in October 2020 due to payment default and the net operating income (NOI) remained negative through June 2021. The loan is last paid through its November 2020 payment date and a receiver was appointed to manage the property in January 2021. Special servicer commentary indicates the receiver has been working on a potential sale of the hotel. As of July 2022, the property was appraised for $9.4 million, 29% lower than the value at securitization but above the outstanding loan balance. The loan has also accrued approximately $1.4 million in loan advances. As of the October 2022 remittance date, the master servicer has recognized of $985,552 appraisal reduction.

The second largest specially serviced loan is the Homewood Suites - Andover, MA ($7.4 million ? 0.9% of the pool) which is secured by an 82-room extended stay hotel located in Andover, Massachusetts. The loan transferred to special servicing in June 2020 due to payment default, however, the loan was brought current in May 2022. Property performance has rebounded and the NOI DSCR was 1.91X for the trailing twelve month (TTM) period ending March 2022. The loan is now current and being held for three consecutive timely payments before being transferred back to the master servicer.

The remaining specially serviced loan is the Holiday Inn Express - Medford, OR ($4.3 million ? 0.5% of the pool) which is secured by a 63-room limited service hotel located in Medford, Oregon. The loan transferred to special servicing in December 2016 after the borrower failed to establish the lockbox accounts as required after the hotel was unable to extend the franchise agreement. Due to ongoing defaults a receiver was appointed in December 2020 and the hotel cash flow has been improving since 2020. Servicer commentary indicates that in September 2022 a loan modification was executed that the borrower provided funds to bring the loan current. The loan remains current as of the October 2022 remittance date. The two performing specially serviced loans were included in the conduit statistics below.

The credit risk of loans is determined primarily by two factors: 1) Moody's assessment of the probability of default, which is largely driven by each loan's DSCR, and 2) Moody's assessment of the severity of loss upon a default, which is largely driven by each loan's loan-to-value ratio, referred to as the Moody's LTV or MLTV. As described in the CMBS methodology used to rate this transaction, we make various adjustments to the MLTV. We adjust the MLTV for each loan using a value that reflects capitalization (cap) rates that are between our sustainable cap rates and market cap rates. We also use an adjusted loan balance that reflects each loan's amortization profile. The MLTV reported in this publication reflects the MLTV before the adjustments described in the methodology.

Moody's received full year 2021 operating results for 94% of the pool, and partial year 2022 operating results for 86% of the pool (excluding specially serviced and defeased loans). Moody's weighted average conduit LTV is 119%, compared to 118% at Moody's last review. Moody's conduit component excludes loans with structured credit assessments, defeased and CTL loans, and specially serviced and troubled loans. Moody's net cash flow (NCF) reflects a weighted average haircut of 19.4% to the most recently available net operating income (NOI), excluding hotel properties that had significantly depressed NOI in 2021. Moody's value reflects a weighted average capitalization rate of 9.8%.

Moody's actual and stressed conduit DSCRs are 1.47X and 0.93X, respectively, compared to 1.52X and 0.93X at the last review. Moody's actual DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and the loan's actual debt service. Moody's stressed DSCR is based on Moody's NCF and a 9.25% stress rate the agency applied to the loan balance.

The loan with a structured credit assessment is the 32 Old Slip Fee Loan ($50.0 million ? 6.0% of the pool), which represents a pari passu portion of a $176.0 million senior mortgage loan. The loan is secured by the leased fee interest associated with a 0.97-acre parcel of land located at 32 Old Slip in New York, New York. The subject parcel sits within Manhattan's Financial District and generates revenue through a 99-year ground lease with two, 25-year extension options with RXR 32 Old Slip Fee, owner of the non-collateral leasehold improvements. Non-collateral improvements are represented by a Class A, 36-story, 1,133,361 square foot (SF) office building that was constructed in 1987. The loan is interest only for the entire ten-year term and matures in May 2025. The loan provides for a hyper-amortization feature that is triggered upon an Anticipated Repayment Date ("ARD") in 2025. The final maturity date of the loan is 2045. Moody's structured credit assessment and stressed DSCR are a3 (sca.pd) and 0.52X, respectively, compared to baa2 (sca.pd) and 0.52X at Moody's last review.

The top three conduit loans represent 31.6% of the pool balance. The largest loan is the 535-545 Fifth Avenue Loan ($110 million ? 13.2% of the pool), which represents a pari-passu portion of a $310 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by two adjacent Class-B office and retail buildings located in Manhattan's Grand Central office submarket along Fifth Avenue. As of June 2022, the property was 75% leased, unchanged from December 2021 and down from 86% at year-end 2020. The largest retail tenant is Best Buy, which occupies 36,787 square feet (7.2% of the net rentable area or NRA) with a lease expiration in March 2031. The second largest retail tenant, NBA Media Ventures, occupies 5.0% of the NRA and has a lease expiration in December 2035. The interest-only loan is current through its October 2022 payment date and matures in March 2025. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 133% and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 118% and 0.74X at Moody's last review.

The second largest loan is the Coastal Equities Portfolio Loan ($80.6 million ? 9.7% of the pool). The loan represents a pari-passu portion of a $160.2 million mortgage loan. The loan is secured by a portfolio of retail properties located across 14 states. The properties are located in secondary and tertiary markets, with the greatest concentration by loan balance in North Carolina, Tennessee, and Ohio. The portfolio was 93% leased as of June 2022, compared to 88% in March 2020 and 92% at securitization. The portfolio has a diverse tenant roster with some of the major tenants including Big Lots, Tractor Supply, Home Depot and Save-A-Lot. The special servicer previously agreed to temporary payment relief during the pandemic which allowed the borrower to utilize reserves funds to cover May 2020, June 2020 and July 2020 debt service payments. The loan remains current through its October 2022 payment date and had a NOI DSCR of 1.75X in June 2022. The loan had an initial interest only period and has now amortized 5% since securitization. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 119% and 0.95X, respectively, compared to 127% and 0.90X at last review and securitization.

The third largest loan is the Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge Loan ($72.1 million ? 8.7% of the pool). The loan is secured by a 323-unit multifamily property built in 2013 and located in Hanover, Maryland, approximately 10 miles south of downtown Baltimore. The property was 98% leased as of March 2022, compared to 99% in December 2021 and 98% at securitization. Since securitization, the property's net operating income has been generally stable, however, the loan's debt service payments increased as the loan began to amortize. The loan had an initial 5-year interest only period and has now amortized 4% since securitization. The loan's NOI DSCR was 1.13X in December 2021. Moody's LTV and stressed DSCR are 143% and 0.68X, respectively, compared to 155% and 0.63X at last review.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

The analysis includes an assessment of collateral characteristics and performance to determine the expected collateral loss or a range of expected collateral losses or cash flows to the rated instruments. As a second step, Moody's estimates expected collateral losses or cash flows using a quantitative tool that takes into account credit enhancement, loss allocation and other structural features, to derive the expected loss for each rated instrument.

Moody's did not use any stress scenario simulations in its analysis.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

